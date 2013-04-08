Isn't a lot of that down to mainstream perception though? If we look at FPS games which you (rightfully) admit are a bit tedius... When people think FPS they think Call of Duty or Battlefield... games that are relatively boring to watch and filled with players who peak at 20 years old when their reaction time dies down. The publishers inject so much money to try and make these eSports but it's all very surface level. I mean how can you expect to make something a sport when you release a new one every year?



If you actually look at the biggest FPS eSports in CSGO you'll see it's a relatively slow tactical shooter with a crazy skill ceiling when it comes to both team play and individual skill. It also has a very strong grass roots presence and is approaching 20 years old now, so we have old pros as managers and analysts - it has the most parallels with real sport than any other eSport out there. It's also extremely easy to understand the basics despite it's deep tactical roots, you'll never be able to appreciate how difficult some of the things are but it's much like never having kicked a ball before.



I honestly choose to watch CSGO over football 9 times out of 10, though unlike other eSports it helps to have many teams that are 10+ years old so you're able to form attachments to them. It also helps it's a game I played when I was 15 and now I'm 31, so it's something I nabbed from my childhood much like Football. The viewing numbers reflect it, breaking records last major when millions tuned into the last major - the crowds too are awesome. The best thing is it's almost entirely made from the community, obviously there's more to it now but the roots are there - it wouldn't last as long as it has otherwise



Food for thought anyway, there are many games designed to be played and enjoyed and I agree that they shouldn't be shoe horned into being some competitive sport. But there are a selection that transcend that.



Some recent highlights to enjoy



I can certainly appreciate the precision, awareness, inventiveness of those highlights... but I dunno Kash. For one, I find the commentators exceptionally irritating and pretty cringy actually, all that seems too forced for me. The cheering crowds too, fuck off.Those vids show more of a tense, patient hunter/hunted vibe that I can dig, defo. I know exactly what's happening at every moment, fully understand the risks of some of those moves and exact skills required in the heat of the moment to pull them off, so major props given for those clever plays. I still don't think I'd watch full matches of it though, because I feel you have to really be into it yourself for it not to all get a bit samey, and for those highlights to be "OMFG!!!!!1111" rather than "that was pretty cool *munch munch*".Not judging anyone who likes it (apart from those commentators and the jumping fans holding inflatable 'club colours' things - motherfuck them), but it's just not... organic enough? I don't know how best to describe it, the sense that anything could happen just not quite being there. You have your maps that the teams'll probably have memorised, very familiar weapons and perks and so on. Throw some mad random shit in there for them all to deal with, and maybe we're talking.That slow, tense hunt thing, where the player is very vulnerable, just appeals to something in me with the games I play and how I like to play them. If that was ramped up right to the maximum, without daft shouty tryhard sports comms, and instead being actually a quite a stressful watch, your stomach in knots seeing this guy/gal who's come so far and done such smart things to keep themselves alive this far now in surely-inescapable peril, all the baddies closing in, you can hear them all through the walls and scrambling around on the upper floors and stuff, the player you're rooting for is just hiding in a bad spot... and then they go and do something utterly amazing and ingenious to get themselves to safety - that would interest me, I reckon.