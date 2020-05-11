« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Down

Author Topic: Remembering the Bradford fire  (Read 27048 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,087
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #240 on: May 11, 2020, 02:07:25 pm »
 :'(
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,525
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #241 on: May 11, 2020, 02:10:20 pm »
The pictures are shocking and scary.

Spoiler





[close]
Logged

Offline red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #242 on: May 11, 2020, 02:12:18 pm »
RIP
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,726
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #243 on: May 11, 2020, 02:13:54 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,087
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #244 on: May 11, 2020, 02:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 11, 2020, 02:10:20 pm
The pictures are shocking and scary.

Spoiler





[close]

Absolutely horrific. I know a guy who was there with his dad and sister in the main stand that burned down (luckily all 3 survived although they were separated in the panic for a while), I just cannot imagine what everyone there went through. He carried on going after and still goes now with his own family but I think his dad never went again.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,345
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #245 on: May 11, 2020, 02:23:30 pm »
It's insane how quickly it turned into a fireball. Shocking when we see those photos that there's people in there :( RIP to all who lost their lives
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,110
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #246 on: May 11, 2020, 02:24:55 pm »
RIP.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,251
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #247 on: May 11, 2020, 02:29:42 pm »
RIP.

YNWA.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #248 on: May 11, 2020, 02:34:42 pm »
RIP

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,606
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #249 on: May 11, 2020, 02:53:39 pm »
This was one of the most horrific things I ever saw.

RIP. 😢
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #250 on: May 11, 2020, 03:38:36 pm »
The videos I've seen of this are just absolutely horrific. Unthinkable that this could happen now. The 80's really were a dark time for football.

RIP.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,085
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #251 on: May 11, 2020, 03:39:48 pm »
RIP.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #252 on: May 11, 2020, 03:42:34 pm »
The speed of that fire, so scary  :(


RIP
Logged
YNWA

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,859
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #253 on: May 11, 2020, 04:08:51 pm »
Horrendous for all involved  :(
R.I.P
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,155
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #254 on: May 11, 2020, 05:13:50 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,036
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #255 on: May 11, 2021, 08:34:42 pm »
RIP to the 56 lives lost 36 years ago today

Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,204
  • Dutch Class
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #256 on: May 11, 2021, 08:36:10 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,110
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #257 on: May 11, 2021, 08:43:21 pm »
RIP
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,155
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #258 on: May 11, 2021, 09:40:52 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,087
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #259 on: May 11, 2021, 09:42:48 pm »
RIP x
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,726
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #260 on: May 11, 2021, 10:00:18 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,087
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #261 on: Today at 12:46:09 pm »
38 years ago today, RIP.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,010
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #262 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm »
RIP  :-\
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #263 on: Today at 01:08:28 pm »
R.I.P.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,122
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #264 on: Today at 01:12:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:46:09 pm
38 years ago today, RIP.

I remember watching this live on Grandstand or World of Sport in absolute horror all those years ago. Those, poor, poor people.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #265 on: Today at 01:13:37 pm »
Forgotten in many ways, I visited the ground, it still haunts me.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,726
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #266 on: Today at 01:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 01:12:33 pm
I remember watching this live on Grandstand or World of Sport in absolute horror all those years ago. Those, poor, poor people.

I remember hearing about it on the radio in my dads car. Dont think I saw footage of it until years later. Horrendous. RIP.
Logged

Offline Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #267 on: Today at 01:36:42 pm »
RIP.

Footage from this was used on a fire safety training course at work. Horrific how quickly it spread through the stand.
Logged
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Offline mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,036
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #268 on: Today at 01:56:06 pm »
Remember seeing this aged 11 on the BBC and it is something that I will never forget. Horrible scenes. Then just 18 days later we witnessed the horror that was Heysel too.

RIP the 56
Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,122
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #269 on: Today at 02:32:13 pm »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 01:56:06 pm
Remember seeing this aged 11 on the BBC and it is something that I will never forget. Horrible scenes. Then just 18 days later we witnessed the horror that was Heysel too.

RIP the 56

Same time this happened, a 15 year old Leeds fan was killed when a wall collapsed at St Andrews while Birmingham were playing Leeds due to Police forcing Leeds fans back from attacking Brum fans. Both sets of fans were amongst the worst mobs in the Country for violence. Completely forgotten and of course overshadowed by Bradford and later Heysel.

Story here: https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/birmingham-city-leeds-united-tragedy-13021258

Dark, dark days.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,640
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #270 on: Today at 02:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Salger on Today at 01:36:42 pm
RIP.

Footage from this was used on a fire safety training course at work. Horrific how quickly it spread through the stand.

I've seen the same video when I did my Fire Marshall course, horrific. As usual, nothing was learnt, as we had the Kings Cross fire 2 years later.

RIP to all the victims.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #271 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
The 1980s are a reminder of the importance of Health and Safety, we all know the expression Health & Safety gone mad but please take note of the 1980s




King's Cross, 31 deaths
Bradford Fire, 56 deaths
Marchioness, 51 deaths
Herald of Free Enterprise, 193 deaths
New Cross House Fire, 13 deaths
Penlee Lifeboat disaster, 16 deaths
Manchester Airport Fire, 55 deaths
Clapham Junction Rail Crash, 35 deaths


Amongst others obviously


Grenfell was a reminder that things remain undone and corners still cut








Hillsborough
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,606
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #272 on: Today at 04:25:58 pm »
I watched this unfold on live television and it lives with me to this day.

Utterly horrific. You don't forget such scenes.

RIP the 56.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #273 on: Today at 06:24:10 pm »
RIP the 56.

I was less than 4 months old at the time and my house was about 150 yards away from the stadium.

You'll Never Walk Alone.

I'm trying to push the Club to adopt YNWA as an official Club anthem and to be played at every home game.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,396
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #274 on: Today at 06:33:24 pm »
These awful anniversaries come around so quickly another year. RIP to the 56 victims and thinking about those who still suffer.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #275 on: Today at 06:34:00 pm »
RIP to the 56 victims
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,530
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #276 on: Today at 06:39:42 pm »
Horrific tragedy that didnt have to happen. RIP
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,783
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #277 on: Today at 06:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 01:12:33 pm
I remember watching this live on Grandstand or World of Sport in absolute horror all those years ago. Those, poor, poor people.
Think I did too, sure the commentators continued to describe the horrific scene. The speed it spread was frightening. RIP
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,640
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #278 on: Today at 08:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:32:13 pm
Same time this happened, a 15 year old Leeds fan was killed when a wall collapsed at St Andrews while Birmingham were playing Leeds due to Police forcing Leeds fans back from attacking Brum fans. Both sets of fans were amongst the worst mobs in the Country for violence. Completely forgotten and of course overshadowed by Bradford and later Heysel.

Story here: https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/birmingham-city-leeds-united-tragedy-13021258

Dark, dark days.

About 18 months after the fire, Bradford played Leeds at Odsall Stadium Bradford, Leeds had an away ban, Bradford got it lifted for the game, there was chaos all day and in the ground Leeds hooligans turned Chip Van over, which resulted in it going on fire.

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:44:25 pm
Think I did too, sure the commentators continued to describe the horrific scene. The speed it spread was frightening. RIP

I think I'm the same.

If you watch the CCTV, you can see flames at the back of the stand at 15:44 on the video, within 3 minutes the entire stand is on fire.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #279 on: Today at 08:43:38 pm »
RIP
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Up
« previous next »
 