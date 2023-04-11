Ah, thanks Andy



Im really drawn to podcasts that educate me about peoples thoughts, cultures or lifestyles I know nothing about. Fin subs (Finanacial submissive) being a new one to me. I also like the Dopey podcast. Its by a guy who is an ex booze and pill addict. His guests are all ex addicts from one thing or another. Hearing how other people live their lives is amazing to me.