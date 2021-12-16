« previous next »
What Podcasts do you listen to?

Joff

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
December 16, 2021, 05:39:27 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 16, 2021, 08:47:51 am
Harsh Reality.

It's the backstory (and presumably after the show) around "There's something about Miriam"

For those that are too young in the early 2000's reality TV was still in its infancy.

Sky had a concept where six single guys compete for the affection of a model who picks one winner at the end who wins £10k and maybe her love.

The twist being the model in question is Transgender.

How did they think this was a good idea?
Miriam was hot though
Nah.

AndyInVA

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
December 17, 2021, 09:47:50 am
Did three hours in the car yesterday and listened to Greg James and his podcast on Alan Stanford who sponsored the $20M dollar cricket game in 2008 or so.

I love hearing in depth deep reviews of stuff like this that is somewhat recent history that we all remember but never quite knew all of it.

Its quite amateur in the way it is put together, it seems Greg started it at home in his bedroom on lockdown, but has all good interviews with loads of people with direct involvement in the event, the lead up and the aftermath.
The G in Gerrard

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
December 17, 2021, 09:51:18 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  4, 2021, 06:10:05 pm
Class! Will is a big LFC fan to boot!

My favourite/funniest moment has been in the episode with Maya Rudolph if you ever get there. Youll know it when you hear it!

The first episode with Dax Shepherd focused a bit on Bateman and how off the rails he was with drugs. I didnt really ever know that, I think.
Maya was quality!

Nearly caught up now. Love this podcast. Only one I listen too.
AndyInVA

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
December 17, 2021, 09:53:25 am
Stumbled on another classic the other day after a weird podcast search.

Alpha Male Strategies

Holy Fuck, this is some weird internet shit right here

I have not done a particularly deep search on the individual so he may have some poor personality issues but good grief this made me laugh, however sadly I think this is what the guy actually thinks

I've only listened to a few minutes of 'Why you shoudn't date broke women'

and frankly that title sums it up, no further explanation required. I played a few minutes to my wife and she also laughed. I found it funny as before I got married last year (for the third time) I had in fact dated several broke women.

it is mysogonistic at best so Mods please remove this post if it violates policies etc.

red_Mark1980

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
December 17, 2021, 10:08:37 am
Quote from: Joff on December 16, 2021, 05:39:27 pm
Miriam was hot though

That's the thing isn't it? Thats what makes the show "work".

There was apparently an ex army guy who was the final rejected contestant and apparently he absolutely flipped out. The show runner thought they'd do the big "reveal" then they'd all go for a meal.

Even at that stage when they brought a psychologist in at the last minute it was because they were worried about the men. Not how Miriam would react.
red_Mark1980

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
January 12, 2022, 06:24:20 am
Have to say I thought Harsh Reality was really well put together.

They managed to get a couple of the contestants from the show and the producers at the time, as well as the psychologist they brought in for the final when someone pointed out the men might not handle it brilliantly (no thought for Miriam).
Spoiler
If you don't know Miriam was found dead in 2019. Suspected Overdose but a friend of hers isn't convinced.
[close]


I've recently found "Island" a history of New York dating back to when Henry Hudson sailed up the river that later has his name.

I've also been dipping into Andy Grants podcast. It's a bit of a shame he leaned into some of the conspiracy stuff during the pandemic as he has some really interesting guests on, but with all due respect listening to an MMA fighter going on about the cabal is a little too silly, even for me
leivapool

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
January 13, 2022, 06:20:09 pm
The Liverpool Scientific is really good and an award winner, done by one of our own from Uni of Liverpool

https://open.spotify.com/show/3UfFwEMnRROESBnD3B9ZmW

Also on iTunes
The G in Gerrard

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Yesterday at 10:40:22 pm
Anything like Smartless that can be recommended? Good to listen to on walks.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Yesterday at 11:03:34 pm
Have you done them all, already!?
The G in Gerrard

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:03:34 pm
Have you done them all, already!?
Currently on Kathryn Hahn & have one left!
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Today at 11:57:28 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm
Currently on Kathryn Hahn & have one left!

I missed your comment above in December, about nearly catching up!

If you have Amazon Prime, they release episodes a week early on Amazon Music. So technically you are 2 behind after Katherine Hahn be 3 by tomorrow! I wont spoil who it is if you like the element of surprise on a Monday morning like me!
