« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pink Floyd  (Read 32853 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,654
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #320 on: July 7, 2019, 11:45:14 am »
Tribute band Vesbim Pink Floyd are playing New Brighton Floral Pavillion Saturday 10th August.

Ive seen these lot before and theyre pretty damn good.

They do the whole of The Wall in the first part of the show, which is obviously quite intense and then do another hour + of Floyd classics, which is a nice counterbalance to the first half of the show. Recommended (especially if you like The Wall). Vocals, guitar solos etc absolutely spot on.
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #321 on: July 7, 2019, 05:35:39 pm »
Ooh very tempted.

It's weird. They're not the real thing, but as some of the original bands age, some of the tribute acts end up better than the real thing.
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,988
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #322 on: July 9, 2019, 12:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on July  7, 2019, 11:45:14 am
Tribute band ‘Vesbim Pink Floyd’ are playing New Brighton Floral Pavillion Saturday 10th August.

I’ve seen these lot before and they’re pretty damn good.

They do the whole of The Wall in the first part of the show, which is obviously quite intense and then do another hour + of Floyd classics, which is a nice counterbalance to the first half of the show. Recommended (especially if you like The Wall). Vocals, guitar solos etc absolutely spot on.

I'd second the recommendation - they are very good. When I saw them, the girl who sang 'The great gig in the sky' absolutely nailed it. They are well worth seeing.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,263
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #323 on: August 3, 2019, 01:23:15 am »
Back in June Dave Gilmore auctioned most of his guitars (for his foundation I think)

About 130 all together made close to 21.5 million USD

With the standout sale being The Black Strat which made almost 4 million USD

Heres a link for anyone whos interested in that sort of thing

https://www.christies.com/salelanding/index.aspx?intsaleid=28021&sid=75900e72-6eeb-405f-9d87-fb3020c0cb68&action=paging&sortby=ehigh&pg=all
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,048
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #324 on: September 11, 2019, 12:32:23 pm »
Roger Waters - Us & Them

Showing on 2nd October at most cinemas as far as I can see.  I'll probably catch it an an Odeon.

Roger Waters, co-founder, creative force and songwriter behind Pink Floyd, presents his highly anticipated film, Us + Them, featuring state-of-the-art visual production and breath-taking sound in this unmissable cinema event.

Filmed in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 2018 Us + Them tour which saw Waters perform to over two million people worldwide, the film features songs from his legendary Pink Floyd albums (The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here) and from his last album, Is This The Life We Really Want?

Waters collaborates once more with Sean Evans, visionary director of the highly acclaimed movie, Roger Waters The Wall, to deliver this creatively pioneering film that inspires with its powerful music and message of human rights, liberty and love.



https://www.odeon.co.uk/films/roger_waters_us_them/18700/


EDIT:  Actually Scratch that i'll be at Anfield on 2nd October watching us destroy Salzburg.  I think it may be on again on Sunday 6th Oct
« Last Edit: September 11, 2019, 01:03:04 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #325 on: September 11, 2019, 08:28:35 pm »
Quite glad this thread has been bumped.

Listened to Animals today and I think it might just be their best for me. Gilmour is on top form, Waters lyrics and themes are brilliant. Not a duff second on the album
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,199
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #326 on: September 11, 2019, 08:38:13 pm »
Quote from: redan on September 11, 2019, 08:28:35 pm
Quite glad this thread has been bumped.

Listened to Animals today and I think it might just be their best for me. Gilmour is on top form, Waters lyrics and themes are brilliant. Not a duff second on the album
I was also listening to it.............Sheep is incredible - reminds me of the struggle we're facing today - that alternative to the Lord's Prayer is inspirational - let's make the buggers bleed...... ;)
 
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,048
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #327 on: September 14, 2019, 10:26:22 pm »
Fearless played at HT today

Nice one George :)
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,199
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #328 on: September 14, 2019, 10:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 14, 2019, 10:26:22 pm
Fearless played at HT today

Nice one George :)
Love hearing that at Anfield.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,598
  • Boss Tha
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #329 on: September 15, 2019, 12:19:18 am »
Yeah, Animals is a great album.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #330 on: September 15, 2019, 09:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 14, 2019, 10:26:22 pm
Fearless played at HT today

Nice one George :)

Fucking tune, that is.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #331 on: September 18, 2019, 05:00:55 pm »
Nice little box set coming out in a few weeks...if you've got £450 going spare.  :o

Their entire post Waters output.  Which is strictly speaking only two album's worth. Re-masters of the albums.  Blu-rays of Delicate Sound of Thunder + The Venice gig, and the Earl's Court shows in 94, as well as a Knebworth gig.  And a load of demo/rehearsal recordings.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Later-Years-Pink-Floyd/dp/B07WP7568V/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=pink+floyd+box+set&qid=1568821765&sr=8-1


The Delicate Sound of Thunder/Pulse concerts don't appear to be available individually on Blu-Ray, which is a shame.
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #332 on: September 18, 2019, 08:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Kekuleyule y'all! on September 18, 2019, 05:00:55 pm
Nice little box set coming out in a few weeks...if you've got £450 going spare.  :o

Their entire post Waters output.  Which is strictly speaking only two album's worth. Re-masters of the albums.  Blu-rays of Delicate Sound of Thunder + The Venice gig, and the Earl's Court shows in 94, as well as a Knebworth gig.  And a load of demo/rehearsal recordings.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Later-Years-Pink-Floyd/dp/B07WP7568V/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=pink+floyd+box+set&qid=1568821765&sr=8-1

The Delicate Sound of Thunder/Pulse concerts don't appear to be available individually on Blu-Ray, which is a shame.
I wonder if well ever get a Pink Floyd The Middle Years box set or whether the Immersion sets are supposed to do their job? Bit annoying if so because there some obvious gaps

Whilst this later set is impressive, this era Floyd aside from a few songs does nothing for me. The Division Bell has its moments as does the Endless River but MLOR is dire imo.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #333 on: September 20, 2019, 10:14:26 am »
Quote from: redan on September 18, 2019, 08:51:42 pm
I wonder if well ever get a Pink Floyd The Middle Years box set or whether the Immersion sets are supposed to do their job? Bit annoying if so because there some obvious gaps

Whilst this later set is impressive, this era Floyd aside from a few songs does nothing for me. The Division Bell has its moments as does the Endless River but MLOR is dire imo.

Always have a very large soft spot for The Division Bell. It came out just when I started paying a bit more interest in music. I knew the name Pink Floyd but had never conciously listened to anything of theirs.  Suddenly there was this Album coming out to a bit of a hoo-ha, a couple of singles released and doing well in the charts, but only weird videos accompanying them, no images of the band, no live performances on tv.  It was all very mysterious and intriguing to me. I imagine it was done to partially draw in a new generation of fans, worked an absolute treat on me.  I must have owned their entire (available) back catalogue within in about a year.

But no, Momentary Lapse Of Reason doesnt have an awful lot going for it. A couple of half decent tracks but it just sounds very thin.

I think youre right. I think the immersion sets are probably the middle years sets. For now anyway.
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #334 on: November 10, 2022, 04:36:20 pm »
Bit of a bump for the the thread but Ive recently brought the Animals Remix on Vinyl and somehow its made my favourite album of all time even better!! So clean and clear. What a band!
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,026
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #335 on: November 10, 2022, 05:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on July  7, 2019, 11:45:14 am
Tribute band Vesbim Pink Floyd are playing New Brighton Floral Pavillion Saturday 10th August.

Ive seen these lot before and theyre pretty damn good.

They do the whole of The Wall in the first part of the show, which is obviously quite intense and then do another hour + of Floyd classics, which is a nice counterbalance to the first half of the show. Recommended (especially if you like The Wall). Vocals, guitar solos etc absolutely spot on.
Doing a tour of Brazil as we speak under the new name of Pink Floyd UK and going down a storm.

The company did a tour of Tommy the rock opera by the Who there in 2019 and I was lucky enough to be asked to play guitar with them. Absolute amazing experience it was.
The final night in São Paulo we played to over 10,000 people.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #336 on: November 19, 2022, 12:58:53 pm »
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/a-history-of-rock-music-in-500-songs/id1437402802?i=1000585473284

The always excellent History of Rock Music in 500 Songs , covering See Emily Play in the latest edition.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,654
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #337 on: November 19, 2022, 01:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 10, 2022, 05:31:51 pm
Doing a tour of Brazil as we speak under the new name of Pink Floyd UK and going down a storm.

The company did a tour of Tommy the rock opera by the Who there in 2019 and I was lucky enough to be asked to play guitar with them. Absolute amazing experience it was.
The final night in São Paulo we played to over 10,000 people.
Wow! 10K in São Paulo mustve been some experience for them (and for the crowd!)
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,896
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #338 on: November 19, 2022, 02:05:10 pm »
Quote from: redan on November 10, 2022, 04:36:20 pm
Bit of a bump for the the thread but Ive recently brought the Animals Remix on Vinyl and somehow its made my favourite album of all time even better!! So clean and clear. What a band!

always felt it was the most underated floyd album (tho i think that may have changed over time somewhat), possibly my fav floyd album, that or Wish You Were Here - i go back and forth on that

Dogs is probably my fav song of there's also, brilliant track with equally brilliant lyrics
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,026
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #339 on: November 19, 2022, 02:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on November 19, 2022, 01:02:40 pm
Wow! 10K in São Paulo mustve been some experience for them (and for the crowd!)
Best musical experience of my life and the people who were with me.

We were treated like royalty wherever we went, but São Paulo was unreal.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,654
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #340 on: November 19, 2022, 02:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 19, 2022, 02:09:00 pm
Best musical experience of my life and the people who were with me.

We were treated like royalty wherever we went, but São Paulo was unreal.
Right, I somehow missed from your post that you were actually playing with them on that night Terry!! Mustve been incredible. A few butterflies as you walked out i bet! Was it an indoor arena?

Presumably the Who/Tommy stuff is done as well as Floyd? Great musicians. As you must be!
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,026
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #341 on: November 19, 2022, 03:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on November 19, 2022, 02:48:31 pm
Right, I somehow missed from your post that you were actually playing with them on that night Terry!! Mustve been incredible. A few butterflies as you walked out i bet! Was it an indoor arena?

Presumably the Who/Tommy stuff is done as well as Floyd? Great musicians. As you must be!
We did six gigs over there. Belo Horizonte, Florianopolis, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Rio and São Paulo and it was incredlble. All indoor arenas.

The Tommy project had 4 of the group who are also in the present Floyd group who are out there smashing it as we type.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,654
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #342 on: November 19, 2022, 03:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 19, 2022, 03:01:29 pm
We did six gigs over there. Belo Horizonte, Florianopolis, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Rio and São Paulo and it was incredlble. All indoor arenas.

The Tommy project had 4 of the group who are also in the present Floyd group who are out there smashing it as we type.
Nice one. What an experience!
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,048
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #343 on: November 22, 2022, 04:13:06 pm »
Terry, any plans for Pink Floyd UK to tour over here any time soon do you know?

I was booked in to see the Australian Pink Floyd last month but had to miss it as it clashed with a late holiday booking.

Not seeing "THE" Pink Floyd before they split up is one of my biggest ever music regrets.(along with missing the Dead Kennedys with Jello up front).  SO a shit hot Floyd tribute will be the next best thing.
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,026
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #344 on: November 22, 2022, 04:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 22, 2022, 04:13:06 pm
Terry, any plans for Pink Floyd UK to tour over here any time soon do you know?

I was booked in to see the Australian Pink Floyd last month but had to miss it as it clashed with a late holiday booking.

Not seeing "THE" Pink Floyd before they split up is one of my biggest ever music regrets.(along with missing the Dead Kennedys with Jello up front).  SO a shit hot Floyd tribute will be the next best thing.
They normally do The Floral in New Brighton once a year. Usually around the summer.

Here's their facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/PinkFloydUK/

They also do the Camp & Furnace, Liverpool
« Last Edit: November 22, 2022, 04:52:14 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,659
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #345 on: November 24, 2022, 09:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on November 19, 2022, 02:05:10 pm
always felt it was the most underated floyd album (tho i think that may have changed over time somewhat), possibly my fav floyd album, that or Wish You Were Here - i go back and forth on that

Dogs is probably my fav song of there's also, brilliant track with equally brilliant lyrics


Had to check that I'd not written that. Mirrors my thoughts a hundred percent.

One other thing is that for years I wasn't a massive Dark Side fan. I mean, I liked it, appreciated the music and lyrics, and Time has always been one of my favourite songs by anyone. But I didn't love it as an album in the same way I did Animals, WYWH or The Wall.

Then something clicked probably 15-20 years ago and I do love it after all. I'd put Brain Damage in my top 5 Floyd tracks.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,745
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #346 on: November 25, 2022, 01:31:29 am »
I grew up on the other side of the Iron Curtain and Pink Floyd stimulated my first endeavors into English by trying to translate their songs. Those for whom their native language is very different would know how difficult that can be...

Many years later, I'm still attached to their music. I joke that there are two kinds of music in the world - Pink Floyd and everything else. :) I've never been lucky to have the opportunity to attend a concert of theirs, which is one of the biggest regret in my life...

To add to the album shouts, The Final Cut resonates with me quite a bit, although it's not considered one of the good ones.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,896
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #347 on: November 25, 2022, 02:05:32 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 24, 2022, 09:29:08 pm

Had to check that I'd not written that. Mirrors my thoughts a hundred percent.

One other thing is that for years I wasn't a massive Dark Side fan. I mean, I liked it, appreciated the music and lyrics, and Time has always been one of my favourite songs by anyone. But I didn't love it as an album in the same way I did Animals, WYWH or The Wall.

Then something clicked probably 15-20 years ago and I do love it after all. I'd put Brain Damage in my top 5 Floyd tracks.

I was like you with Dark Side and still am really. It's not a poor album by any means but much more here's bunch of singles almost. Time (lyrical tour de force) and Great Gig In The Sky + reprise, as i see it tho technically Eclipse (my fav on the album, when that organ kicks in at the end of brain damage.... love it) are the standouts, and yeah you could add Brain Damage to that, especially if coupled with Eclipse. Lyrically it's a very poweful album but for me not so strong on the musical side, at least to my tastes.

I'm not a fan of The Wall but in truth i dont think i've give it a fair listen cos i fucking hate Another Brick in the Wall (dont start me off on choirs of kids lol), so i dont know if i've even heard the whole thing.

im not up on the more modern stuff cos when walters left i lost interest in truth, bit like when gabriel left genesis (tho their first album without him was very good, shite after that)
« Last Edit: November 25, 2022, 02:12:59 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #348 on: November 25, 2022, 07:48:30 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November 25, 2022, 01:31:29 am
I grew up on the other side of the Iron Curtain and Pink Floyd stimulated my first endeavors into English by trying to translate their songs. Those for whom their native language is very different would know how difficult that can be...

Many years later, I'm still attached to their music. I joke that there are two kinds of music in the world - Pink Floyd and everything else. :) I've never been lucky to have the opportunity to attend a concert of theirs, which is one of the biggest regret in my life...

To add to the album shouts, The Final Cut resonates with me quite a bit, although it's not considered one of the good ones.
I love the Final Cut. In many ways it contains some of Pink Floyd most beautiful music and whilst being quite sparse and insular compared with earlier work, its an almighty album. The Gunners Dream, The Final Cut and Two Suns In the Sunset might all break into my Floyd Top 10
Logged

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,659
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #349 on: November 25, 2022, 10:47:36 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on November 25, 2022, 02:05:32 am
I was like you with Dark Side and still am really. It's not a poor album by any means but much more here's bunch of singles almost. Time (lyrical tour de force) and Great Gig In The Sky + reprise, as i see it tho technically Eclipse (my fav on the album, when that organ kicks in at the end of brain damage.... love it) are the standouts, and yeah you could add Brain Damage to that, especially if coupled with Eclipse. Lyrically it's a very poweful album but for me not so strong on the musical side, at least to my tastes.

I'm not a fan of The Wall but in truth i dont think i've give it a fair listen cos i fucking hate Another Brick in the Wall (dont start me off on choirs of kids lol), so i dont know if i've even heard the whole thing.

im not up on the more modern stuff cos when walters left i lost interest in truth, bit like when gabriel left genesis (tho their first album without him was very good, shite after that)


My first full Floyd experience was The Wall because when me and my mates got into smoking weed in a big way (17/18), it always seemed to be playing as we all seemed to have a copy of it on tape to play in whoever's car we were getting stoned in. This was 89/90. I first watched the film when peaking on acid in a mate's house. That was one fucked-up experience.

The rest of the Floyd back catalogue came after.

I can never put into words where a lot of the more grim/hard Floyd takes me, mentally. I've tried and can't. I've this half-realised sense of understanding that much is about my formative years being the 70's, and a feeling of decay that was both physical (I grew up in the post-industrial shithole that is Sintellins) and societal. Tracks like Dogs and much of The Wall capture that. Takes me to a place in my head that's simultaneously really familiar but also unsettling. Most prominent amongst imagery there, in the bit of a mess that's my noggin, is the light of council flats, a somehow dull and artificial light. Makes no sense when I write it down.

Like you, I'm also not that enamoured with the post-Waters era. There's still the soothingly melodic music and soaring guitar that will nestle you in a stoned bliss, but Gimour lacks the anger and grittiness that Waters brings. Similarly, Waters lacks Gilmour's musical chilled-outness. In that sense, it's akin to Lennon & McCartney. Each capable of putting together songs (and Lennon did admittedly do some quality songs when solo, although they were amongst a load of self-indulgent shite), but put them together to bounce off (and the other band members with an input) and they soar. You can see with Floyd on the Final Cut. Parts feel like Floyd, and there's many elements that are lyrically brilliant. But it so doesn't feel like a Floyd album, as Waters was in 'autocratic prick' mode.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,793
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #350 on: November 25, 2022, 10:52:47 am »
Their best Albums

The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (1967)
A Saucerful of Secrets (1968)
More (1969)
Ummagumma (1969)
Atom Heart Mother (1970)
Meddle (1971)
Obscured by Clouds (1972)
The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

Decent Albums

Wish You Were Here (1975)
Animals (1977)
The Wall (1979)

Load of old nonsense/dreadful

The Final Cut (1983)
A Momentary Lapse of Reason (1987)
The Division Bell (1994)
The Endless River (2014)
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #351 on: November 25, 2022, 11:00:47 am »
My top 5 Albums.

DSOTM.
Animals.
WYWH.
The Wall.
Meddle.

I can't get into the album's of the Syd era.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,654
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #352 on: November 25, 2022, 04:09:13 pm »
A Momentary Lapse of Reason gets a lot of stick, and in general rightly so. But I must confess to some love for Learning to Fly. It came on once when I think my music receptors were at their most forgiving (I was drunk) and I had headphones on, and suddenly I was ignoring the use of those terrible electronic, Phil Collins-style drum pads. And instead I found myself uplifted and carried away as only Floyd can on their best work. Its NOT their best work, but I have really liked that track ever since my drunken epiphany!

Edit: Just given it another go on the headphones and I think its the gospel choir that seals the deal. That and Gilmours vocals and the purity of the guitar. It goes in my Floyd faves playlist, which is ridiculously long.
« Last Edit: November 25, 2022, 04:20:20 pm by Red_Mist »
Logged

Offline SvenJulbocken, Father of Gavin

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #353 on: Today at 06:25:19 pm »
Is Live at Knebworth the best live album? Am looking for something live today and found the Knebworth one on iTunes. I faintly remember the gig when it was on but my memory of the 90s isn't really that good. When I listened today, it sounded great especially Sorrow and Run Like Hell. Then I looked for more live ones and found a list if gigs from 1972 (my year). I picked the one from Carnegie Hall and listened to  Careful With That Axe, Eugene. Great performance and a song I love. So then I start to wonder what do you think is the best or at least some of the better live albums in your opinions? I'm in a Pink Floyd mood this week.  :)

Just saw Sudden Death's post above, I'll check those out. Funny how none of the best live ones are from any later than '73.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:28:08 pm by SvenJulbocken, Father of Gavin »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #354 on: Today at 09:12:57 pm »
For me Live in Pompeii is the best Floyd live experience, which is unusual given the fact it was before they hit they creative peak in the studio.

In terms of a live album PULSE is exceptional, especially disk 2 which is TDSOTM with an encore of Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb and Run Like Hell. Incredible stuff
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,199
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #355 on: Today at 09:28:05 pm »
Quote from: redan on Today at 09:12:57 pm
For me Live in Pompeii is the best Floyd live experience, which is unusual given the fact it was before they hit they creative peak in the studio.
It's the one performance I'd go to if I was given the chance to pick any live music event in history and is my go-to when feeling a bit down.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline SvenJulbocken, Father of Gavin

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #356 on: Today at 10:19:24 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:28:05 pm
It's the one performance I'd go to if I was given the chance to pick any live music event in history and is my go-to when feeling a bit down.

Live In Pompeii is the one in the amphitheartre  isn't it? Not the Dave Gilmore one? That film made a fairly big impression on me, it really is something else. I absolutely love Echoes. I used play it non-stop from the Meddle album.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 