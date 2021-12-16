« previous next »
Author Topic: What Podcasts do you listen to?  (Read 109083 times)

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1000 on: December 16, 2021, 05:39:27 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 16, 2021, 08:47:51 am
Harsh Reality.

It's the backstory (and presumably after the show) around "There's something about Miriam"

For those that are too young in the early 2000's reality TV was still in its infancy.

Sky had a concept where six single guys compete for the affection of a model who picks one winner at the end who wins £10k and maybe her love.

The twist being the model in question is Transgender.

How did they think this was a good idea?
Miriam was hot though
Nah.

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1001 on: December 17, 2021, 09:47:50 am »
Did three hours in the car yesterday and listened to Greg James and his podcast on Alan Stanford who sponsored the $20M dollar cricket game in 2008 or so.

I love hearing in depth deep reviews of stuff like this that is somewhat recent history that we all remember but never quite knew all of it.

Its quite amateur in the way it is put together, it seems Greg started it at home in his bedroom on lockdown, but has all good interviews with loads of people with direct involvement in the event, the lead up and the aftermath.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1002 on: December 17, 2021, 09:51:18 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  4, 2021, 06:10:05 pm
Class! Will is a big LFC fan to boot!

My favourite/funniest moment has been in the episode with Maya Rudolph if you ever get there. Youll know it when you hear it!

The first episode with Dax Shepherd focused a bit on Bateman and how off the rails he was with drugs. I didnt really ever know that, I think.
Maya was quality!

Nearly caught up now. Love this podcast. Only one I listen too.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1003 on: December 17, 2021, 09:53:25 am »
Stumbled on another classic the other day after a weird podcast search.

Alpha Male Strategies

Holy Fuck, this is some weird internet shit right here

I have not done a particularly deep search on the individual so he may have some poor personality issues but good grief this made me laugh, however sadly I think this is what the guy actually thinks

I've only listened to a few minutes of 'Why you shoudn't date broke women'

and frankly that title sums it up, no further explanation required. I played a few minutes to my wife and she also laughed. I found it funny as before I got married last year (for the third time) I had in fact dated several broke women.

it is mysogonistic at best so Mods please remove this post if it violates policies etc.

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1004 on: December 17, 2021, 10:08:37 am »
Quote from: Joff on December 16, 2021, 05:39:27 pm
Miriam was hot though

That's the thing isn't it? Thats what makes the show "work".

There was apparently an ex army guy who was the final rejected contestant and apparently he absolutely flipped out. The show runner thought they'd do the big "reveal" then they'd all go for a meal.

Even at that stage when they brought a psychologist in at the last minute it was because they were worried about the men. Not how Miriam would react.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1005 on: January 12, 2022, 06:24:20 am »
Have to say I thought Harsh Reality was really well put together.

They managed to get a couple of the contestants from the show and the producers at the time, as well as the psychologist they brought in for the final when someone pointed out the men might not handle it brilliantly (no thought for Miriam).
Spoiler
If you don't know Miriam was found dead in 2019. Suspected Overdose but a friend of hers isn't convinced.
[close]


I've recently found "Island" a history of New York dating back to when Henry Hudson sailed up the river that later has his name.

I've also been dipping into Andy Grants podcast. It's a bit of a shame he leaned into some of the conspiracy stuff during the pandemic as he has some really interesting guests on, but with all due respect listening to an MMA fighter going on about the cabal is a little too silly, even for me
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1006 on: January 13, 2022, 06:20:09 pm »
The Liverpool Scientific is really good and an award winner, done by one of our own from Uni of Liverpool

https://open.spotify.com/show/3UfFwEMnRROESBnD3B9ZmW

Also on iTunes
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1007 on: January 22, 2022, 10:40:22 pm »
Anything like Smartless that can be recommended? Good to listen to on walks.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1008 on: January 22, 2022, 11:03:34 pm »
Have you done them all, already!?
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1009 on: January 22, 2022, 11:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 22, 2022, 11:03:34 pm
Have you done them all, already!?
Currently on Kathryn Hahn & have one left!
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1010 on: January 23, 2022, 11:57:28 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 22, 2022, 11:04:58 pm
Currently on Kathryn Hahn & have one left!

I missed your comment above in December, about nearly catching up!

If you have Amazon Prime, they release episodes a week early on Amazon Music. So technically you are 2 behind after Katherine Hahn be 3 by tomorrow! I wont spoil who it is if you like the element of surprise on a Monday morning like me!
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1011 on: January 23, 2022, 01:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 23, 2022, 11:57:28 am
I missed your comment above in December, about nearly catching up!

If you have Amazon Prime, they release episodes a week early on Amazon Music. So technically you are 2 behind after Katherine Hahn be 3 by tomorrow! I wont spoil who it is if you like the element of surprise on a Monday morning like me!
I do like seeing it on a Monday! Haha.

Any other similar casts you'd recommend?
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1012 on: January 23, 2022, 01:24:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 23, 2022, 01:01:08 pm
I do like seeing it on a Monday! Haha.

Any other similar casts you'd recommend?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 23, 2022, 01:01:08 pm
I do like seeing it on a Monday! Haha.

Any other similar casts you'd recommend?

I have taken a step back from all other podcasts as I have just gone through 168 episodes of a Taylor Swift fan podcast in an embarrassingly short amount of time! That and TAW have taken up all my podcast hours, with Monday mornings reserved for Smartless eps!

I do sometimes listen to episodes of ID10T with Chris Hardwick (was Nerdist) with the guests/people I like on it. Same with episodes of Conan OBriens podcast but again, its more about the guest than the episode but did find myself enjoying them!

I am also on the lookout again now for something else.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1013 on: January 23, 2022, 06:12:42 pm »
The Joe Rogan podcast with Tom O'Neill, author of Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties was incredible

Took him twenty years to write because the guy who wrote the Manson canon turned out to be all sorts of bent, and I'm reading that book now but the podcast alone is amazing as he is backing up his claims on Instagram with all sorts of redacted documents
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1014 on: January 23, 2022, 07:43:50 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 23, 2022, 06:12:42 pm
The Joe Rogan podcast with Tom O'Neill, author of Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties was incredible

Took him twenty years to write because the guy who wrote the Manson canon turned out to be all sorts of bent, and I'm reading that book now but the podcast alone is amazing as he is backing up his claims on Instagram with all sorts of redacted documents
yea, enjoyed that and his book. Very good, not normally into conspiracy theories, but he makes a lot of good points.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1015 on: January 23, 2022, 07:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 23, 2022, 01:24:42 pm
I have taken a step back from all other podcasts as I have just gone through 168 episodes of a Taylor Swift fan podcast in an embarrassingly short amount of time! That and TAW have taken up all my podcast hours, with Monday mornings reserved for Smartless eps!

I do sometimes listen to episodes of ID10T with Chris Hardwick (was Nerdist) with the guests/people I like on it. Same with episodes of Conan OBriens podcast but again, its more about the guest than the episode but did find myself enjoying them!

I am also on the lookout again now for something else.

Taylor Swift podcast discussing her albums? That's a helluva lot you went through ;D
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1016 on: January 23, 2022, 09:01:00 pm »
Are you a fan of hers Ciara? Dont recall you mentioning it before?
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1017 on: January 24, 2022, 11:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 23, 2022, 09:01:00 pm
Are you a fan of hers Ciara? Dont recall you mentioning it before?

I just needed to be absolutely sure the hype really was false and people like Damon Albarn are absolutely spot on.

(I am absolutely enraged tonight!)
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1018 on: January 25, 2022, 09:08:05 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 24, 2022, 11:45:30 pm
I just needed to be absolutely sure the hype really was false and people like Damon Albarn are absolutely spot on.

(I am absolutely enraged tonight!)

Dare I ask whats happened?!
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1019 on: January 25, 2022, 01:29:16 pm »

I have popped it over here for you, instead of me derailing this thread further! https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344688.msg18144453#msg18144453
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1020 on: January 25, 2022, 05:13:12 pm »
The explorers podcast. Ive just discovered it recently and its amazing. So interesting
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1021 on: February 14, 2022, 10:20:38 am »
I have started watching the 'haveaword' podcast, with Dan Nightingale & Adam Rowe because their Instagram clips had me in stitches every time.

Highly recommend, finding the pair of them absolutely hilarious. Plus Adam is from Liverpool which is always nice.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1022 on: February 14, 2022, 06:21:33 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on February 14, 2022, 10:20:38 am
I have started watching the 'haveaword' podcast, with Dan Nightingale & Adam Rowe because their Instagram clips had me in stitches every time.

Highly recommend, finding the pair of them absolutely hilarious. Plus Adam is from Liverpool which is always nice.
I've never watched one but I do often listen to them. They are two very funny blokes, the adults only tag certainly applies :)
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1023 on: February 22, 2022, 10:23:05 pm »
Got tickets to go and see Infinite Monkey Cage recorded live tomorrow. I'll let you know which show it is as I definitely intend to laugh at a totally inappropriate moment.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1024 on: March 11, 2022, 03:38:39 pm »
Kermode and Mayo have announced their last BBC 5 Live show will be on 1st April.

Simon also said that they will be back, so I assume the Wittertainment podcast will be on another platform after that. It's been a constant in my life for 20-odd years, so I don't think I could cope if it vanishes completely.

When they go on breaks and are replaced by the likes of Edith Bowman, it's almost a big a drop in quality as if we replace Mo or Virgil with me.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1025 on: March 11, 2022, 05:19:19 pm »
Yeah the end of an era with them 2 gone. Obviously, nothing lasts forever, but you never think about when it would end.

On a sidenote, I've been listening to "Knowledge Fight". This is a podcast that listens in to Alex Jones' Infowars show and debunks the lies and myths being spun in a very articulate, but always comedic way.

It's really quite funny (and worrying) seeing how the misinformation is spread and conspiracies formed!

The funny thing is I found out about the Podcast from the man himself, ranting about them on some clip   ;D
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1026 on: March 15, 2022, 09:42:55 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  7, 2021, 10:59:01 am
I really like the British Scandal "version"

Thanks for this!

Been looking for something new to listen to on my morning walks and scoured this thread for some ideas.

Have read the Norman Baker book on Dr David Kelly and see that S2 of British Scandal is about this, so will download that for a listen on tomorrows walk.

American one sounds interesting too - been a lot of those series though!
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1027 on: March 17, 2022, 04:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 11, 2022, 03:38:39 pm
Kermode and Mayo have announced their last BBC 5 Live show will be on 1st April.

Simon also said that they will be back, so I assume the Wittertainment podcast will be on another platform after that. It's been a constant in my life for 20-odd years, so I don't think I could cope if it vanishes completely.

When they go on breaks and are replaced by the likes of Edith Bowman, it's almost a big a drop in quality as if we replace Mo or Virgil with me.

Totally agree with this. Sad, but nothing lasts forever. Inevitably if they end up at Spotify or wherever, it will never quite be the same.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1028 on: March 18, 2022, 09:06:26 am »
Binging 'Dead eyes' at the moment. Really good
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1029 on: March 18, 2022, 09:13:31 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 15, 2022, 09:42:55 pm
Thanks for this!

Been looking for something new to listen to on my morning walks and scoured this thread for some ideas.

Have read the Norman Baker book on Dr David Kelly and see that S2 of British Scandal is about this, so will download that for a listen on tomorrows walk.

American one sounds interesting too - been a lot of those series though!

Turned it off after a few minutes as I couldn't enjoy the tone/humour - especially on this subject. Was hoping that it was something a bit more serious/factual.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1030 on: March 18, 2022, 10:39:52 pm »
Listen to Smartless still and started Conan O'Brien which is funny also. Don't want anything "serious".
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1031 on: March 21, 2022, 02:34:27 pm »
Cleared Hot

Regular weekly podcast from an ex US seals guy. Not macho in any way and he comes across as a really agreeable 'nice guy you met down the bar' type personality. He does a quick fire podcast now and then where people email him questions and he gives his frank answers and other ones where he does a low key chit chat with ex military type people. Its just easy listening for anyone with an interest in modern military stuff.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1032 on: March 22, 2022, 08:34:41 pm »
So are we unable to listen to the Friday night Comedy show via iTunes anymore? 18 March edition is not appearing in the store.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1033 on: March 22, 2022, 08:52:52 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 22, 2022, 08:34:41 pm
So are we unable to listen to the Friday night Comedy show via iTunes anymore? 18 March edition is not appearing in the store.

They've made it BBC Sounds exclusive for 28 days. Really pisses me off this trend - started by Spotify - of making podcasts exclusive to certain platforms. I won't be listening to it anymore.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1034 on: March 22, 2022, 09:44:54 pm »
Yeah, just no need at all Elmo. No benefit to the listener.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 09:38:13 pm »
Ive loved listening to Richard Herring down the years but his podcasts no longer seem to hold charm for me. Its as if he has interviewed his massive network of celebrity friends and now he is down to interviewing people pushing books.
There is such a staggering amount of content out there now and props to Herring for running one of the best Trail Blazers.
