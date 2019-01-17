« previous next »
Weird stories thread

Re: Weird stories thread
January 17, 2019, 10:24:57 AM
Indonesian woman mauled to death by giant pet crocodile

An Indonesian woman has been mauled to death by a pet crocodile in Sulawesi after she fell into its enclosure.

Deasy Tuwo, 44, had reportedly been feeding the crocodile at the pearl farm where she worked, and where the animal was being kept illegally.

The 700kg crocodile, named Merry, is thought to have bitten off her arm and most of her abdomen.

The reptile has been relocated to a conservation site while authorities look for its owner.

Ms Tuwo was head of the laboratory at the pearl farm and was feeding Merry on 10 January when she fell into the crocodile's enclosure.

Her colleagues discovered her body the next morning.

Hendriks Rundengan from the North Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) told BBC Indonesian that officials had tried to visit the facility several times in the past to remove the crocodile but had not been allowed in.

"We've come here a few times but the fences are always locked," he said in an interview on Wednesday.

According to AFP, authorities believe Ms Tuwo's body parts may still be inside the 4.4m-long crocodile.

Police are now trying to track down a Japanese national who owns both the farm and the crocodile.

The Indonesian archipelago is home to several species of crocodile that regularly attack and kill humans, AFP reports.

In April 2016, a Russian tourist was killed by a crocodile on the Raja Ampat islands, a popular diving site in the east of the archipelago, it says.

Worldwide, crocodiles are estimated to kill about 1,000 humans per year, many more than sharks.

Crocodiles do not necessarily set out to hunt humans, but they are opportunistic killers.

In Africa alone, there are several hundred crocodile attacks on humans per year, between a third to half of which are fatal, depending on the species.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-46901245
Re: Weird stories thread
October 25, 2019, 12:17:24 PM
US hunter killed by deer he thought he had just shot dead

A hunter in the US state of Arkansas has died after being gored by a deer he had just tried to kill.

Thomas Alexander, 66, was hunting near the Ozark mountains when he shot the buck and watched it collapse.

Assuming the animal was dead, Mr Alexander went to check on the body - at which point the deer stood back up and attacked him.

He managed to call his wife, who rang the emergency services, but he was declared dead later in hospital.

Keith Stephens, from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, told local media that Mr Alexander's death was "one of the stranger things that's happened" in his 20-year career.

"I don't know how long he left [the deer] there, but he went up to check it to make sure it was dead," Mr Stephens said. "And evidently it wasn't."

He also told the BBC that paramedics had tried to take him to hospital in an air ambulance, but "unfortunately, he stopped breathing before they could get in the helicopter so couldn't be air-lifted due to efforts at CPR".

He added that there would be a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, but "the hospital did note that he had several puncture wounds".

The commission has been searching for the wounded animal.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50180755
Re: Weird stories thread
October 25, 2019, 05:40:49 PM
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on October 25, 2019, 12:17:24 PM


The commission has been searching for the wounded animal.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50180755

Probably want to kill it because it's clearly a danger to people. ::)
Re: Weird stories thread
October 26, 2019, 01:25:35 PM
Can anyone tell me how this outright abuse of animals is still allowed to happen in the world? This is wrong on so many levels.

Terrifying video shows the moment a 660-pound circus bear turns on trainer and attacks him http://a.msn.com/01/en-gb/AAJmNq4?ocid=st
Re: Weird stories thread
September 29, 2020, 11:17:42 PM

A biker rode from Poo Poo Point, Washington to Pee Pee Creek, Ohio for a Yemen charity. The trek took Ruben Lopez 36 days as he stopped every 69 miles.

https://www.cracked.com/article_28673_hero-bikes-from-poo-poo-point-washington-to-pee-pee-creek-ohio-charity.html
Re: Weird stories thread
September 30, 2020, 10:00:16 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on September 29, 2020, 11:17:42 PM
A biker rode from Poo Poo Point, Washington to Pee Pee Creek, Ohio for a Yemen charity. The trek took Ruben Lopez 36 days as he stopped every 69 miles.

For a toilet break, presumably.
Re: Weird stories thread
Yesterday at 10:01:47 PM

https://worldnewsdailyreport.com/san-francisco-police-interrupts-sex-party-involving-midgets-emus-and-a-fountain-of-sperm-71-arrests/


SAN FRANCISCO POLICE INTERRUPTS SEX PARTY INVOLVING MIDGETS, EMUS AND A FOUNTAIN OF SPERM, 71 ARRESTS


The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) interrupted an extremely lewd party early this morning in a luxurious residence of the Presidio Heights neighborhood, arresting 71 people and seizing two boars and eight emus.
According to SFPD spokesman, Lieutenant Doug Haroldson, officers were dispatched on the site around 4 AM this morning after some neighbors complained about loud music and wild animals running on their yard.

Lt Haroldson says the first policemen who arrived described the scene as a mix between an orgy and a circus freak show and immediately called for backup.

It seems it was a thematic sex party for people with strange fetishes. They had midgets, bearded women, wild animals and a large outdoor fountain filled with 50 gallons of semen.

Dozens of SFPD officers were called on the site to put an end and to the party and regain control of the total of over 500 guests and catch the wild animals.

It was an extremely delicate operation. Hundreds of naked people trying to flee with emus and boars with ball gags in their mouths running around. It was a very chaotic scene.

Agents of the San Francisco Animal Care & Control were called on the site to examine and seize the emus and boars, which apparently belonged to one of the guests.

It took hours for the police to sort things outs and identify everyone, and a total of 71 people were arrested on various charges.

31 of those arrests are minors simply charged with underage drinking, but some accusees face more serious accusations.

17 people are accused of bestiality and animal cruelty after the police found a video showing them having sex with the animals and all face up to 15 years in jail.

According to the SFPD, dozens of other guests could possibly be accused over the next few days.
Re: Weird stories thread
Today at 12:29:34 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 10:01:47 PM
https://worldnewsdailyreport.com/san-francisco-police-interrupts-sex-party-involving-midgets-emus-and-a-fountain-of-sperm-71-arrests/

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE INTERRUPTS SEX PARTY INVOLVING MIDGETS, EMUS AND A FOUNTAIN OF SPERM, 71 ARRESTS
FFS. That's san Francisco for you. Though, to slightly reassure Brits here, you must be at least 21 to drink in California. So, that report of 'minors drinking at a sex party' could be misleading (unless they were actually less than 18). Not that I am defending the party organiser you'll understand! ;D

I posted a very bizarre story here a few years ago, but I did not know about this thread at the time - I quote it below now. The video is a must watch. It tells us something about modern society and the attitude of doing anything for fame! Can you imagine having this follow you around for the rest of your life? I'd die of shame. :-[
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 18, 2017, 07:13:48 AM
First Brexit, now this:

http://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-41170687/i-ve-never-had-a-date-like-this-before

Will someone please explain to me what's happening with the UK. I leave you for five minutes and the whole place goes insane. You need a collective slap around the head!

I really did 'laugh out loud' at that clip.

A little more seriously though: people no longer seem to posses a filter. Any opportunity to 'get noticed' seems like a good idea. I think I first became aware of this phenomena with Blind Date. I actually went to school with one of the more cringe-worthy 'contestants' (one of the tabloids even ran a centre-spread about him afterwards). Some years later, we had all those shameless lunatics appearing on Big Brother (just checked - I can't believe that it is still going). Of course, the Internet has had a huge influence on how people behave in this regard, and now so much shit is almost normal. Even Presidents Tweet their most inane and insane thoughts.

And, in an effort to make this post fit just a little more topical: a recent book describes just how different the current crop of adolescents are compared with any previous generation since at least the 1930s:

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/09/has-the-smartphone-destroyed-a-generation/534198/

If the premise of the book is correct, there is a mental illness time bomb in the making. I'll have to buy the book to form a proper opinion about that. But, as per my opening comments, I feel things now are different, and I don't think it is just the usual 'older people bemoaning that it was not the same in my day'.
Re: Weird stories thread
Today at 01:20:23 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 10:01:47 PM
17 people are accused of bestiality and animal cruelty after the police found a video showing them having sex with the animals and all face up to 15 years in jail.

Aint no party like an Effes party.
