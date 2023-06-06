Morning Tone

Gove has criticised RW , which hes entitled to do but I havent seen anything where he has called for a ban.

On the German comment

RW did an interview and claims the court agreed his standpoint that Nazi symbolism is satirical.

If, as he claims, hes been doing similar shows for decades, why is it only getting attention now. Has he said/done something outside of his shows ?



Ello!Yeah I think what Starmer said is more extreme but the actual government are calling him antisemitic - just a balance thing to meI think a lot of what's being said at the moment is that Waters is antisemitic. US govt condemning him!But as a Syd guy here for music and a healthily sceptical view of authority, I don't know if it is damaging Waters. I mean I can't imagine it is goodIf you're into him you've probably been through this before (I find it a shame a great new Syd doc is out yet all the world cares about is Waters' stage act...)I can see why politicians are jumping on an antisemitism bandwagon - antisemitism is disgusting and Waters has lost the plot about it before (I am not hugely aware of everything he's said, but it isn't making me wanna seek the tunes out)Ah OK, I don't use video sources much, cheers!German law is very specific about displaying anything 'Nazism' so not surprised he got in trouble, he always will there perhapsI did see a picture of his attireIs it effective satire? Shrug