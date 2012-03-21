« previous next »
Ignore list.

Offline JamesLS7

Ignore list.
« on: March 21, 2012, 05:00:15 pm »
I have seen a few people mention this, and saying if you add someone to ignore list you can't see their posts anymore.

I am just wondering, how do I add someone to the ignore list?
Offline SP

Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #1 on: March 21, 2012, 05:12:59 pm »
Try looking at the cryptically named Buddies/Ignore List menu item in your profile?
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #2 on: March 21, 2012, 05:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Southern Pansy on March 21, 2012, 05:12:59 pm
Try looking at the cryptically named Buddies/Ignore List menu item in your profile?

Sorry, I havent used the site that often so havent looked through everything yet.

I asked a couple of the more regular members through PM and they didnt know, so just thought I would ask.


Nice to see the mods are nice helpful people....
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #3 on: March 21, 2012, 05:29:15 pm »
Quote from: JamesLS7 on March 21, 2012, 05:18:03 pm
Nice to see the mods are nice helpful people....

I am not a mod. I am just a parasite feedback tourist.
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #4 on: March 21, 2012, 05:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Southern Pansy on March 21, 2012, 05:29:15 pm
I am not a mod. I am just a parasite feedback tourist.
Like Marla Singer, in Fight Club.   :P
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #5 on: March 21, 2012, 06:27:35 pm »
Maybe us mods have you on ignore?
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #6 on: March 21, 2012, 06:49:53 pm »
Just stick your fingers in your ears.
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #7 on: March 21, 2012, 07:27:13 pm »
The big problem when you have someone on the ignor list, is you see post of the FM on your ignor list, when there quoted by other FMs, & you sometimes can't help replying, happened with me on another forum untill that FM got a perma ban.
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #8 on: March 21, 2012, 08:30:14 pm »
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #9 on: March 21, 2012, 08:41:26 pm »
Quote from: JamesLS7 on March 21, 2012, 05:18:03 pm
Sorry, I havent used the site that often so havent looked through everything yet.

I asked a couple of the more regular members through PM and they didnt know, so just thought I would ask.


Nice to see the mods are nice helpful people....

Now that i'm home from work etc...

You currently have a 59% warning and post about the mods being nice people, you want it boosting to mute again?
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #10 on: March 21, 2012, 08:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Jonathan Suarez ☆☆☆☆☆ on March 21, 2012, 08:41:26 pm
Now that i'm home from work etc...

You currently have a 59% warning and post about the mods being nice people, you want it boosting to mute again?

To be fair to him, he was insulting me, rather than the mods. I thought that was approved behaviour.
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #11 on: March 21, 2012, 08:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Southern Pansy on March 21, 2012, 08:54:38 pm
To be fair to him, he was insulting me, rather than the mods. I thought that was approved behaviour.
I used to think you were a Mod.

Still do from time to time.
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #12 on: March 22, 2012, 01:14:33 am »
I want to ignore myself - what do I do?
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #13 on: March 22, 2012, 05:43:56 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March 22, 2012, 01:14:33 am
I want to ignore myself - what do I do?
Shut the fuck up.
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #14 on: March 22, 2012, 08:24:49 am »
I'm thinking of ignoring you all.

In fact I might just fuck off to the Scottish highlands for a week for my annual trip with my 3 brothers in law...
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #15 on: March 22, 2012, 10:25:23 am »
Quote from: Pheeny-Suarez on March 22, 2012, 08:24:49 am
I'm thinking of ignoring you all.

In fact I might just fuck off to the Scottish highlands for a week for my annual trip with my 3 brothers in law...

Sisters triplets?
Can't add specific user to Buddy/Ignore lists
« Reply #16 on: December 15, 2020, 12:53:36 pm »
Is there any reason why this would be? They do have a temporary Xmas username. I've tried adding them to both lists just to make sure, and I can add and remove other users normally.
Re: Can't add specific user to Buddy/Ignore lists
« Reply #17 on: December 15, 2020, 06:41:25 pm »
Shit. Best get my posts in while I can  ;D
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #18 on: August 9, 2021, 09:32:34 am »
So - the ignore function...

Is there a way to adapt this to not show replies to ignored posters? or at least hide the part of a quoted reply that includes the ignored poster's post?

Feels a little redundant when quotations of ignored users display their nonsense in it's full glory..
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #19 on: September 17, 2021, 07:27:02 pm »
I've just had a look at my "ignore list".

There's currently 23 arseholes on it. 
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #20 on: September 19, 2021, 08:19:10 am »
You are ignoring this user. Show me the post.
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #21 on: September 19, 2021, 09:01:18 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 17, 2021, 07:27:02 pm
I've just had a look at my "ignore list".

There's currently 23 arseholes on it.

Do you have another ignore list for twats as well? Are some posters listed as twats AND arseholes? ;D
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:26:53 pm »
I've got an unusual problem with the ignore function- I put people on 'ignore' but I still see their posts. What do you think, Claire? (John C told me to direct this to you. :)
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:32:01 am »
Are you seeing them directly or in quotes? (we can't do anything about the quotes)
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:32:01 am
Are you seeing them directly or in quotes? (we can't do anything about the quotes)

Directly. I know there's supposed to be a message like "you're currently ignoring this poster. Click to see post" or something like that, because I've done it in the past, then taken the poster off 'ignore'. Now, I can't seem to put anyone on the list. No, that's incorrect- I can put them on the list but it doesn't actually ignore them.
Re: Ignore list.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:48:52 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 09:26:53 pm
I've got an unusual problem with the ignore function- I put people on 'ignore' but I still see their posts. What do you think, Claire? (John C told me to direct this to you. :)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YRUX9Ouqfss&amp;ab_channel=DaneWyper" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YRUX9Ouqfss&amp;ab_channel=DaneWyper</a>
