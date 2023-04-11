The rest is politicsThe News agentsThe New StatesmenThe nudgeOrigin StoryThe new conspiracist
Any of the Tortoise podcasts.
Coincidently I've just seen a TV equivalent called In the Clubhouse on BT Sport. Really enjoyed it. Cheers
Crosby Nick never fails.
What did you make of the pod Kenny? Just done a first one with Sam Warburton thats a really good listen.
I only listen to smart less. Is there anything similar around?
Just got in to the NewsagentsReally good to get long form answers from smart people on a topic of the day and sit in on their discussion of it. It is not truly hard journalism as they all just waffle on about how they feel about it. Makes it a bit easier to listen to than a more dedicated hard news show.
just seen this;Part 2 dropped today, so will give both a listen tomorrow morning
He basically confessed hes English and loves England.* Youll enjoy it.*Sort ofVery sound bloke though.
Could not get into that at all. Holly wood luvvies crapping on with their friends was my summation of it. It is pretty light and I'm sure its perfect for certain times of day.
Jermain Defoes 'Outside the Lines' on BBC SoundsI listened to most of it when I was back in England as it doesn't seem available outside the UK.Pretty infectious energetic guy and his journey to want to be manager. Entertaining listening
Get a vpn account Andy - I got 3 years on AtlasVPN for $40 or something, and I can use it to connect to BBC iplayer on my firestick or phone
Hi mate, Ive got mates who work overseas who would love access to the BBC, They are tech savvy and tell me VPNs no longer work on iplayer.How do you do it?
I've been meaning to mention these which I started listening to in the last couple of months.A twice weekly 10 mins pod when the host visits different places and asks people were are you going.https://www.whereareyougoing.co.uk/A Life More Wild, about open spaces, etc.https://open.spotify.com/show/1NUAylPDRxxwJOaQYqRAtHhttps://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/a-life-more-wild/id1571270718
A Life More Wild sounds interesting, thanks for that John.
I nearly pm'd you the link Jill
This is Uncomfortable20-30 minute episodes of people making horrendous money decisions
??
Ah, thanks Andy
