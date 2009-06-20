« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your current earworm?  (Read 16743 times)

Offline only6times

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #200 on: June 6, 2023, 09:34:05 pm »
Tradition by Burning Spear
Offline bradders1011

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #201 on: June 6, 2023, 09:37:19 pm »
Snap Out Of It and Body Paint by Arctic Monkeys after Saturday.
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #202 on: June 7, 2023, 10:55:35 am »


Quote from: So Howard Philips on June  6, 2023, 04:54:52 pm
Wrong thread? ;D

Nope.
Quote from: jambutty on June  6, 2023, 04:25:49 pm
"We are approaching the very end," Conway said. "I kept hearing this ear worm in my head as I was coming to the studio this morning, 'This is it, make no mistake.'
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #203 on: June 7, 2023, 01:28:23 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vUYkr4wx2r4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vUYkr4wx2r4</a>
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #204 on: June 8, 2023, 11:21:22 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KMwHu7OJi68" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KMwHu7OJi68</a>
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #205 on: June 8, 2023, 11:31:21 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UAPV7C8uIGY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UAPV7C8uIGY</a>
Offline vladis voice

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #206 on: June 8, 2023, 04:38:18 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OedxVySrU7Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OedxVySrU7Q</a>
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #207 on: June 15, 2023, 07:31:10 pm »
Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #208 on: June 18, 2023, 01:16:41 pm »
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #209 on: June 18, 2023, 02:44:51 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LALAhQEhN6E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LALAhQEhN6E</a>
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #210 on: June 18, 2023, 03:06:23 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TGDMwb0A3qc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TGDMwb0A3qc</a>

If you like the Funk, this was NY's best.
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #211 on: June 20, 2023, 04:28:49 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5e-fU0eyVUg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5e-fU0eyVUg</a>
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #212 on: June 21, 2023, 01:44:05 am »
My feelings exactly

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L1KINLdevJ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L1KINLdevJ0</a>
Offline AndyInVA

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #213 on: June 21, 2023, 11:46:39 am »
Vocal Melodic Trance Top 1,000 by di.fm on Spotify


Some dude that adds current Trance songs to a list of 1,000 songs and removes the older ones, but leaves the bangers in.

I love it in the background to work to as its upbeat and mindless.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #214 on: June 22, 2023, 11:26:05 pm »
It's not just my current Earworm, but my permanent one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkW-K5RQdzo
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #215 on: June 24, 2023, 01:15:45 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cx8eR_t_Ins" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cx8eR_t_Ins</a>
Offline KillieRed

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #216 on: June 24, 2023, 12:57:48 pm »
Involuntary earworm: was sat by the pool all day yesterday and a terrible dance version of Radioheads Creep came on 5 times. Ugh.
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #217 on: June 24, 2023, 02:06:42 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 24, 2023, 12:57:48 pm
Involuntary earworm: was sat by the pool all day yesterday and a terrible dance version of Radioheads Creep came on 5 times. Ugh.
Negative earworms suck.
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 02:42:38 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Is665CtmBUc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Is665CtmBUc</a>

Echoes of Freddy King.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 02:54:02 pm »
Bat Out Of Hell and I fucking hate it.  >:(
Was on the car radio a few days ago and eating away my brain ever since.  :no
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 09:36:05 pm »
I thought your audiences would like to hear you do Marvin's Peculiar in Choccy Genius' arrangement.
Offline jambutty

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DiN-uW-juTI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DiN-uW-juTI</a>
Offline rob1966

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 10:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:54:02 pm
Bat Out Of Hell and I fucking hate it.  >:(
Was on the car radio a few days ago and eating away my brain ever since.  :no

Fuck off, boss song that.

Try getting some S club 7 or some other shite stuck in your head, thats torture. Luckily i've been on the ale and my brain has flushed all the turds that infect it

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:42:21 pm
Fuck off, boss song that.

Try getting some S club 7 or some other shite stuck in your head, thats torture. Luckily i've been on the ale and my brain has flushed all the turds that infect it


Rob, I love rock and everything that goes with it.
Bat Out Of Hell should be sent to damnation where it belongs, hence its title.
Correct though about S Club 7 shite.
