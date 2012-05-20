« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: John Cooper Clarke...  (Read 2222 times)

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,377
  • A serpent's tooth...
John Cooper Clarke...
« on: May 20, 2012, 04:16:06 pm »
currently dishing out his 3rd Month Of Sundays slot on 6 Music...and the best thing you'll hear on the radio all week

GROI
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,612
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #1 on: May 20, 2012, 04:19:36 pm »
« Last Edit: May 20, 2012, 04:21:29 pm by hixxstar »
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline MichaelA

  • MasterBaker, honey-trapper and 'concerned neighbour'. Beyond The Pale. Vermin on the ridiculous. Would love to leave Ashley Cole gasping for air. Dupe Snoop Extraordinaire. RAWK MARTYR #1. The proud owner of a new lower case a. Mickey Two Sheds.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,365
  • At the Academy
  • Super Title: MichaelA
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #2 on: May 20, 2012, 04:23:42 pm »
Astonishing that he's still alive really. I last saw him looking close to death at Euston station about 25 years ago.
Logged

Offline Mad Max

  • Propa bad Wool. tried it just for once found it all right for kicks. but now you found out that it's a habit that sticks.
  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #3 on: May 20, 2012, 04:28:01 pm »
The Punk Poet. ;D
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,377
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #4 on: May 20, 2012, 04:52:36 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA Dalglish on May 20, 2012, 04:23:42 pm
Astonishing that he's still alive really. I last saw him looking close to death at Euston station about 25 years ago.

alive, well and sounding better than ever......living legend / national treasure status assured  8)
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,377
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #5 on: May 31, 2012, 08:15:05 pm »
Marvelous to see the glowing testimonials to JCC in the BBC4 documentary last night...and some terrific archive footage to accompany it....essential viewing if you missed it....on the the iplayer and repeated on Sunday night


http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b01jcdbc
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline KERRYKOP

  • KerryKop - Fiendish Bunny Slayer, Enemy Of The Lapine Race and founder of the Benitez band. Mugs old ladies for their kindles. Grindr fiend.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,806
  • RIP Páidí Ó Sé
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #6 on: May 31, 2012, 08:25:01 pm »
One of those Iv been meaning to get into for a long time, Iv only have heard bits & bobs, usually just interviews, always enjoyable.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #7 on: May 31, 2012, 08:37:37 pm »
Great programme last night on BBC4
I had JCCs first EP Innocents
Not many that string words together like this either then or now.........   

 PSYCLE SLUTS (PARTS 1 & 2)

part one...
this disc concerns those those pouting prima-donnas
found within the swelling j. arthur ranks of the sexational psycle sluts
those nubile nihilists of the north circular
the lean leonine leatherette lovelies of the leeds intersection
luftwaffe angels locked in a pagan paradise

no cash
a passion for trash
the tough madonna whose cro-magnon face and crab nebular curves haunt the highways of the UK, whose harsh credo captures the collective libido like lariats
their lips pushed in a neon-arc of dodgems
delightfully disciplined, dumb but deluxe
deliciously deliciously deranged

twin-wheeled existentialists steeped in the sterile excrements of a doomed democracy, whose post-nietzschean sensibilities reject the bovine gregariousness of a senile oligarchy
whose god is below zero, whose hero is a dead boy
condemned to drift like forgotten sputniks in the fool's orbit bound for a victim's future
in the pleasure dromes and ersatz bodega bars of the free world the mechanics of love grind like organs of iron to a standstill

hands behind your backs
in a noxious gas of cheek to cheek totalitarianism
hail the psycle sluts

go go the gland gringos
for the gonad a-go-go age of compulsory cunnilingusa

part two...
the dirty thirty
the naughty forty
the shifty fifty
the filthy five
zips, clips, whips and chains
wait for you to arrive
hell's angels by the busload
stoned stupid, how they strut
smoked woodbines till they're banjoed
and smirk at the swedish smut

life on the straight and narrow path
drives you off your nut
by day you are psycopath
by night you're a psycle slut

on a bsa with two bald tires
you drove a million miles
you cut your hair with rusty pliers
and you suffer with the pillion piles
you got built in obsolescence
oh you got guts
but you don't reach adolescence
slow down psycle sluts

motor cycle michael
wants to buy a tank
only twenty-nine years old
and he's learning how to wank
yesterday he was in the groove
today he's in a rut
my how the moments move
brut fun psycle sluts

he cacks on your originals
he peepees on his boots
he makes love like a footballer
he dribbles before he shoots
the goings on at the gang-bang ball
made the citizen's tut-tut-tut
but, what do you care, piss all
you tell 'em psycle sluts

now your boyfriend burned his jacket
ticket expired
tyres are knackered
knackers are tired

you can tell your tale to the gutter press
get paid to peddle smut
now you've ridden the road of excess
that leads to the psycle sluts

or you can dine and whine on stuff that's bound to give you boils
hot dogs direct from cruft's
done in diesel oil
or the burger joint around the bend
where the meals thank christ are skimpy
for you that's how the world could end
not with a bang but a wimpy.

________________________________________
LYRICS © JOHN COOPER CLARKE
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline dave 5516

  • Is in a world of shit and loves it! Loves to Buffy up Danny Dyer. A Cyclopath without a Garmin. Sadly not quite bad enough to make the worst commentator list
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,781
  • Si muore sulla bici.
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #8 on: May 31, 2012, 10:30:40 pm »
JCC.Tony Wilson interview on  So It Goes

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nOr25n2TVw
Logged
Exercise is to the body what reading is to the mind.

"If I hadn't doped, I would never have won". "Doping improves your performance between 5 and 7 per cent, and maybe 10 to 12 per cent when you are in a peak shape.

"Doping isn't addictive but it's an instrument of power: whoever wins attracts the money; for themselves, the team and the sponsors"

Offline MichaelA

  • MasterBaker, honey-trapper and 'concerned neighbour'. Beyond The Pale. Vermin on the ridiculous. Would love to leave Ashley Cole gasping for air. Dupe Snoop Extraordinaire. RAWK MARTYR #1. The proud owner of a new lower case a. Mickey Two Sheds.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,365
  • At the Academy
  • Super Title: MichaelA
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #9 on: May 31, 2012, 10:40:32 pm »
Just watched this on iPlayer and it's tremendous to see him in such good form. The new piece in the film 'Things Are Going To Get Worse' is as good as any of the old stuff. I saw him live when I was a student about 25 years ago. These days he's looking healthier than I do.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,767
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #10 on: May 31, 2012, 11:04:50 pm »
Found the editing really irritating. OK, cut one poem of his with sections from different gigs, but don't do it to every one. It was almost as if the programme makers felt that a poem couldn't stand on it's own two feet in it's entirety. Totally ruined it for me - not one poem was left alone.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,377
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #11 on: June 1, 2012, 12:03:04 am »
thought it was marvelous meself....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,612
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #12 on: June 1, 2012, 12:31:20 am »
here's a classic......... twat....

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v//g-aVtKEhpO0?fs=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v//g-aVtKEhpO0?fs=1</a>

Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline KERRYKOP

  • KerryKop - Fiendish Bunny Slayer, Enemy Of The Lapine Race and founder of the Benitez band. Mugs old ladies for their kindles. Grindr fiend.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,806
  • RIP Páidí Ó Sé
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #13 on: June 1, 2012, 12:44:56 am »
I liked that ;D
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,377
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #14 on: June 3, 2012, 05:26:35 pm »
after the delightfully eclectic shifts put in by JCC on 6 music....the tedious R&B shite being dished up by the impossibly dull but bafflingly popular gobshite Mark Ronson is making my ears bleed.....hurry up and finish c*nthooks...I need the Freakzone to redress the balance
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,392
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #15 on: June 4, 2012, 08:05:37 pm »
I love chicken town
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline KERRYKOP

  • KerryKop - Fiendish Bunny Slayer, Enemy Of The Lapine Race and founder of the Benitez band. Mugs old ladies for their kindles. Grindr fiend.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,806
  • RIP Páidí Ó Sé
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #16 on: October 1, 2013, 10:33:24 pm »
He's hawking oven chips on telly now. Another punk hero caves.

I dont really see the problem, there cant be much cash in poetry.
Logged

Offline MichaelA

  • MasterBaker, honey-trapper and 'concerned neighbour'. Beyond The Pale. Vermin on the ridiculous. Would love to leave Ashley Cole gasping for air. Dupe Snoop Extraordinaire. RAWK MARTYR #1. The proud owner of a new lower case a. Mickey Two Sheds.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,365
  • At the Academy
  • Super Title: MichaelA
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #17 on: October 1, 2013, 10:34:39 pm »
Quote from: KERRYKOP on October  1, 2013, 10:33:24 pm
He's hawking oven chips on telly now. Another punk hero caves.

I dont really see the problem, they're cant be much cash in poetry.

He was selling Sugar Puffs twenty years ago. I don't begrudge him. A wee top up on his pension.
Logged

Offline Rojo O Muerto

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #18 on: October 1, 2013, 10:37:42 pm »
Least you won't get stabbed waiting for a kebab, have some Oven Chips instead.
Logged
If you can't support us when we're shartin', don't support us when we're fartin'

Offline KERRYKOP

  • KerryKop - Fiendish Bunny Slayer, Enemy Of The Lapine Race and founder of the Benitez band. Mugs old ladies for their kindles. Grindr fiend.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,806
  • RIP Páidí Ó Sé
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #19 on: October 1, 2013, 10:38:10 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA on October  1, 2013, 10:34:39 pm
He was selling Sugar Puffs twenty years ago. I don't begrudge him. A wee top up on his pension.
The anarchic quality of the Honey Monster probably renders that product more adaptable to a punk ethos.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,612
  • Bam!
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #20 on: November 13, 2021, 09:21:34 am »
Went to see this mad man last night in Chester. No idea how hes still standing, but he was very good. Mike Garry his support was brilliant too. Bunch of manc twats  :D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #21 on: November 14, 2021, 07:59:14 am »
Quote from: Elzar on November 13, 2021, 09:21:34 am
Went to see this mad man last night in Chester. No idea how hes still standing, but he was very good. Mike Garry his support was brilliant too. Bunch of manc twats  :D

Saw him when me and the missus saw Squeeze at the Phil a few years back.

He was absolutely tremendous.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,388
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:26:54 pm »
JCC was on the Adam Buxton podcast last week, I was crying laughing in the car - particularly his idea for a road movie.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,183
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:37:30 pm »
Like this fella. Couple of times Ive seen him on would I lie to you and worreva else I watched him on. Funny bloke
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,030
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:05:55 pm »
Did anyone think he was dead and panic?
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,527
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:05:55 pm
Did anyone think he was dead and panic?

I did think i might see an RIP message too for some reason. Hes looked dead for as long as Ive been aware of him though (no offence John!).
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,540
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:05:55 pm
Did anyone think he was dead and panic?

I did think he was dead I must say but panic? Nope.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,225
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:05:55 pm
Did anyone think he was dead and panic?

Yes.

Just like every time the injury thread is bumped.
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,527
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:01:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:46:25 pm
Yes.

Just like every time the injury thread is bumped.

Hell of an injury. Very long term.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,388
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: John Cooper Clarke...
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:06:28 pm »
This modern fear of someone being dead because their name is on a forum or Twitter is a very JCC topic. Or Half Man Half Biscuit.

I Saw Him Trending Cos He's Dead
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 