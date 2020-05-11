Same time this happened, a 15 year old Leeds fan was killed when a wall collapsed at St Andrews while Birmingham were playing Leeds due to Police forcing Leeds fans back from attacking Brum fans. Both sets of fans were amongst the worst mobs in the Country for violence. Completely forgotten and of course overshadowed by Bradford and later Heysel.



Story here: https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/birmingham-city-leeds-united-tragedy-13021258



Dark, dark days.



Think I did too, sure the commentators continued to describe the horrific scene. The speed it spread was frightening. RIP



About 18 months after the fire, Bradford played Leeds at Odsall Stadium Bradford, Leeds had an away ban, Bradford got it lifted for the game, there was chaos all day and in the ground Leeds hooligans turned Chip Van over, which resulted in it going on fire.I think I'm the same.If you watch the CCTV, you can see flames at the back of the stand at 15:44 on the video, within 3 minutes the entire stand is on fire.