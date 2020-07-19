« previous next »
Author Topic: What Podcasts do you listen to?  (Read 73196 times)

Agree with everyone else, the Adam Buxton podcast is consistently good. The recent episode with Joe Cornish in particular.

Also agree on the Crouch shouts. It's definitely changed for the worse.
Started listening to Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombes pod cast about parenting. It's so, now so funny. Im not a parent but it's still a very good listen!
Apologies if this is breaching any RAWK rules but my brother-in-law is a TV presenter in the US who has used the last few month to develop a podcast series.

I'm obviously biased but as a football fan I think it's absolutely brilliant as it's very relaxed and asks some of the questions that you've always wanted to.

First episode was with Christian Vieri and then the second with Robbie Keane where he talks about going to Wolves rather than Liverpool at 16.

Robbie Keane:

https://youtu.be/rIVKxyOZFg8
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kickin-off-with-kevin-egan/id1521313099

Christian Vieri - I think you forget what an amzing journey he's had. Great interview too (I know I'm biased on this front) but they used to work together and so its a really honest and straight chat. Very cool.

https://youtu.be/DN-C7s7VmIM





Quote from: Byrneand on July 20, 2020, 04:36:00 PM
Apologies if this is breaching any RAWK rules but my brother-in-law is a TV presenter in the US who has used the last few month to develop a podcast series.

I'm obviously biased but as a football fan I think it's absolutely brilliant as it's very relaxed and asks some of the questions that you've always wanted to.

First episode was with Christian Vieri and then the second with Robbie Keane where he talks about going to Wolves rather than Liverpool at 16.

Robbie Keane:

https://youtu.be/rIVKxyOZFg8
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kickin-off-with-kevin-egan/id1521313099

Christian Vieri - I think you forget what an amzing journey he's had. Great interview too (I know I'm biased on this front) but they used to work together and so its a really honest and straight chat. Very cool.

https://youtu.be/DN-C7s7VmIM
Sounds interesting. Will give it a listen. Is he a red?
He grew up in Dublin and is a mad Villa fan (up and down the leagues) and grew up during the 90s when they had all the Irish players with the likes of Staunton, Houghton and McGrath etc.

Kev absolutely lives and breaths footy but is really a big fan of the game in general irrespective of the team (with obvious exceptions of course). He's been in the US for the last decade and is a TV presenter out there for the likes of CNN and Fox. He previously did a 3-year stint at BeIN where he did a nightly show predominantly on La Liga and Seria A where they had the rights. He also does the pitch side analysis for Atlanta United in the MLS.. so basically is living the dream watching footie from around the world all day and getting paid for the privilege. Nicest guy you'd meet too.. so all round a bit of a win when it comes to brother-in-laws to have a beer with.

Obviously with all the footie being off the TV for a while, rather than twiddling his thumbs he put a few calls in and made this really good podcast series that's super relaxed but asks some of the questions I (as a fan would want to ask).

This is the type of stuff he does for the day job:

https://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2019/08/29/breaking-down-the-2019-uefa-champions-league-group-stage-draw.cnn

Slate magazine have a loads of great and interesting podcasts out daily, there's something in there for everyone.
https://slate.com/podcasts
Looks like the new one from the Serial producers Nice White Parents is only available on subscription services like Spotify.

The introductory episode is amazing. The premise is staggering. Loads of nice white parents wanted a school about to be moved from a mostly African American area to an area in between so their white children could attend a multi ethnic school. The school location is moved. Then, every single white parent who spoke up at a school board meeting then sent their child to a more white majority school. The African American kids then had a longer bus journey for no reason. The podcast person interviews these parents and looks at how NWPs affect school decisions, even if they later turn out to be jackasses who dont follow through.
Quote from: Fitzy. on July 17, 2020, 09:06:59 AM
What Rhymes with Purple is fun. Basically all about language and words and etymology stuff!
Yep, thanks for recommending that, Something Rhymes with Purple is really good.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 18, 2020, 09:38:59 AM
Its Andrew Harrison that is a big red isn't it?
Indeed, you're right mate.

I don't usually listen to Peter Crouch's podcast but the latest with Prince William is excellent. One or two chuckles in there as well.
Quote from: John C on August  9, 2020, 12:08:26 PM

I don't usually listen to Peter Crouch's podcast but the latest with Prince William is excellent. One or two chuckles in there as well.

That episode was the final straw for me. Enjoyed Crouch and the podcast for most of the series then felt the last 5 or so were lad banter at best. I hoped the prince William one would be different but it just didnt work for me at. Unsubscribed after that. There are so many good podcasts there is no need to waste time on nonsense.
The socially distant sports bar with Elis James, Mike Bubbins and Steff Guerro.
They talk through clips, documentarys and books of sportsmen.

It started off quite sporty, now it's just comedy.

Top flight time machine with Sam Delaney and Andy Dawson - similar end result.

I mentioned it on another thread, but Will Arnett and Jason Bateman host a podcast, with their friend Sean Hayes (Will and Grace). Arnett and Bateman are buddies.

Each week, one of them will invite a guest on but the other two won't know who it will be. There have only been about 7/8 episodes so far but so far they have had some massive names - Dax Shephard, Robert Downey Jr, Kamala Harris (unfortunately before she made the ticket), Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Kimmel - I think I just named them all. Ha!

It is called Smartless. But it is really good - easy listen and some great stories. Jeeez - Bateman now compared to young Bateman is night and day! He had a crazy time. Glad he was able to come out the other side and produce the work he does now.

And Will Arnett is just fucking hilarious!

If anyone listens to the episode with Maya Rudolph where they talk about Sean Hayes' mother's eye... wow. I was out running at the time and I remember just being doubled over with laughter.
That sounds good Ciara I'll check that out.

I've found a trove of old Adam & Joe podcasts on Spotify that I'm working my way through. I just find Buckles hillarious.
I've smashed through "whistle blower"

It's on an ex NBA ref who was caught up in a betting scandal. If our friends at Bluemoon get wind of it, expect we'll be drawn into it somehow
Quickly Kevin have gone down the Patreon route, same as everybody else it seems.

Tenner a month is a bit steep, but it might be worth it to hear every word of the Steve Barnes trilogy.
Couple of good ones,
Ecstasy, The battle of rave. Quite, dare I say, gritty for the BBC.
Blindspot, road to 9-11. Well crafted overview of the development of terror cells from the 80's onwards.
Whoever suggested How Did This Get Made, nice choice :D that's some awesome podcast!
The Bunga Bunga podcast is certainly eye opening
Murder In House Two:

The shocking, riveting inside story of the one of greatest cover-ups in US military history. You thought you knew about the Iraq War. You thought you knew who were the good guys and bad guys. Everything you knew is about to change.

Written and narrated by filmmaker Michael Epstein, Murder In House Two is about what really happened in the Haditha Massacre of November 2005, when 24 unarmed Iraqi civilians  including women, the elderly and young children  were shot multiple times by a group of US Marines. But its about much more, too: about one mans fight for justice, about how the US government tried to prevent the truth ever getting out, about paranoia and persistence and an unshakable belief in what is wrong and what is right.
Andy Grant has a good podcast (former marine and fellow red) called the Legit podcast. May have been mentioned on here previously but it's worth a listen to.
Enjoy a laugh with Elis James and John Robins with their weekly 5live podcast. Funny blokes.
Quote from: bradders1011 on October  6, 2020, 07:41:43 PM
Quickly Kevin have gone down the Patreon route, same as everybody else it seems.

Tenner a month is a bit steep, but it might be worth it to hear every word of the Steve Barnes trilogy.

Hmm. Ive been thinking of subscribing...
I've blasted through Gossip Mongers recently. Really daft podcast where people write in with rumours and gossip that they have heard, usually while growing up. 
Quote from: Damo58 on October 14, 2020, 10:12:31 AM
I've blasted through Gossip Mongers recently. Really daft podcast where people write in with rumours and gossip that they have heard, usually while growing up. 

That's on my list.

Blood on the Tracks - Colin Murray
No passion no Point - Eddie Hearn
Do the Right Thing
Fighting Talk
Football Cliches
GossipMongers
No Such thing as a Fish
Tailenders
Peter Crouch Podcast
Greatest Game
Horne Section
Off Menu
Taskmaster Podcast

All my subscriptions. Then I pick and choose when I see decent guests on others.
Did anyone listen to the Caliphate a couple of years ago? I really enjoyed it but apparently it was a load of crap and made up!
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/30/business/media/new-york-times-caliphate-podcast.html
Quote from: John C on October 14, 2020, 05:26:42 PM
Did anyone listen to the Caliphate a couple of years ago? I really enjoyed it but apparently it was a load of crap and made up!
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/30/business/media/new-york-times-caliphate-podcast.html

What??!

I enjoyed that too, although I don't think I finished it. So the Canadian guy never killed anyone? Did he even join ISIS? (NYT is paywalled)

Edit - sorry I should have tried simply clicking the link provided:

Quote
The New York Times said on Wednesday that it had opened a fresh examination into how its popular Caliphate podcast portrayed a Canadian man who has been charged with lying about being an Islamic State executioner.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced on Friday that it had arrested Shehroze Chaudhry, who was featured in Caliphate using the name Abu Huzayfah, under terrorism hoax laws. The authorities accused Mr. Chaudhry of fabricating his involvement in acts of terrorism in Syria with ISIS and of raising public safety concerns amongst Canadians.
In several episodes of Caliphate, which was released by The Times in 2018, Mr. Chaudhry described his recruitment by ISIS and the violent executions he said he had taken part in. One episode cast doubt on some of his claims as the reporters uncovered inconsistencies with his passport and travel dates.

What a freak
 :D  what a gobshite ay!



I find the Iraq war a bit depressing to be honest, but the Fault Line presented by David Dimbleby is good. It's certainly with it on a slow output Pod day.
Quote from: John C on October 14, 2020, 10:52:05 PM
I find the Iraq war a bit depressing to be honest, but the Fault Line presented by David Dimbleby is good. It's certainly with it on a slow output Pod day.
Did you se once upon a time in Iraq on BBC2? As incredible as it was awful.  Not to be missed though
Quote from: Damo58 on October 14, 2020, 10:12:31 AM
I've blasted through Gossip Mongers recently. Really daft podcast where people write in with rumours and gossip that they have heard, usually while growing up. 
They fucked off Poppy for some reason, not the same since...
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:00:27 PM
Did you se once upon a time in Iraq on BBC2? As incredible as it was awful.  Not to be missed though
No I didn't Tepid mate.
Carragher's series is back. It's Robbie Fowler kicking off Season 2.
