Remembering the Bradford fire

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 02:07:25 pm
 :'(
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 02:10:20 pm
The pictures are shocking and scary.

Spoiler





Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 02:12:18 pm
RIP
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 02:13:54 pm
RIP
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 02:15:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 11, 2020, 02:10:20 pm
The pictures are shocking and scary.

Spoiler





[close]

Absolutely horrific. I know a guy who was there with his dad and sister in the main stand that burned down (luckily all 3 survived although they were separated in the panic for a while), I just cannot imagine what everyone there went through. He carried on going after and still goes now with his own family but I think his dad never went again.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 02:23:30 pm
It's insane how quickly it turned into a fireball. Shocking when we see those photos that there's people in there :( RIP to all who lost their lives
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 02:24:55 pm
RIP.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 02:29:42 pm
RIP.

YNWA.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 02:34:42 pm
RIP

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 02:53:39 pm
This was one of the most horrific things I ever saw.

RIP. 😢
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 03:38:36 pm
The videos I've seen of this are just absolutely horrific. Unthinkable that this could happen now. The 80's really were a dark time for football.

RIP.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 03:39:48 pm
RIP.
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 03:42:34 pm
The speed of that fire, so scary  :(


RIP
YNWA

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 04:08:51 pm
Horrendous for all involved  :(
R.I.P
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2020, 05:13:50 pm
RIP
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2021, 08:34:42 pm
RIP to the 56 lives lost 36 years ago today

RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2021, 08:36:10 pm
RIP
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2021, 08:43:21 pm
RIP
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2021, 09:40:52 pm
RIP
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2021, 09:42:48 pm
RIP x
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
May 11, 2021, 10:00:18 pm
RIP
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
Today at 12:46:09 pm
38 years ago today, RIP.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
Today at 12:46:50 pm
RIP  :-\
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
Today at 01:08:28 pm
R.I.P.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
Today at 01:12:33 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:46:09 pm
38 years ago today, RIP.

I remember watching this live on Grandstand or World of Sport in absolute horror all those years ago. Those, poor, poor people.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
Today at 01:13:37 pm
Forgotten in many ways, I visited the ground, it still haunts me.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
Today at 01:19:08 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 01:12:33 pm
I remember watching this live on Grandstand or World of Sport in absolute horror all those years ago. Those, poor, poor people.

I remember hearing about it on the radio in my dads car. Dont think I saw footage of it until years later. Horrendous. RIP.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
Today at 01:36:42 pm
RIP.

Footage from this was used on a fire safety training course at work. Horrific how quickly it spread through the stand.
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
Today at 01:56:06 pm
Remember seeing this aged 11 on the BBC and it is something that I will never forget. Horrible scenes. Then just 18 days later we witnessed the horror that was Heysel too.

RIP the 56
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
Today at 02:32:13 pm
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 01:56:06 pm
Remember seeing this aged 11 on the BBC and it is something that I will never forget. Horrible scenes. Then just 18 days later we witnessed the horror that was Heysel too.

RIP the 56

Same time this happened, a 15 year old Leeds fan was killed when a wall collapsed at St Andrews while Birmingham were playing Leeds due to Police forcing Leeds fans back from attacking Brum fans. Both sets of fans were amongst the worst mobs in the Country for violence. Completely forgotten and of course overshadowed by Bradford and later Heysel.

Story here: https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/birmingham-city-leeds-united-tragedy-13021258

Dark, dark days.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
Today at 02:33:25 pm
Quote from: Salger on Today at 01:36:42 pm
RIP.

Footage from this was used on a fire safety training course at work. Horrific how quickly it spread through the stand.

I've seen the same video when I did my Fire Marshall course, horrific. As usual, nothing was learnt, as we had the Kings Cross fire 2 years later.

RIP to all the victims.
Fuck the Tories
