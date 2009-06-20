Is anybody going to buy the Dark Side of the Moon Redux remake that Waters has recorded? It comes out on October the 6th.



I saw a quote from Nick Mason, who said "Annoyingly, it's absolutely brilliant!"



I'll give it a listen on Spotify and, if I like it, may buy it.I watched Waters at the MEN in 2007. I was stoned as fuck, the MEN stunk of weed (there was a thick haze in the air, and was just before the smoking ban kicked in) and it was one of the best musical or stoned experiences I've ever had. He did some classic non-Darkside, had a brief break, then did Darkside start to finish. I had a proper whitey just as the Darkside bit started after having a smoke and was just regathering my brain when Time started, followed by Great Gig. Felt utterly euphoric.