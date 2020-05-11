The 1980s are a reminder of the importance of Health and Safety, we all know the expression Health & Safety gone mad but please take note of the 1980s
King's Cross, 31 deaths
Bradford Fire, 56 deaths
Marchioness, 51 deaths
Herald of Free Enterprise, 193 deaths
New Cross House Fire, 13 deaths
Penlee Lifeboat disaster, 16 deaths
Manchester Airport Fire, 55 deaths
Clapham Junction Rail Crash, 35 deaths
Amongst others obviously
Grenfell was a reminder that things remain undone and corners still cut
Hillsborough