« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: What Podcasts do you listen to?  (Read 166495 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,165
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1240 on: July 31, 2024, 09:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on July 31, 2024, 02:15:00 pm
As someone with an interest in Language, 'Something Rhymes with Purple' is superb. Really interesting.
After a few years of doing it they recorded the very last one last week mate.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,580
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1241 on: August 1, 2024, 11:40:51 am »
Quote from: John C on July 31, 2024, 09:09:04 pm
After a few years of doing it they recorded the very last one last week mate.
I know! In still in 2019. Really enjoying it so far!
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1242 on: August 1, 2024, 12:36:12 pm »
I used to use google podcasts. But now its being shut down in favour of youtube music.
Any alternatives thats nearly as good as google podcasts?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1243 on: August 1, 2024, 08:06:29 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August  1, 2024, 12:36:12 pm
I used to use google podcasts. But now its being shut down in favour of youtube music.
Any alternatives thats nearly as good as google podcasts?

As I said a the other day in this thread, I use Pocket Casts now and like it. I also used to use Google Podcasts but moved away a year or so ago when I heard it was closing down (didn't realise it still had a year to go!). If you create an account it will keep an listening history across devices which is what I wanted that Google Podcasts had. Was annoying when moving from one phone to another when you lose that history of which episodes you have listened to and which you haven't.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1244 on: September 27, 2024, 04:34:11 pm »
Anyone listen regularly to The Rest Is Politics podcast?

I have to go into the office on Tuesday, so was tempted to go to their show at The o2 but it's £90 a quick approx... that feels a bit mental. I think they have KK + AS joining them from the US podcast too but even still... it feels steep. I do have podcasts I'd pay to go and see lives but I'm just not sure how this one will translate into a live show. Might wait for the first coupld of shows - think it's Sunday week it starts, and see what the feedback is like as there are plenty of tickets available it seems.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1245 on: September 27, 2024, 06:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 27, 2024, 04:34:11 pm
Anyone listen regularly to The Rest Is Politics podcast?

I have to go into the office on Tuesday, so was tempted to go to their show at The o2 but it's £90 a quick approx... that feels a bit mental. I think they have KK + AS joining them from the US podcast too but even still... it feels steep. I do have podcasts I'd pay to go and see lives but I'm just not sure how this one will translate into a live show. Might wait for the first coupld of shows - think it's Sunday week it starts, and see what the feedback is like as there are plenty of tickets available it seems.

I do, it's very good. Not sure the lives will work but the fact they can sell some of the venues they have (the O2 aside) is pretty impressive.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,165
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1246 on: September 27, 2024, 09:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 27, 2024, 04:34:11 pm
Anyone listen regularly to The Rest Is Politics podcast?
Yeah I thoroughly enjoy it. £90 seems mad but of course it's not clear profit, there'll be a lot of costs associated with having a big event.

I hope it goes well.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1247 on: September 27, 2024, 11:09:57 pm »
I really enjoy the podcast too - and the US version. £90 feels like a concert price!

Also, my spelling was so off in the above post. I can really tell when Ive had my nails done haha. I must go back and check some work emails, hopefully not as bad as the above.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,165
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1248 on: September 27, 2024, 11:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 27, 2024, 11:09:57 pm
I can really tell when Ive had my nails done haha.
I'll get you discount in Amys in Wavertree next time. No guarantee for grammar errors though :)
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 09:42:48 am »
Im going to the Manchester TRIP Live but paid £50 odd not £90. Did look at the London prices and they were much steeper. I love the pod, its my go-to and the only one I never skip. Interesting to see how the live show goes. Theyve done a couple before so assume theyre confident it works as a format.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,165
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 10:23:16 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:42:48 am
Im going to the Manchester TRIP Live but paid £50 odd not £90. Did look at the London prices and they were much steeper. I love the pod, its my go-to and the only one I never skip. Interesting to see how the live show goes. Theyve done a couple before so assume theyre confident it works as a format.
I never miss an episode also Rhi, love it. I expect it will be brilliant.
Enjoy.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,041
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 10:49:15 am »
I started listening to TRIP podcast for the last year and a half and can only agree with the general consensus of it. It's very enjoyable to listen to and some of the really tough subjects it's taken on, I have especially enjoyed. I am really interested to see how it works live, I hope you enjoy it Rhi.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 11:30:33 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:42:48 am
Im going to the Manchester TRIP Live but paid £50 odd not £90. Did look at the London prices and they were much steeper. I love the pod, its my go-to and the only one I never skip. Interesting to see how the live show goes. Theyve done a couple before so assume theyre confident it works as a format.

Ah brill! Hopefully you can report back to let us know how it goes.

Few tickets popping up on Twickets now which are a little cheaper than £90 so hopefully if I wait it out I can take some off someones hands!
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 11:40:02 am »
TRIP UK and  now USA does manage to combine to complimentary personalities.

I know he belongs to an awful party bur I do like listening to Smooch.

Probably wouldn't go for a pint with him though.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 