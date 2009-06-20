« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your current earworm?  (Read 15296 times)

Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #160 on: November 14, 2020, 01:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on November 13, 2020, 07:46:35 am
2 o'clock this morning I was lucky enough to be kept awake by Boney M - The Rivers of Babylon, which led into a full rendition of Rasputin

Just came on Paul Gambacinni. I wonder which ex Downing Street advisor these lyrics apply to?

"And his hunger for power
Became known to more and more people
The demands to do something
About this outrageous man
Became louder and louder"
« Last Edit: November 14, 2020, 01:36:26 pm by So... Howard Phillips »
Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #161 on: February 4, 2023, 10:13:41 am »
Anyone else get this? Hear a song on the radio that you've not heard for ages, and it buzzes round your head all day? More often than not it's an annoying one.

Here's mine today  :(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g5B8AFvWk8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g5B8AFvWk8Y</a>


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #162 on: February 4, 2023, 10:18:02 am »
All I can think of now is

Thats not a knife, this is a knife!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #163 on: February 4, 2023, 01:33:11 pm »
Like an ear worm?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=287727.msg17461877#msg17461877

For mine, it's that annoying fucking song by Lady Gaga that has fuck all to do with Wednesday, but is all over social media as being associated with Wednesday.

My 5 year old has it on non stop doing the dance and it boils my piss but keeps her happy.
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #164 on: February 4, 2023, 02:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2023, 10:13:41 am
Anyone else get this? Hear a song on the radio that you've not heard for ages, and it buzzes round your head all day? More often than not it's an annoying one.

Here's mine today  :(


I had no idea that Ewen Bremner was the guitarist on that song.
« Reply #165 on: February 4, 2023, 08:41:55 pm »
I woke up at half 4 yesterday, went for a piss and then ended up with Malibu by Hole going around my head for an hour. I didn't get back to sleep

And now I'm going to wake up with "hey there you with the sad face" goinga around my head  :butt
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #166 on: February 4, 2023, 08:43:06 pm »
Let the music play - Shannon
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #167 on: February 5, 2023, 08:24:31 am »
Does anyone else get this with things other than music? I've started quoting lines from comedy shows in my head. Can be led there at 3 in the morning going over something I saw on Would I Lie to You or a live gig.
Last week I had Stewart Lee's shitbottle bit. Its equally as maddening as a song even if it is things a like.
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #168 on: February 5, 2023, 09:12:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  4, 2023, 10:18:02 am
All I can think of now is

Thats not a knife, this is a knife!

That always makes me think of the knifey/ Spooney scene from the simpsons.
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #169 on: February 5, 2023, 01:11:39 pm »
oh for the love of god that fucking song 'oh mickey' or something (cheerleader shite kinda thing)

if i ever hear that, that shit stays in my head constantly for a day
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #170 on: February 5, 2023, 01:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on February  5, 2023, 01:11:39 pm
oh for the love of god that fucking song 'oh mickey' or something (cheerleader shite kinda thing)

if i ever hear that, that shit stays in my head constantly for a day
You're welcome   ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0aqLwHP4y6Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0aqLwHP4y6Q</a>
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #171 on: February 5, 2023, 02:23:11 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j4jtIDaeaWI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j4jtIDaeaWI</a>


Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #172 on: February 5, 2023, 10:15:15 pm »
Nightcrawlers - Push the feeling on

Thanks to.Just sold my car, on we buy any car  :butt :D
« Reply #173 on: February 5, 2023, 11:03:14 pm »
If I'm working early Saturday morning, I have to avoid Gogglebox Friday night, otherwise I will get the theme in my head and cannot get to sleep, which is shite when you are getting up at 4 or 5 am.
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #174 on: February 5, 2023, 11:38:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  5, 2023, 11:03:14 pm
If I'm working early Saturday morning, I have to avoid Gogglebox Friday night, otherwise I will get the theme in my head and cannot get to sleep, which is shite when you are getting up at 4 or 5 am.

In a perfect world, in a perrrr-fect woooorld.

Not sure Ive ever heard the full song thats from!
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #175 on: February 6, 2023, 06:58:34 am »
Just Can't Get Enough - Depeche Mode
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_6FBfAQ-NDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_6FBfAQ-NDE</a>

Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RmO1bDtacDc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RmO1bDtacDc</a>

Heyday - Mic Christopher
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RcnPWUxM_Sk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RcnPWUxM_Sk</a>
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #176 on: February 6, 2023, 08:26:14 pm »
I heard this one on Craig Charles just before i went out,so the chorus to Money was rattling around my head for hours.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kHGYllnPak8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kHGYllnPak8</a>
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #177 on: February 7, 2023, 06:45:09 am »
Olivia Newton John - Magic. Saw 2 videos on youtube, one shes in black and one in white. Best day ever.
Unfortunately I was singing it till gone 1 this morning.
« Reply #178 on: February 7, 2023, 08:10:24 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YxS4lqppZ6Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YxS4lqppZ6Y</a>
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #179 on: February 28, 2023, 04:33:34 pm »
Just been in the weather thread and now this is running in my head again....
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CEzGu2W_Xw4&amp;t=2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CEzGu2W_Xw4&amp;t=2s</a>
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #180 on: February 28, 2023, 09:40:57 pm »
Watched an excellent ELO tribute at the Floral in New Brighton called ELO Again on Friday and this has been in my head ever since.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NgbBy9hmZjA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NgbBy9hmZjA</a>
« Reply #181 on: February 28, 2023, 09:48:31 pm »
This is now taking turns with STP Sour Girl at keeoing me awake of a night

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v0CYB5V9e64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v0CYB5V9e64</a>
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #182 on: February 28, 2023, 11:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2023, 10:13:41 am
Anyone else get this? Hear a song on the radio that you've not heard for ages, and it buzzes round your head all day? More often than not it's an annoying one.

Here's mine today  :(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g5B8AFvWk8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g5B8AFvWk8Y</a>

Tune that! I sing a version of it to my dog when he gives me the puppy dog eyes
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #183 on: March 1, 2023, 06:41:05 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 28, 2023, 09:40:57 pm
Watched an excellent ELO tribute at the Floral in New Brighton called ELO Again on Friday and this has been in my head ever since.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NgbBy9hmZjA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NgbBy9hmZjA</a>

Come back on ELO and carry on playing.
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #184 on: March 27, 2023, 07:08:07 pm »
Since reading the current CNN shooting story i've got"I don't like Mondays" running in my head.
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #185 on: March 27, 2023, 11:14:50 pm »
Call Me by Go West
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #186 on: April 1, 2023, 09:27:18 pm »
Temptation by New Order was on some show the other week and I just can't get it out of my head now.
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #187 on: April 1, 2023, 10:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on April  1, 2023, 09:27:18 pm
Temptation by New Order was on some show the other week and I just can't get it out of my head now.
Great version of it up on YouTube somewhere of them playing it live in Glasgow. Weegies going nuts to it.
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #188 on: April 1, 2023, 11:27:48 pm »
Western Movies by the Olympics.

Not sure why as I probably havent heard it since 1968.
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #189 on: April 4, 2023, 10:56:16 pm »
Together in Electric Dreams. Ive heard it on the radio recently and cant get it out of my head 😊😍
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #190 on: April 5, 2023, 06:45:51 am »
Flying by Beatles
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #191 on: April 8, 2023, 09:32:06 pm »
Steppin' Out by Joe Jackson
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #192 on: April 10, 2023, 08:37:12 pm »
It's not an ear worm just yet but it does give us a reason to share it .



https://m.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEA&search_query=elephant+revival+sing+to+the+mountain+
« Reply #193 on: April 10, 2023, 09:15:18 pm »
Trippin On A Hole In A Paper Heart

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HVPzWkdhwrw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HVPzWkdhwrw</a>
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #194 on: May 13, 2023, 04:27:11 pm »
Just been reading the Ukraine invasion thread and have the Pet shop Boys - Go west in my head now.
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #195 on: May 13, 2023, 05:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 13, 2023, 04:27:11 pm
Just been reading the Ukraine invasion thread and have the Pet shop Boys - Go west in my head now.

The Gerard Houlier song.
Got kicked out of a taxi by the blue nose driver after we beat the Mancs in the League Cup final, 2003 for singing that non-stop.
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #196 on: May 13, 2023, 08:56:17 pm »
Been battering this for the last few nights.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8UVNT4wvIGY&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8UVNT4wvIGY&amp;t=3s</a>
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #197 on: May 13, 2023, 10:43:19 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RYyVxQgnhDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RYyVxQgnhDo</a>

Such a Scouse tune.
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #198 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm »
Kelly Ann Conway's soon-to-be ex on Chump's impending cases:

"We are approaching the very end," Conway said. "I kept hearing this ear worm in my head as I was coming to the studio this morning, 'This is it, make no mistake.'

 "We're getting down to the final strokes of this race, and what's clearly really remarkable about it is that of all the things that this man has done, eight decades of lying and cheating and stealing, this case, this documents case, is probably the easiest, shortest, simplest and yet carries the most severe penalties, likely penalties, of any of the cases, any of the legal issues that he's ever faced."

"Now people will say, you know, he really, in a just world, he would go to jail for what he did on Jan. 6, the weeks approaching Jan. 6," Conway added. "And I kind of agree with that, but for this man who is basically a nihilistic moron, for him to go to jail potentially for a long time, these Espionage Act charges bring very heavy sentences to potentially go to jail for something so pointless and silly and useless as keeping these documents is actually kind of fitting."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/nihilistic-moron-trump-heading-for-another-indictment-george-conway/ar-AA1cbK8p?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=c207b6900cd34598a966294de107a49e&ei=14
Re: What's your current earworm?
« Reply #199 on: Today at 04:54:52 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:25:49 pm
Kelly Ann Conway's soon-to-be ex on Chump's impending cases:

"We are approaching the very end," Conway said. "I kept hearing this ear worm in my head as I was coming to the studio this morning, 'This is it, make no mistake.'

 "We're getting down to the final strokes of this race, and what's clearly really remarkable about it is that of all the things that this man has done, eight decades of lying and cheating and stealing, this case, this documents case, is probably the easiest, shortest, simplest and yet carries the most severe penalties, likely penalties, of any of the cases, any of the legal issues that he's ever faced."

"Now people will say, you know, he really, in a just world, he would go to jail for what he did on Jan. 6, the weeks approaching Jan. 6," Conway added. "And I kind of agree with that, but for this man who is basically a nihilistic moron, for him to go to jail potentially for a long time, these Espionage Act charges bring very heavy sentences to potentially go to jail for something so pointless and silly and useless as keeping these documents is actually kind of fitting."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/nihilistic-moron-trump-heading-for-another-indictment-george-conway/ar-AA1cbK8p?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=c207b6900cd34598a966294de107a49e&ei=14

Wrong thread? ;D
