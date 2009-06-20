« previous next »
Author Topic: Pink Floyd  (Read 43161 times)

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,095
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #520 on: September 15, 2023, 06:25:40 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September 15, 2023, 05:55:37 pm
I tried The Final Cut around thirty-something years ago and I didn't like it then. But after reading some of the more recent posts here there's a lot of you saying that's it's good or better. So today I gave it a go thinking it might have aged like a fine wine. I tried but I couldn't even finish it. I really don't like it. So I listened to Obscured By Clouds instead. Again for the first time in decades but this one I liked. I'll listen to it a few more times I think. After this I'll have to give Atom Heart Mother a turn. I'm not hopeful though as I didn't like it all that much when I was in my teens. I'm in a Pink Floyd mood lately.

It's dreadful, along with everything they did after The Wall.
Logged
Offline ljycb

  RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #521 on: September 16, 2023, 02:17:47 am »
My partner bought me an original 12" of Wish You Were Here about five years back and it's not been played until last week when we had a record night with friends in ours (basically numerous bottles of wine and listening to various vinyl). Unbelievable. One of the most incredible albums ever recorded.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,358
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 03:25:01 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September 15, 2023, 05:55:37 pm
The albums I find myself going back to more often than not are Animals, The Wall, Dark Side Of The Moon and Meddle.


Not Wish You Were Here?

 :o


FWIW, I have a Spotify playlist that's got just both parts of Shine On on one almost continuous play. I prefer it that way. The changing of the tone of the prolonged synth note as Gilmour's guitar plays in the early part of the track gets me every time.
Logged
Offline SvenJohansen

  Fast single-handed action expert.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 04:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:25:01 pm

Not Wish You Were Here?

 :o


FWIW, I have a Spotify playlist that's got just both parts of Shine On on one almost continuous play. I prefer it that way. The changing of the tone of the prolonged synth note as Gilmour's guitar plays in the early part of the track gets me every time.

Oh yeah I forgot about that! Don't know how I missed that one. I was only just singing Have A Cigar in my head the other day.
Logged
Online Nitramdorf

  No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,854
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 04:51:23 pm »
Is anybody going to buy the Dark Side of the Moon Redux remake that Waters has recorded? It comes out on October the 6th.

I saw a quote from Nick Mason, who said "Annoyingly, it's absolutely brilliant!"
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,358
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:51:23 pm
Is anybody going to buy the Dark Side of the Moon Redux remake that Waters has recorded? It comes out on October the 6th.

I saw a quote from Nick Mason, who said "Annoyingly, it's absolutely brilliant!"


I'll give it a listen on Spotify and, if I like it, may buy it.

I watched Waters at the MEN in 2007. I was stoned as fuck, the MEN stunk of weed (there was a thick haze in the air, and was just before the smoking ban kicked in) and it was one of the best musical or stoned experiences I've ever had. He did some classic non-Darkside, had a brief break, then did Darkside start to finish. I had a proper whitey just as the Darkside bit started after having a smoke and was just regathering my brain when Time started, followed by Great Gig. Felt utterly euphoric.

Logged
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,030
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 05:10:59 pm »
I will download it.
Logged
Offline gjr1

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,333
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 05:16:29 pm »
i just listened to the first 3 minutes of Time and switched it off.

Time and Money are on Apple music
Logged
Online Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,179
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #528 on: Today at 03:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:51:23 pm
Is anybody going to buy the Dark Side of the Moon Redux remake that Waters has recorded? It comes out on October the 6th.

I saw a quote from Nick Mason, who said "Annoyingly, it's absolutely brilliant!"
Dark Side without Gilmour?
Not a fucking chance.
Logged

Online jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,037
  June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #529 on: Today at 04:21:10 pm »
Waters was contracted for 1 final album for Floyd.

He offered the band their choice of Radio KAOS or The Wall.

KAOS was a kool album.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VIBCPAWUEKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VIBCPAWUEKM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WQ0DjuPUOWU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WQ0DjuPUOWU</a>
Logged
Online BlackandWhitePaul

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,254
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #530 on: Today at 04:23:26 pm »
Can one of you folk embed this for me please.

This track gets me every time.  :champ

https://youtu.be/4S9mEc-PEDs?si=mNpFfueE--sFPQxG
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,179
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #531 on: Today at 04:32:58 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 04:23:26 pm
Can one of you folk embed this for me please.

This track gets me every time.  :champ

https://youtu.be/4S9mEc-PEDs?si=mNpFfueE--sFPQxG
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4S9mEc-PEDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4S9mEc-PEDs</a>
Logged
