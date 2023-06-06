« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pink Floyd  (Read 37792 times)

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #400 on: June 6, 2023, 10:12:00 pm »
Roger Waters can be a bit bonkers about certain subjects, but his views on the rogue state of Israel and its treatment of the Palestinians are spot on.
If you have a spare 20 minutes watch this. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AwIZoJSrIJU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AwIZoJSrIJU</a>
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,084
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #401 on: June 7, 2023, 09:52:56 am »
One-eyed. Then again, it's Roger Waters. Not the most balanced fella!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,687
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #402 on: June 7, 2023, 01:26:09 pm »
But, after the initial 'Us and Them' rant, started to make sense a bit more (I've only watched the first 11 minutes so far though)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,484
  • Trada
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #403 on: June 7, 2023, 07:43:42 pm »
Why can't we get press conferences like this in the UK

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aQwxTaCYd60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aQwxTaCYd60</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,484
  • Trada
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #404 on: June 7, 2023, 10:08:06 pm »
So tonight Keir Starmer is calling for Roger Waters concerts to be cancelled there is not one right-wing bandwagon he won't jump on
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June  7, 2023, 10:08:06 pm
So tonight Keir Starmer is calling for Roger Waters concerts to be cancelled there is not one right-wing bandwagon he won't jump on
Starmer is a massive twat.
The Tory Party has no proper socialist opposition with him in charge.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,084
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 09:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm
Starmer is a massive twat.
The Tory Party has no proper socialist opposition with him in charge.

It does.

There's the SWP, the Communist Party of Britain, whatever party Ken Loach is currently in, and probably quite a few others.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:32:47 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm
Starmer is a massive twat.
The Tory Party has no proper socialist opposition with him in charge.

When was the last time a "proper" socialist party won a GE ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #408 on: Today at 12:47:14 am »
Dont know what people would term a proper socialist, but come next year it will be half a century since any Labour leader except Blair won a GE.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,637
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:37:41 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm
Starmer is a massive twat.
The Tory Party has no proper socialist opposition with him in charge.
Uh oh, I fear you're going to incur the wrath of the "grown ups".
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #410 on: Today at 08:22:25 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  6, 2023, 10:12:00 pm
Roger Waters can be a bit bonkers about certain subjects, but his views on the rogue state of Israel and its treatment of the Palestinians are spot on.
If you have a spare 20 minutes watch this. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AwIZoJSrIJU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AwIZoJSrIJU</a>

Thanks for posting Terry, an interesting video.

He started off a bit egotistical and demented, but there were some required clarifications in there about Ann Frank and the star of David.

Speaking of egotistical and demented, has Starmer really asked for his show to be banned?

Apparently a court in Germany agreed with RW that he is satirising the Nazi's.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:24:46 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,029
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #411 on: Today at 09:04:03 am »
Quote
Speaking of egotistical and demented, has Starmer really asked for his show to be banned?

Apparently a court in Germany agreed with RW that he is satirising the Nazi's.

I can't find a reference to Starmer officially asking for it to be banned. There is just:

"but he is now more synonymous with spreading deeply troubling antisemitism, and that is why I believe this show should not be allowed to go ahead.”

With Germany I can only find reference to the criminal investigation due to Nazi references being illegal to display. People complained, shrug

Other more powerful figures to condemn him for antisemitism are Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove and the Biden administration

I mean don't side with politicians automatically lol

I just took a look as I find the Starmer pinpointing a bit... Specific. When the actual government are condemning it, and basically, if you Google it, it's a mess in the media right now.

Satire always lights a fire under the arse of the establishment though personally I am no closer to being interested in Waters musically than ever.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #412 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:04:03 am
I can't find a reference to Starmer officially asking for it to be banned. There is just:

"but he is now more synonymous with spreading deeply troubling antisemitism, and that is why I believe this show should not be allowed to go ahead.

With Germany I can only find reference to the criminal investigation due to Nazi references being illegal to display. People complained, shrug

Other more powerful figures to condemn him for antisemitism are Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove and the Biden administration

I mean don't side with politicians automatically lol

I just took a look as I find the Starmer pinpointing a bit... Specific. When the actual government are condemning it, and basically, if you Google it, it's a mess in the media right now.

Satire always lights a fire under the arse of the establishment though personally I am no closer to being interested in Waters musically than ever.
Morning Tone
Gove has criticised RW , which hes entitled to do but I havent seen anything where he has called for a ban.

On the German comment
RW did an interview and claims the court agreed his standpoint that Nazi symbolism is satirical.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgIbr1E9L00

If, as he claims, hes been doing similar shows for decades, why is it only getting attention now. Has he said/done something outside of his shows ?



Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,084
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #413 on: Today at 10:48:05 am »
I wouldn't ban his concerts and I'd be really disappointed if Keir Starmer called for a ban.

But I think it's right for people to be concerned about what he says at them. He was at it again two nights ago at the 02 arena in London. https://variety.com/2023/music/reviews/roger-waters-controversial-comments-london-concert-review-1235635917/

He's anti-semitic, I've no doubt about that. It's left-wing anti-semitism rather than right-wing, but that's really just splitting hairs. There was plenty of stuff the other night about how Israel secretly controls British elections and political parties, just as it has been said by Waters to control the world's financial system and American foreign policy. Classic Jewish conspiracy stuff. Protocols of the Elders Zion stuff. It's painful hearing kids at these concerts whooping their approval of this sinister shit.

He constantly uses the word "Jews" even when talking about "Israelis" (as he does in the video that someone posted above). I suspect he can't help himself. His views on Israel are completely one-sided and are designed, surely, to upset Jews worldwide. Why else compare Israel to Nazi Germany or the West Bank to the Warsaw Ghetto? Why else say that Israel is bent on genocide in the Middle East? Crazy and ignorant stuff obviously, but it's meant to wound and frighten anyone who's Jewish I think. It sometimes feels that for Waters - and other left-wing anti-semites- that the only good Jews are the ones killed in the Holocaust (Ann Frank etc). They can get behind them. But the living ones? The survivors who went on to found Israel are hated with a passion and singularity that beggars belief when you think about it.

I suspect he doesn't care a shit about Arabs. Certainly, the biggest killer of Arabs over the last 12 years has been Assad and the Syrian regime. But Waters likes Assad and defends the regime. It wasn't too long ago that he was promoting the disgusting idea that the White Helmets were all actors and that the poison bombs that Assad and Russia were pouring on Aleppo and other Syrian towns were fictions and fabrications propagated by the White Helmets and the Western media. Did we hear from waters about the Baathist massacre of Palestinians in the Yarmouk ghetto? Of course not. He doesn't care about them. Assad is anti-Western and therefore Waters gives him a free pass to do what he likes. Really, really sinister stuff.

Naturally, he supports the Putin regime too and chats endless shit about Ukraine and Zelenskiy. Why? Because Putin is anti-Western too. It's all of a piece.

Like I say, I don't want him 'cancelled'. But he should be called out. There's not much danger of him being deprived a voice anyway. It wasn't that long ago that Roger Waters was invited to address the United Nations General Assembly on Ukraine. Waters on Ukraine! A megaphone to address the world! Crazy stuff. I'm sure a lot of folk will remember the occasion. It was a good day for Putin. 



Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,029
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #414 on: Today at 11:55:40 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:29:44 am
Morning Tone
Gove has criticised RW , which hes entitled to do but I havent seen anything where he has called for a ban.


Ello!
Yeah I think what Starmer said is more extreme but the actual government are calling him antisemitic - just a balance thing to me

I think a lot of what's being said at the moment is that Waters is antisemitic. US govt condemning him!

But as a Syd guy here for music and a healthily sceptical view of authority, I don't know if it is damaging Waters. I mean I can't imagine it is good

If you're into him you've probably been through this before (I find it a shame a great new Syd doc is out yet all the world cares about is Waters' stage act...)

I can see why politicians are jumping on an antisemitism bandwagon - antisemitism is disgusting and Waters has lost the plot about it before (I am not hugely aware of everything he's said, but it isn't making me wanna seek the tunes out)

Quote
On the German comment
RW did an interview and claims the court agreed his standpoint that Nazi symbolism is satirical.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgIbr1E9L00

If, as he claims, hes been doing similar shows for decades, why is it only getting attention now. Has he said/done something outside of his shows ?

Ah OK, I don't use video sources much, cheers!

German law is very specific about displaying anything 'Nazism' so not surprised he got in trouble, he always will there perhaps

I did see a picture of his attire
Is it effective satire? Shrug
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,484
  • Trada
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #415 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm »
The board of deputies put up a letter starmer sent them

Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,484
  • Trada
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:48:56 pm »
A good video from Double Down News that includes footage from a cover group doing The Wall in tel Aviv 3 years ago, also uses footage from Waters to show its just the same and he changed nothing

https://twitter.com/i/status/1666790431038775298
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:58:08 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:55:40 am


Ello!
Yeah I think what Starmer said is more extreme but the actual government are calling him antisemitic - just a balance thing to me

I think a lot of what's being said at the moment is that Waters is antisemitic. US govt condemning him!

But as a Syd guy here for music and a healthily sceptical view of authority, I don't know if it is damaging Waters. I mean I can't imagine it is good

If you're into him you've probably been through this before (I find it a shame a great new Syd doc is out yet all the world cares about is Waters' stage act...)

I can see why politicians are jumping on an antisemitism bandwagon - antisemitism is disgusting and Waters has lost the plot about it before (I am not hugely aware of everything he's said, but it isn't making me wanna seek the tunes out)

Ah OK, I don't use video sources much, cheers!

German law is very specific about displaying anything 'Nazism' so not surprised he got in trouble, he always will there perhaps

I did see a picture of his attire
Is it effective satire? Shrug

Whats a syd  mate never heard that before?  No Im not into Waters or PF, not my thing at all.
After reading Yorkies post it seems hes a bit of a conspiracy theorist, however for balance he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #418 on: Today at 01:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:58:08 pm
Whats a syd  mate never heard that before?  No Im not into Waters or PF, not my thing at all.
After reading Yorkies post it seems hes a bit of a conspiracy theorist, however for balance he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He's also blamed the West for the invasion & claimed he is on a kill list hasn't he ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,029
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #419 on: Today at 01:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:58:08 pm
Whats a syd  mate never heard that before? 

Possibly the most outrageous thing in this thread  ;D

http://sydbarrett.net/
Genius founder of the band, went a bit mad, created the best music on the way there, fucked off home to live with his mum

Cult icon. One of my heroes.

So funny question in this thread and most outrageous :D

Apart from well
Yeah

Waters drama part 5,627

.... That's the story of Floyd in a nutshell isn't it
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:41 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #420 on: Today at 01:41:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:12:29 pm
He's also blamed the West for the invasion & claimed he is on a kill list hasn't he ?

Yeah hes claimed to be on a Ukraine hit list, as I sdaid previously hes quite conspiratorial
He said he thought Russia was provoked
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/roger-waters-ukraine-russia-concert-b2195793.html
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,084
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #421 on: Today at 02:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:58:08 pm
Whats a syd  mate never heard that before?  No Im not into Waters or PF, not my thing at all.
After reading Yorkies post it seems hes a bit of a conspiracy theorist, however for balance he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



He didn't really Kenny. He did a bit of classic 'throat-clearing' before pinning the blame on NATO, The West, and something he calls 'Ukrainian fascism' (by which means Ukraine). I'd be astonished if he said a bad word against Putin at one of his gigs (during one of his political monologues).

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #422 on: Today at 02:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:01:23 pm
He didn't really Kenny. He did a bit of classic 'throat-clearing' before pinning the blame on NATO, The West, and something he calls 'Ukrainian fascism' (by which means Ukraine). I'd be astonished if he said a bad word against Putin at one of his gigs (during one of his political monologues).
"The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms," he said via video link.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-64580688.

Edit - Sorry I sent send without asking
When people talk about Ukraine Nazi's, is it that Azoz batallion ?

« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:00 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,029
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #423 on: Today at 02:22:33 pm »
The Tory graph interview - won't link directly fuck em but look at this one

https://tass.com/society/1574159

Would have preferred Waters' words directly for the 'More respect to Putin' line

Quote
Well, can he give an example of a time he’s changed his mind due to the evidence?

“Yes, an article I wrote about three months ago calling Vladimir Putin a gangster… That may have been unfair.”

 He explains that he’s become a keen listener to The Duran, a podcast spin-off from a website that has published blogs linked to the anti-Nato hacking group Ghostwriter, and uses the Russian Empire’s two-headed eagle as a logo. After hearing their take on Russia, Waters now has more respect for Putin. “It may be that he’s leading his country to the benefit of all of the people of Russia.”

All of the people of Russia? Almost 200,000 of them who were sent to fight in Ukraine have become casualties of war in the past year. Wouldn’t it be more to the dead people’s benefit if they were alive? “You can’t really have this conversation at all until you go back to 2004"
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,084
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #424 on: Today at 02:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:14:00 pm
"The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms," he said via video link.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-64580688.

Edit - Sorry I sent send without asking
When people talk about Ukraine Nazi's, is it that Azoz batallion ?


It's like I said - classic 'throat-clearing'. Stop the War Coaltion do the same. They make a quick bow to the truth and acknowledge the Russian invasion of a sovereign nation. But then the lion's share of the blame is accorded to the West and to Ukraine. I defy you to find Roger Waters (or Stop the War) doing anything else.

As for your other question, I don't know what they have in mind. I think they're just following Putin and describing Ukraine as a Nazi state so that it gives some moral lustre to the invasion. Putin's also very keen on saying that Ukraine has been practising genocide on Russian-speakers. Both these things are such obvious bollocks that it's best not to waste time over why anyone in the West would repeat them. The answer can probably be found in psychiatry.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #425 on: Today at 03:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:24:31 pm
It's like I said - classic 'throat-clearing'. Stop the War Coaltion do the same. They make a quick bow to the truth and acknowledge the Russian invasion of a sovereign nation. But then the lion's share of the blame is accorded to the West and to Ukraine. I defy you to find Roger Waters (or Stop the War) doing anything else.

As for your other question, I don't know what they have in mind. I think they're just following Putin and describing Ukraine as a Nazi state so that it gives some moral lustre to the invasion. Putin's also very keen on saying that Ukraine has been practising genocide on Russian-speakers. Both these things are such obvious bollocks that it's best not to waste time over why anyone in the West would repeat them. The answer can probably be found in psychiatry.

I have a certain degree of sympathy with STW. It is after all a message of peace
https://www.stopwar.org.uk/add-your-name-stop-the-war-in-ukraine-trade-union-statement/

but Id like to ask them if NATO expansion provoked Putin, how does invading Ukraine help?
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #426 on: Today at 03:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 12:40:36 pm
The board of deputies put up a letter starmer sent them


So if anyone calls out a bully rogue state they are labeled "Anti-Semite" by Dickhead Starmer?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,029
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #427 on: Today at 03:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:38:44 pm
So if anyone calls out a bully rogue state they are labeled "Anti-Semite" by Dickhead Starmer?

I think he's right to given the press are obsessed with calling Labour antisemitic

Anyway we have a Labour thread

Waters is perceived by the mainstream as antisemitic pretty much already and even if you personally don't agree - don't mind, I am not anywhere close to an expert - it makes sense for Labour to distance from it

Like I said before

Biden administration have condemned Waters
Germany are (again)
Our government themselves have

No words for them = why the myopia?

Starmer winning an election might be helped by getting away from antisemitism - look what happened to Corbyn
« Last Edit: Today at 04:00:44 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #428 on: Today at 04:06:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:56:44 pm
I think he's right to given the press are obsessed with calling Labour antisemitic

Anyway we have a Labour thread

Waters is perceived by the mainstream as antisemitic pretty much already and even if you personally don't agree - don't mind, I am not anywhere close to an expert - it makes sense for Labour to distance from it

Like I said before

Biden administration have condemned Waters
Germany are (again)
Our government themselves have

No words for them = why the myopia?

Starmer winning an election might be helped by getting away from antisemitism - look what happened to Corbyn
I agree with Waters on his Israel bully stance.
Does that make me an Anti-Semite?
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,971
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #429 on: Today at 04:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:06:58 pm
I agree with Waters on his Israel bully stance.
Does that make me an Anti-Semite?

I'm totally with you on this.

It seems that any criticism of Israel automatically makes you anti-semetic, there is no reasoning
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,029
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #430 on: Today at 04:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:06:58 pm
I agree with Waters on his Israel bully stance.
Does that make me an Anti-Semite?

Not to me (the 'stance' being the overall sentiment)

Do you tell a lot of people this though? Would you repeat his stance often?

Would you go into a totally different thread and state your beliefs on it?

What if I saw a load of posts attacking you for your views?

I do believe you could repeat Waters verbatim and get called names. Antisemitic perhaps.

I wouldn't seek out your music based on it that's for sure - has fuck all to do with music.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:25:37 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,084
  • The first five yards........
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #431 on: Today at 04:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:06:58 pm
I agree with Waters on his Israel bully stance.
Does that make me an Anti-Semite?

If you agree with every word of his, then yeah, that's what you'd be.

But it's obviously possible to want Israel evicted from the West Bank without being anti-semitic. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,029
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #432 on: Today at 04:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:10:09 pm
I'm totally with you on this.

It seems that any criticism of Israel automatically makes you anti-semetic, there is no reasoning

You sort of answered for me  ;D

Me saying No amounts to nothing

This Israel criticism = antisemitism thing exists. It is out there.

Waters seems tagged with it. How careful you'd be with your views is an interesting question.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #433 on: Today at 04:25:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:21:59 pm
Not to me

Do you tell a lot of people this though? Would you repeat his stance often?

Would you go into a totally different thread and state your beliefs on it?

What if I saw a load of posts attacking you for your views?

I do believe you could repeat Waters verbatim and get called names. Antisemitic perhaps.

I wouldn't seek out your music based on it that's for sure - has fuck all to do with music.
There is an awful lot of guff that Waters comes out with.
Calling out a bully state is not amongst the guff he spouts, it's 100% correct.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,029
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #434 on: Today at 04:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:25:35 pm
There is an awful lot of guff that Waters comes out with.
Calling out a bully state is not amongst the guff he spouts, it's 100% correct.

OK?

Are you correcting something I said?
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #435 on: Today at 04:33:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:30:54 pm
OK?

Are you correcting something I said?
No, but you seem to agree with Starmer's views on what is seen as Anti-Semetic?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 