Anyone listen regularly to The Rest Is Politics podcast?



I have to go into the office on Tuesday, so was tempted to go to their show at The o2 but it's £90 a quick approx... that feels a bit mental. I think they have KK + AS joining them from the US podcast too but even still... it feels steep. I do have podcasts I'd pay to go and see lives but I'm just not sure how this one will translate into a live show. Might wait for the first coupld of shows - think it's Sunday week it starts, and see what the feedback is like as there are plenty of tickets available it seems.