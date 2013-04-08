Poll

Do you consider it a sport? as in football, formula 1 or fishing?

Yes
19 (35.2%)
No
22 (40.7%)
What is eSports?
13 (24.1%)

Total Members Voted: 54

Re: eSports
Quote from: Hoenheim on April  8, 2013, 03:08:58 pm
Valve's Dota 2 tournament (The International) has the biggest prize pool, with the winners getting $1mil (prize pool over $1.5mil, this summer will be the third one.

$200k/player for the winning team, for a few days of work it's not too shabby  :P

Pretty mental, FIFA is right up there as well. $1 million prize pool with the individual winner getting $140k.
Re: eSports
Starcraft is the unofficial national sport of S.Korea
Quote from: DanFromMars on April  7, 2013, 03:20:21 pm
As physical as darts or chess?

People call chess a sport?  :o
Raidcall EMS ONE FINALS CS:GO
QUARTERFINALS
http://www.twitch.tv/esltv_cs/old
Raidcall EMS ONE FINALS CS:GO
Grand Final BO3  Ninjas in Pyjamas vs fnatic    Starts at 4pm

http://www.twitch.tv/esltv_cs/old
Quote from: cim-pim-param on April 14, 2013, 03:50:11 pm
Raidcall EMS ONE FINALS CS:GO
Grand Final BO3  Ninjas in Pyjamas vs fnatic    Starts at 4pm

http://www.twitch.tv/esltv_cs/old

The name brings back memories; Heaton, Walle, Zet, Potti and Ins used to be a formidable team
Quote from: Hoenheim on April 16, 2013, 01:06:43 pm
The name brings back memories; Heaton, Walle, Zet, Potti and Ins used to be a formidable team
Yep, loong loooong time ago :D
League of Legends All Stars Tournament this weekend in Shanghai. Great atmosphere and they've really organized it well.
Europe got stomped by Korea this morning, and North America lost to China, so they those two have a playoff tomorrow morning and the loser is out.

http://euw.lolesports.com/
