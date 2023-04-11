« previous next »
Author Topic: What Podcasts do you listen to?  (Read 128473 times)

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1080 on: April 11, 2023, 05:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 22, 2022, 02:03:22 pm
The rest is politics
The News agents
The New Statesmen
The nudge
Origin Story
The new conspiracist
Its good to compare Maitlis and Sopel with BBC political coverage, and also to hear their views on the BBC too.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1081 on: April 12, 2023, 09:54:23 pm »
Any of the Tortoise podcasts.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1082 on: April 12, 2023, 10:39:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 12, 2023, 09:54:23 pm
Any of the Tortoise podcasts.
Bit slow going for me.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1083 on: April 27, 2023, 08:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2022, 07:20:04 pm
Coincidently I've just seen a TV equivalent called In the Clubhouse on BT Sport. Really enjoyed it.  Cheers

What did you make of the pod Kenny? Just done a first one with Sam Warburton thats a really good listen.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1084 on: April 27, 2023, 09:20:14 pm »
I only listen to smart less. Is there anything similar around?
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1085 on: April 28, 2023, 03:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 27, 2023, 08:05:19 pm
What did you make of the pod Kenny? Just done a first one with Sam Warburton thats a really good listen.
just seen this;
Part 2 dropped today, so will give both a listen tomorrow morning  :thumbup
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1086 on: April 28, 2023, 04:30:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 27, 2023, 09:20:14 pm
I only listen to smart less. Is there anything similar around?

Could not get into that at all. Holly wood luvvies crapping on with their friends was my summation of it. It is pretty light and I'm sure its perfect for certain times of day.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1087 on: April 28, 2023, 04:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 22, 2022, 02:03:22 pm
The rest is politics
The News agents
The New Statesmen
The nudge
Origin Story
The new conspiracist

Just got in to the Newsagents

Really good to get long form answers from smart people on a topic of the day and sit in on their discussion of it. It is not truly hard journalism as they all just waffle on about how they feel about it. Makes it a bit easier to listen to than a more dedicated hard news show.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1088 on: April 28, 2023, 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 28, 2023, 04:31:47 pm
Just got in to the Newsagents

Really good to get long form answers from smart people on a topic of the day and sit in on their discussion of it. It is not truly hard journalism as they all just waffle on about how they feel about it. Makes it a bit easier to listen to than a more dedicated hard news show.

Try 'Oh God what now'. 
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1089 on: April 28, 2023, 04:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 28, 2023, 03:53:13 pm
just seen this;
Part 2 dropped today, so will give both a listen tomorrow morning  :thumbup

He basically confessed hes English and loves England.* Youll enjoy it.

*Sort of

Very sound bloke though.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1090 on: April 28, 2023, 04:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 28, 2023, 04:55:11 pm
He basically confessed hes English and loves England.* Youll enjoy it.

*Sort of

Very sound bloke though.

Fucking hell  :o

Ill proceed with caution, that stuff can ruin a day   ;D
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1091 on: April 28, 2023, 06:06:38 pm »
Jermain Defoes 'Outside the Lines' on BBC Sounds

I listened to most of it when I was back in England as it doesn't seem available outside the UK.

Pretty infectious energetic guy and his journey to want to be manager. Entertaining listening
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1092 on: April 28, 2023, 07:48:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 28, 2023, 04:30:00 pm
Could not get into that at all. Holly wood luvvies crapping on with their friends was my summation of it. It is pretty light and I'm sure its perfect for certain times of day.
It is abit like that & they love everything their guests have done but the three are amusing talking between themselves.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1093 on: April 29, 2023, 10:18:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 28, 2023, 04:55:11 pm
He basically confessed hes English and loves England.* Youll enjoy it.

*Sort of

Very sound bloke though.

Fuck - I knew there were question marks about his Father, but didn't know he was a complete wrong 'un
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1094 on: April 29, 2023, 10:54:40 pm »
Heard the Pod Save America guys were launching a Pod Save The UK podcast, and thought that soounds great, then found out Nish Kumar is one of the presenters. Still, could be worth a listen.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1095 on: May 1, 2023, 03:10:33 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 28, 2023, 06:06:38 pm
Jermain Defoes 'Outside the Lines' on BBC Sounds

I listened to most of it when I was back in England as it doesn't seem available outside the UK.

Pretty infectious energetic guy and his journey to want to be manager. Entertaining listening

Get a vpn account Andy - I got 3 years on AtlasVPN for $40 or something, and I can use it to connect to BBC iplayer on my firestick or phone
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 08:34:39 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on May  1, 2023, 03:10:33 pm
Get a vpn account Andy - I got 3 years on AtlasVPN for $40 or something, and I can use it to connect to BBC iplayer on my firestick or phone

Hi mate, Ive got mates who work overseas who would love access to the BBC, They are tech savvy and tell me VPNs no longer work on iplayer.

How do you do it?

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 02:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:34:39 am
Hi mate, Ive got mates who work overseas who would love access to the BBC, They are tech savvy and tell me VPNs no longer work on iplayer.

How do you do it?

I set up.an iPlayer account using my mum's address years ago, and yes obviously I pay for my tv license  :-*

Then just connect to a UK server on atlasvpn and I'm in.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 01:46:24 am »
Thanks mate, Ill pass it in
