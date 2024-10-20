« previous next »
Adverts you hate

Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 03:44:55 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 03:40:39 pm
That'll show em  ;D

 ;D

I know and that probably is the idea.... but I was planning on signing up to ad free etier anyway, just couldn't resist the offer.
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 04:19:22 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on October 20, 2024, 08:24:16 pm
The Disney Princess ads on Disney Plus. For some reason Disney don't seem to have any idea about targetting ads, constnatly showing them to man in his late thirties with no kids.

I'm only on the ad tier because they offered me it for £2 a month for 3 months when I went to sign up. Tempted just to upgrade now after only one month of the deal to get rid of it.

Stop watching Sophia the First and Doc McStuffins you nonce.
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 05:25:19 pm
My arl fella, watches a lot of programmes like Heartbeat & Doctor Martin, the ads go on mute during the break. Funeral plans etc really winds up him up.
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 06:48:32 pm
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 05:25:19 pm
My arl fella, watches a lot of programmes like Heartbeat & Doctor Martin, the ads go on mute during the break. Funeral plans etc really winds up him up.

I've ranted about that on here a few times, they do my head in
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 06:50:51 pm
Is that the kind of daytime repeat channels? I think the cost of advertising during the workday and away from the prime time channels is obviously way cheaper and thats the model some of these companies operate. Just churn out the ads as many times as possible and get people to call in and enquire.
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 06:57:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:50:51 pm
Is that the kind of daytime repeat channels? I think the cost of advertising during the workday and away from the prime time channels is obviously way cheaper and thats the model some of these companies operate. Just churn out the ads as many times as possible and get people to call in and enquire.

It is but every ad break will be over 50's Life Insurance, Pure Cremation, Co-op funerals, that daft bint gurning at Derek as she says she went to a lovely funeral and "leave a gift in your will to xyz". Its non stop all day every day - just fuck the fuck off :wanker
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 07:00:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:57:54 pm
It is but every ad break will be over 50's Life Insurance, Pure Cremation, Co-op funerals, that daft bint gurning at Derek as she says she went to a lovely funeral and "leave a gift in your will to xyz". Its non stop all day every day - just fuck the fuck off :wanker

I dont disagree! Ill stick to my Sky Sports Crixket and constant erectile disfunction adverts than you very much.
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 07:13:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:19:22 pm
Stop watching Sophia the First and Doc McStuffins you nonce.

 ;D
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 07:19:00 pm
I wont be letting these ads stop me watching Greengrasses latest adventures.
While I do find the ads annoying, you can see why theyre on. Imagine most of the audience are of the age where some of them may be of use
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:00:28 pm
I dont disagree! Ill stick to my Sky Sports Crixket and constant erectile disfunction adverts than you very much.
It'll be heartwarming for the advertisers to know they're reaching their target audience.  ;)
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 08:00:40 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:19:00 pm
I wont be letting these ads stop me watching Greengrasses latest adventures.
While I do find the ads annoying, you can see why theyre on. Imagine most of the audience are of the age where some of them may be of use

But do you really want reminding every 15 minutes of every day you're going to die soon?

I get enough death in my life as it is, missus was at a 55 yr olds funeral today, mate in work is going to the funeral of a 45yr old next week and a lad at work, 12 months younger than me, won't book next Octobers holiday until he's sure he won't be dead by then (stage 4 lung cancer thats caused by his immune system and the drugs have kept him alive for 12 months so far, but he thinks they might have stopped working).
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 08:01:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm
It'll be heartwarming for the advertisers to know they're reaching their target audience.  ;)

Thats why he changed his user name, 24/7 was gonna change it to limp dick ;D
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 08:14:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm
It'll be heartwarming for the advertisers to know they're reaching their target audience.  ;)

Is that why you keep getting the new Dune trailer?
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 08:21:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:14:48 pm
Is that why you keep getting the new Dune trailer?
Touché.  :D
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:00:40 pm
But do you really want reminding every 15 minutes of every day you're going to die soon?

I get enough death in my life as it is, missus was at a 55 yr olds funeral today, mate in work is going to the funeral of a 45yr old next week and a lad at work, 12 months younger than me, won't book next Octobers holiday until he's sure he won't be dead by then (stage 4 lung cancer thats caused by his immune system and the drugs have kept him alive for 12 months so far, but he thinks they might have stopped working).
I know but the firms advertising have no shame, they want their money before they die.

Though I know what you mean. I think Im a few years younger than you and Ive been to 3 funerals this year. Only one of them was as old as 70.
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 09:25:41 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm
I know but the firms advertising have no shame, they want their money before they die.

Though I know what you mean. I think Im a few years younger than you and Ive been to 3 funerals this year. Only one of them was as old as 70.

I've taken 25% out of one pension pot today, I'm going to buy a 2019/2020 XF, buy the fridge I promied the missus and start flying lessons. Next year I'm taking 25% from one of the others, that'll go towards finishing the lessons, holidays in europe and taking the missus to Nashville, plus whatever else I wanna treat myself to. Fuck leaving the money in their accounts, I'm having it and spending it
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 11:56:32 am
Net Zero could be achieved tomorrow if 80% of Sky channels were turned off and the contents put on demand. And for the love of Fowler Sky please put an option in to remove +1 channels from the EPG.
