You have to try Meddle, on vinyl it used to be only one song on side B - Echoes, awesome song. Side A is pretty great too. Live At Pompeii is another great one. Check out the film of it on Youtube.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhDfmUnN1vY&ab_channel=FranzFloyd



Was just about to post the same. The 2nd part of Echoes on Pompeii is one of my favourite pieces of live music ever recorded anywhere. I used to play a game with a friend, a "What if...?" - when it came to the subject of, "What if you could go back in time to any concert in the history of live music, which would it be?" my choice was Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii. My Latin project at school was on Pompeii and I've always romanticised about going there but I'm told it's jam-packed with wankers and selfie-sticks....The footage in this gig though represents how I always see Pompeii in my imagination - and the music is off the scale. Although the Director did at times appear to have an unhealthy fascination with Nick MasonOh and Roger Waters is a massive wanker