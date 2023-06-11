« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pink Floyd  (Read 38637 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #440 on: June 11, 2023, 11:29:34 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  9, 2023, 04:33:58 pm
No, but you seem to agree with Starmer's views on what is seen as Anti-Semetic?

Under Corbyn the Labour Party appeared to be massively anti-semetic. Or do you dispute that?

If you don't then are you happy for Labour to be anti-semetic or do you think they shouldn't be?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #441 on: June 11, 2023, 11:30:32 am »
Quote from: Trada on June 10, 2023, 07:29:30 pm
Twitter for some reason has deleted the  video on there

Not sure what your point is there mate? It's still clearly on YouTube which is where it is from..?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #442 on: June 11, 2023, 11:35:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 11, 2023, 11:29:34 am
Under Corbyn the Labour Party appeared to be massively anti-semetic. Or do you dispute that?

If you don't then are you happy for Labour to be anti-semetic or do you think they shouldn't be?
He called out the Israel bully state for what they are.
That is not anti-Semitic. That is calling out a bully state.
How did Israel get most of their land and property from the Palestinians and still are to this day?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #443 on: June 11, 2023, 11:42:44 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 11:35:52 am
He called out the Israel bully state for what they are.
That is not anti-Semitic. That is calling out a bully state.
How did Israel get most of their land and property from the Palestinians and still are to this day?

I'm honestly not an expert on any of this mate :D  As you know, I'm just a fat bloater that talks shite on the interweb :)

But, when Corbyn was around there were more than a few stories about problems in the Labour Party and then the impartial investigation was performed which, from what I saw of it, seemed quite damning?

Was there a problem at the time when Corbyn was in charge or is that just made up?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #444 on: June 11, 2023, 11:46:17 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 11, 2023, 11:42:44 am
I'm honestly not an expert on any of this mate :D  As you know, I'm just a fat bloater that talks shite on the interweb :)

But, when Corbyn was around there were more than a few stories about problems in the Labour Party and then the impartial investigation was performed which, from what I saw of it, seemed quite damning?

Was there a problem at the time when Corbyn was in charge or is that just made up?
Corbyn was hung out to dry by Tory B team leader, Starmer, and his right-wing chums.
Had the knife not been pushed into the back of Corbyn, we could possibly have won an election and not be ruled by the Tory c*nts.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #445 on: June 11, 2023, 11:54:19 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 11:46:17 am
Corbyn was hung out to dry by Tory B team leader, Starmer, and his right-wing chums.
Had the knife not been pushed into the back of Corbyn, we could possibly have won an election and not be ruled by the Tory c*nts.

So you are saying there was no problem at the report was a complete lie?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #446 on: June 11, 2023, 11:59:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 11, 2023, 11:54:19 am
So you are saying there was no problem at the report was a complete lie?
No, I'm saying Corbyn was a far better Labour leader than Starmer.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #447 on: June 11, 2023, 12:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 11:59:59 am
No, I'm saying Corbyn was a far better Labour leader than Starmer.

Ok but that's not what we're talking about here is it?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #448 on: June 11, 2023, 12:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 11, 2023, 12:01:26 pm
Ok but that's not what we're talking about here is it?
You believe in whatever you want to believe and I will do the same.
Have a nice day/week/month/year/life.  :wave
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,120
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #449 on: June 11, 2023, 12:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 11:46:17 am
Corbyn was hung out to dry by Tory B team leader, Starmer, and his right-wing chums.
Had the knife not been pushed into the back of Corbyn, we could possibly have won an election and not be ruled by the Tory c*nts.

I don't agree that this happened. I don't think many people do.

But I wonder if you agree with Roger Waters when he says Israel and the Jews were behind all these moves? (It's what he says in that video you posted and what he repeated at his gig in London this week).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #450 on: June 11, 2023, 12:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 11, 2023, 12:42:49 pm
I don't agree that this happened. I don't think many people do.

But I wonder if you agree with Roger Waters when he says Israel and the Jews were behind all these moves? (It's what he says in that video you posted and what he repeated at his gig in London this week).
Same as what I said to Andy.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 12:04:27 pm
You believe in whatever you want to believe and I will do the same.
Have a nice day/week/month/year/life.  :wave

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #451 on: June 11, 2023, 12:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 12:04:27 pm
You believe in whatever you want to believe and I will do the same.
Have a nice day/week/month/year/life.  :wave

Yeah but I'm asking a specific question and you've given a different answer unless I've missed something?

The report said there was a problem. If you agree there was then should something have been done?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,120
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #452 on: June 11, 2023, 12:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 12:48:09 pm
Same as what I said to Andy.

You're probably right to be careful.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #453 on: June 11, 2023, 12:55:35 pm »
This again??

Labour thread :
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353137.0

Anyway back to the music

From last page

Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 11, 2023, 10:33:37 am
I need to broaden my Floyd horizons a bit, I only ever listen to DSOTM, Wall, Animals and WYWH. What other album should I focus on? I'm pretty sure I don't like the early stuff before Barrett left.


Quote from: ToneLa on June 11, 2023, 10:39:49 am
Do try Piper.

The Syd era is only one album though

They were in his shadow for a while.

Meddle is underrated
I like Obscured by Clouds


Atom Heart Mother isn't bad but 'not bad' might not be what you're looking for
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #454 on: June 11, 2023, 12:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 11, 2023, 12:52:31 pm
Yeah but I'm asking a specific question and you've given a different answer unless I've missed something?

The report said there was a problem. If you agree there was then should something have been done?
Andy, I can't be arsed arguing with you.
I have met you in person, and you seemed like a nice lad, but on here you come across as a mouth-frothing loon, and anyone who hasn't met you as I have would probably think the same.

 
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #455 on: June 11, 2023, 01:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 12:57:50 pm
Andy, I can't be arsed arguing with you.
I have met you in person, and you seemed like a nice lad, but on here you come across as a mouth-frothing loon, and anyone who hasn't met you as I have would probably think the same.

 

I am a nice lad :)

Just because we disagree on some things doesn't change that. For me a forum is there to chat about and discuss stuff and quite often I change my point of view and I learn something.

Sorry if I've upset you. Certainly didn't mean to mate :(
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #456 on: June 11, 2023, 02:35:48 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 11, 2023, 12:55:35 pm
This again??

Labour thread :
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353137.0

Anyway back to the music

From last page
Am I the only one who loves The Final Cut?
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #457 on: June 11, 2023, 02:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on June 11, 2023, 02:35:48 pm
Am I the only one who loves The Final Cut?
Boss album.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,272
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #458 on: June 11, 2023, 02:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on June 11, 2023, 02:35:48 pm
Am I the only one who loves The Final Cut?
One of m favorite albums of all time.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,296
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #459 on: June 11, 2023, 03:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on June 11, 2023, 02:35:48 pm
Am I the only one who loves The Final Cut?

One of my favourites
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #460 on: June 11, 2023, 03:12:37 pm »
Tweeted Roger before his last Liverpool gig asking for backstage passes as payment for my dad and brother being on Fearless. The tweet got a like but no backstage passes.

Think Roy Harper asked for an MSC membership for "Have a Cigar" so I'm in good company .
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #461 on: June 11, 2023, 03:14:49 pm »
Think Gilmour is nicer (and better)

Feels like the Waters thread this  ;D
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,512
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #462 on: June 11, 2023, 04:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 11:35:52 am
He called out the Israel bully state for what they are.
That is not anti-Semitic. That is calling out a bully state.
How did Israel get most of their land and property from the Palestinians and still are to this day?

I think the term Anti - Semetic changed a few years ago to someone who does not agree or support Israels foreign policy.  I use to go out with a girl in the 2000's and she was Jewish and her ma ' was Israeli and both didn't support Israels foreign policy so therefore they are both Anti - Semetic ?  It's a bid mad if you think about it .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,120
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #463 on: June 11, 2023, 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: kesey on June 11, 2023, 04:36:30 pm
I think the term Anti - Semetic changed a few years ago to someone who does not agree or support Israels foreign policy.  I use to go out with a girl in the 2000's and she was Jewish and her ma ' was Israeli and both didn't support Israels foreign policy so therefore they are both Anti - Semetic ?  It's a bid mad if you think about it .

It would be mad if that were the reason. But it isn't, so we can all relax.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #464 on: June 11, 2023, 09:06:47 pm »
Politics thread over there>>>>>>

All I know is that between Floyd and Moroccan black, many generations of young Scousers had their eyes and brains opened up to the world, politically, socially and most importantly, emotionally.

You can go round the houses all day about blah blah blah but "Time" will stop me in my tracks until the day I die.

Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,120
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #465 on: June 11, 2023, 09:27:47 pm »
A fair part of his concerts are about politics aren't they? They're vehicles for his own weird opinions about the world.

From his recent interview in Berlin:

Why dont you play shows in Russia?

Not for ideological reasons. It is simply not possible at the moment. Im not boycotting Russia, that would be ridiculous. I play 38 shows in the USA. If I were to boycott any country for political reasons, it would be the US. They are the main aggressor.

If one looks at the conflict neutrally, one can see Putin as the aggressor. Do you think we are all brainwashed?

Yes, I do indeed, definitely. Brainwashed, you said it.

https://rogerwaters.com/berliner/

I'd love to see him boycott the USA. And the West generally, since we're so awful. That would actually be honourable on his part.
« Last Edit: June 11, 2023, 09:29:52 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #466 on: June 11, 2023, 09:36:57 pm »
Like I said, politics thread that way >>>>>>

This is the Pink Floyd thread, go on Spotify and listen to the post Waters stuff. If you don't skip any of it, well God help you.

Dave Gilmours guitar,  Richard Wright's keyboard and Nick Mason's drums have taken me from the humdrum of life more times than anything else with Rogers lyrics putting the top hat on it.

Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #467 on: June 11, 2023, 09:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 11, 2023, 09:27:47 pm



I'd love to see him boycott the USA. And the West generally, since we're so awful. That would actually be honourable on his part.
Nice sweeping generalisation.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,643
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #468 on: June 11, 2023, 09:56:53 pm »
This thread has become fairly toxic and will be locked unless it improves.

It is first and foremost for chat about Pink Floyd. Obviously the current situation with Roger Waters is relevant, and he is a somewhat problematic figure currently. I think everyone can accept that there is a difference between antisemitism and criticising the Israeli state. Whether Waters goes beyond that into antisemitism is debatable but it's fair to say that some of his other nonsense about Putin is very troubling.

In any event, this is plainly not the place to be arguing about the Labour party, if it happens again it will be locked.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #469 on: June 11, 2023, 10:06:13 pm »
Right..Back to Pink Floyd then.

Favourite ever track by them?
Mine is Mother.
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #470 on: June 11, 2023, 10:06:20 pm »
Back to the music, I too love The Final Cut and I think its contains some truly outstanding, beautiful songs. After listening to Floyd a lot after seeing Waters live recently Ive reassessed my albums ranking

From worst to best

Endless River
Ummagumma (if only counting the studio album)
Momentary Lapse of Reason
More
Division Bell
Obscured by Clouds
Saucerful of Secrets
Piper at the Gates of Dawn
Atom Heart Mother
Meddle
The Final Cut
Wish You Were Here
The Wall
Dark Side of the Moon
Animals

Favourite song is currently Dogs
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,220
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #471 on: June 11, 2023, 10:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 10:06:13 pm
Right..Back to Pink Floyd then.

Favourite ever track by them?
Mine is Mother.

Pearl Jam covered that on one of the American chat shows and it is brilliant. Worth looking out for.

I think my current favourite Pink Floyd song is Sheep, but it'll change tomorrow, depending on what my Spotify plays at work.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #472 on: June 11, 2023, 10:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 10:06:13 pm
Right..Back to Pink Floyd then.

Favourite ever track by them?
Mine is Mother.

Same but my favourite version is the one off Legion.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #473 on: Yesterday at 12:21:32 am »
Interstellar Overdrive is impeccable brilliance
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,512
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #474 on: Yesterday at 01:25:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 11, 2023, 04:46:08 pm
It would be mad if that were the reason. But it isn't, so we can all relax.

So what is the reason then ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #475 on: Yesterday at 09:17:59 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 11, 2023, 10:33:37 am
I need to broaden my Floyd horizons a bit, I only ever listen to DSOTM, Wall, Animals and WYWH. What other album should I focus on? I'm pretty sure I don't like the early stuff before Barrett left.

You have to try Meddle, on vinyl it used to be only one song on side B - Echoes, awesome song. Side A is pretty great too. Live At Pompeii is another great one. Check out the film of it on Youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhDfmUnN1vY&ab_channel=FranzFloyd
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #476 on: Yesterday at 09:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2023, 10:06:13 pm
Right..Back to Pink Floyd then.

Favourite ever track by them?
Mine is Mother.

That's an extremely difficult question to answer. There's so many favourites to pick one is near impossible but I think it has to be Echoes.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #477 on: Today at 12:21:58 am »
Seamus belonged to Steve Marriot.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,239
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #478 on: Today at 07:19:32 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:17:59 pm
You have to try Meddle, on vinyl it used to be only one song on side B - Echoes, awesome song. Side A is pretty great too. Live At Pompeii is another great one. Check out the film of it on Youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhDfmUnN1vY&ab_channel=FranzFloyd
Was just about to post the same. The 2nd part of Echoes on Pompeii is one of my favourite pieces of live music ever recorded anywhere. I used to play a game with a friend, a "What if...?" - when it came to the subject of, "What if you could go back in time to any concert in the history of live music, which would it be?" my choice was Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii. My Latin project at school was on Pompeii and I've always romanticised about going there but I'm told it's jam-packed with wankers and selfie-sticks....

The footage in this gig though represents how I always see Pompeii in my imagination - and the music is off the scale. Although the Director did at times appear to have an unhealthy fascination with Nick Mason ;D


Oh and Roger Waters is a massive wanker :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 