« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pink Floyd  (Read 38085 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,294
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #440 on: Today at 11:29:34 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  9, 2023, 04:33:58 pm
No, but you seem to agree with Starmer's views on what is seen as Anti-Semetic?

Under Corbyn the Labour Party appeared to be massively anti-semetic. Or do you dispute that?

If you don't then are you happy for Labour to be anti-semetic or do you think they shouldn't be?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,294
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #441 on: Today at 11:30:32 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 07:29:30 pm
Twitter for some reason has deleted the  video on there

Not sure what your point is there mate? It's still clearly on YouTube which is where it is from..?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,614
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #442 on: Today at 11:35:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:29:34 am
Under Corbyn the Labour Party appeared to be massively anti-semetic. Or do you dispute that?

If you don't then are you happy for Labour to be anti-semetic or do you think they shouldn't be?
He called out the Israel bully state for what they are.
That is not anti-Semitic. That is calling out a bully state.
How did Israel get most of their land and property from the Palestinians and still are to this day?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,294
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #443 on: Today at 11:42:44 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:35:52 am
He called out the Israel bully state for what they are.
That is not anti-Semitic. That is calling out a bully state.
How did Israel get most of their land and property from the Palestinians and still are to this day?

I'm honestly not an expert on any of this mate :D  As you know, I'm just a fat bloater that talks shite on the interweb :)

But, when Corbyn was around there were more than a few stories about problems in the Labour Party and then the impartial investigation was performed which, from what I saw of it, seemed quite damning?

Was there a problem at the time when Corbyn was in charge or is that just made up?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,614
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #444 on: Today at 11:46:17 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:42:44 am
I'm honestly not an expert on any of this mate :D  As you know, I'm just a fat bloater that talks shite on the interweb :)

But, when Corbyn was around there were more than a few stories about problems in the Labour Party and then the impartial investigation was performed which, from what I saw of it, seemed quite damning?

Was there a problem at the time when Corbyn was in charge or is that just made up?
Corbyn was hung out to dry by Tory B team leader, Starmer, and his right-wing chums.
Had the knife not been pushed into the back of Corbyn, we could possibly have won an election and not be ruled by the Tory c*nts.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,294
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #445 on: Today at 11:54:19 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:46:17 am
Corbyn was hung out to dry by Tory B team leader, Starmer, and his right-wing chums.
Had the knife not been pushed into the back of Corbyn, we could possibly have won an election and not be ruled by the Tory c*nts.

So you are saying there was no problem at the report was a complete lie?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,614
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #446 on: Today at 11:59:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:54:19 am
So you are saying there was no problem at the report was a complete lie?
No, I'm saying Corbyn was a far better Labour leader than Starmer.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,294
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #447 on: Today at 12:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:59:59 am
No, I'm saying Corbyn was a far better Labour leader than Starmer.

Ok but that's not what we're talking about here is it?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,614
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #448 on: Today at 12:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:01:26 pm
Ok but that's not what we're talking about here is it?
You believe in whatever you want to believe and I will do the same.
Have a nice day/week/month/year/life.  :wave
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,096
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #449 on: Today at 12:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:46:17 am
Corbyn was hung out to dry by Tory B team leader, Starmer, and his right-wing chums.
Had the knife not been pushed into the back of Corbyn, we could possibly have won an election and not be ruled by the Tory c*nts.

I don't agree that this happened. I don't think many people do.

But I wonder if you agree with Roger Waters when he says Israel and the Jews were behind all these moves? (It's what he says in that video you posted and what he repeated at his gig in London this week).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 