Author Topic: Pink Floyd  (Read 37566 times)

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #400 on: June 6, 2023, 10:12:00 pm »
Roger Waters can be a bit bonkers about certain subjects, but his views on the rogue state of Israel and its treatment of the Palestinians are spot on.
If you have a spare 20 minutes watch this. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AwIZoJSrIJU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AwIZoJSrIJU</a>
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #401 on: June 7, 2023, 09:52:56 am »
One-eyed. Then again, it's Roger Waters. Not the most balanced fella!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #402 on: June 7, 2023, 01:26:09 pm »
But, after the initial 'Us and Them' rant, started to make sense a bit more (I've only watched the first 11 minutes so far though)
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #403 on: June 7, 2023, 07:43:42 pm »
Why can't we get press conferences like this in the UK

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aQwxTaCYd60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aQwxTaCYd60</a>
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #404 on: June 7, 2023, 10:08:06 pm »
So tonight Keir Starmer is calling for Roger Waters concerts to be cancelled there is not one right-wing bandwagon he won't jump on
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June  7, 2023, 10:08:06 pm
So tonight Keir Starmer is calling for Roger Waters concerts to be cancelled there is not one right-wing bandwagon he won't jump on
Starmer is a massive twat.
The Tory Party has no proper socialist opposition with him in charge.
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 09:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm
Starmer is a massive twat.
The Tory Party has no proper socialist opposition with him in charge.

It does.

There's the SWP, the Communist Party of Britain, whatever party Ken Loach is currently in, and probably quite a few others.
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:32:47 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm
Starmer is a massive twat.
The Tory Party has no proper socialist opposition with him in charge.

When was the last time a "proper" socialist party won a GE ?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #408 on: Today at 12:47:14 am »
Dont know what people would term a proper socialist, but come next year it will be half a century since any Labour leader except Blair won a GE.
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:37:41 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm
Starmer is a massive twat.
The Tory Party has no proper socialist opposition with him in charge.
Uh oh, I fear you're going to incur the wrath of the "grown ups".
« Reply #410 on: Today at 08:22:25 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  6, 2023, 10:12:00 pm
Roger Waters can be a bit bonkers about certain subjects, but his views on the rogue state of Israel and its treatment of the Palestinians are spot on.
If you have a spare 20 minutes watch this. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AwIZoJSrIJU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AwIZoJSrIJU</a>

Thanks for posting Terry, an interesting video.

He started off a bit egotistical and demented, but there were some required clarifications in there about Ann Frank and the star of David.

Speaking of egotistical and demented, has Starmer really asked for his show to be banned?

Apparently a court in Germany agreed with RW that he is satirising the Nazi's.

« Reply #411 on: Today at 09:04:03 am »
Quote
Speaking of egotistical and demented, has Starmer really asked for his show to be banned?

Apparently a court in Germany agreed with RW that he is satirising the Nazi's.

I can't find a reference to Starmer officially asking for it to be banned. There is just:

"but he is now more synonymous with spreading deeply troubling antisemitism, and that is why I believe this show should not be allowed to go ahead.”

With Germany I can only find reference to the criminal investigation due to Nazi references being illegal to display. People complained, shrug

Other more powerful figures to condemn him for antisemitism are Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove and the Biden administration

I mean don't side with politicians automatically lol

I just took a look as I find the Starmer pinpointing a bit... Specific. When the actual government are condemning it, and basically, if you Google it, it's a mess in the media right now.

Satire always lights a fire under the arse of the establishment though personally I am no closer to being interested in Waters musically than ever.
« Reply #412 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:04:03 am
I can't find a reference to Starmer officially asking for it to be banned. There is just:

"but he is now more synonymous with spreading deeply troubling antisemitism, and that is why I believe this show should not be allowed to go ahead.

With Germany I can only find reference to the criminal investigation due to Nazi references being illegal to display. People complained, shrug

Other more powerful figures to condemn him for antisemitism are Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove and the Biden administration

I mean don't side with politicians automatically lol

I just took a look as I find the Starmer pinpointing a bit... Specific. When the actual government are condemning it, and basically, if you Google it, it's a mess in the media right now.

Satire always lights a fire under the arse of the establishment though personally I am no closer to being interested in Waters musically than ever.
Morning Tone
Gove has criticised RW , which hes entitled to do but I havent seen anything where he has called for a ban.

On the German comment
RW did an interview and claims the court agreed his standpoint that Nazi symbolism is satirical.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgIbr1E9L00

If, as he claims, hes been doing similar shows for decades, why is it only getting attention now. Has he said/done something outside of his shows ?



« Reply #413 on: Today at 10:48:05 am »
I wouldn't ban his concerts and I'd be really disappointed if Keir Starmer called for a ban.

But I think it's right for people to be concerned about what he says at them. He was at it again two nights ago at the 02 arena in London. https://variety.com/2023/music/reviews/roger-waters-controversial-comments-london-concert-review-1235635917/

He's anti-semitic, I've no doubt about that. It's left-wing anti-semitism rather than right-wing, but that's really just splitting hairs. There was plenty of stuff the other night about how Israel secretly controls British elections and political parties, just as it has been said by Waters to control the world's financial system and American foreign policy. Classic Jewish conspiracy stuff. Protocols of the Elders Zion stuff. It's painful hearing kids at these concerts whooping their approval of this sinister shit.

He constantly uses the word "Jews" even when talking about "Israelis" (as he does in the video that someone posted above). I suspect he can't help himself. His views on Israel are completely one-sided and are designed, surely, to upset Jews worldwide. Why else compare Israel to Nazi Germany or the West Bank to the Warsaw Ghetto? Why else say that Israel is bent on genocide in the Middle East? Crazy and ignorant stuff obviously, but it's meant to wound and frighten anyone who's Jewish I think. It sometimes feels that for Waters - and other left-wing anti-semites- that the only good Jews are the ones killed in the Holocaust (Ann Frank etc). They can get behind them. But the living ones? The survivors who went on to found Israel are hated with a passion and singularity that beggars belief when you think about it.

I suspect he doesn't care a shit about Arabs. Certainly, the biggest killer of Arabs over the last 12 years has been Assad and the Syrian regime. But Waters likes Assad and defends the regime. It wasn't too long ago that he was promoting the disgusting idea that the White Helmets were all actors and that the poison bombs that Assad and Russia were pouring on Aleppo and other Syrian towns were fictions and fabrications propagated by the White Helmets and the Western media. Did we hear from waters about the Baathist massacre of Palestinians in the Yarmouk ghetto? Of course not. He doesn't care about them. Assad is anti-Western and therefore Waters gives him a free pass to do what he likes. Really, really sinister stuff.

Naturally, he supports the Putin regime too and chats endless shit about Ukraine and Zelenskiy. Why? Because Putin is anti-Western too. It's all of a piece.

Like I say, I don't want him 'cancelled'. But he should be called out. There's not much danger of him being deprived a voice anyway. It wasn't that long ago that Roger Waters was invited to address the United Nations General Assembly on Ukraine. Waters on Ukraine! A megaphone to address the world! Crazy stuff. I'm sure a lot of folk will remember the occasion. It was a good day for Putin. 



« Reply #414 on: Today at 11:55:40 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:29:44 am
Morning Tone
Gove has criticised RW , which hes entitled to do but I havent seen anything where he has called for a ban.


Ello!
Yeah I think what Starmer said is more extreme but the actual government are calling him antisemitic - just a balance thing to me

I think a lot of what's being said at the moment is that Waters is antisemitic. US govt condemning him!

But as a Syd guy here for music and a healthily sceptical view of authority, I don't know if it is damaging Waters. I mean I can't imagine it is good

If you're into him you've probably been through this before (I find it a shame a great new Syd doc is out yet all the world cares about is Waters' stage act...)

I can see why politicians are jumping on an antisemitism bandwagon - antisemitism is disgusting and Waters has lost the plot about it before (I am not hugely aware of everything he's said, but it isn't making me wanna seek the tunes out)

Quote
On the German comment
RW did an interview and claims the court agreed his standpoint that Nazi symbolism is satirical.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgIbr1E9L00

If, as he claims, hes been doing similar shows for decades, why is it only getting attention now. Has he said/done something outside of his shows ?

Ah OK, I don't use video sources much, cheers!

German law is very specific about displaying anything 'Nazism' so not surprised he got in trouble, he always will there perhaps

I did see a picture of his attire
Is it effective satire? Shrug
