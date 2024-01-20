« previous next »
The 7 Days one. Something to do with a car raffle I think. Some preened bloke who loves himself followed by some fackin geezer who is such a geezer I have no idea what hes saying. Something about an Audi I think.
This sums up so many adverts - "here's to the..."

https://youtube.com/shorts/X9mirCTafzg?si=6pdYErvnH6_0Ecvs
any that use a well known music track and replace the lyrics with their commercial crap. Its lazy, boring, unfunny showing complete lack of imagination & its old af.
That on the beach advert still annoys me.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 20, 2024, 07:09:02 pm
That on the beach advert still annoys me.

They've even made a new one - they're the family you'd hate to appear in your hotel, the fat ginger kid needs a punch, the horrible, obnoxious little twat.
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2024, 07:34:52 pm
They've even made a new one - they're the family you'd hate to appear in your hotel, the fat ginger kid needs a punch, the horrible, obnoxious little twat.

I think the mums been upgraded as well.  :)

Yes, the fat nipper is a twat, wish his sister would smack him one.
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2024, 07:34:52 pm
They've even made a new one - they're the family you'd hate to appear in your hotel, the fat ginger kid needs a punch, the horrible, obnoxious little twat.
Saw it this evening. Gits.

It's the tune they've used that irritates me the most. I associate it with Christmas now.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 20, 2024, 10:36:56 pm
Saw it this evening. Gits.

It's the tune they've used that irritates me the most. I associate it with Christmas now.

Yep, its a Christmas song and the c*nts have ruined it.

I can't watch daytime TV anymore. I usually watch Goblin Works, Wheeler Dealers or whatever, but as I've said before, although it seems to have gotten worse, every break is:-

Over 50's life insurance
Co-op funerals
Pure Cremation
Leave a gift in your will
Kids in Africa with all kinds wrong with them
Donkeys
Cats
Dogs
give £3/£5/£20 a month

It's all give us, give us fucking give us your money before you die - just fuck, off cos the more you beg, the more I think "fuck you, wouldn't give you the stream off my piss"

They've even ruined Planet Rock as all it is is "make me a winner", c*nts  :no
Quote from: rob1966 on January 21, 2024, 11:36:37 am
Yep, its a Christmas song and the c*nts have ruined it.

I can't watch daytime TV anymore. I usually watch Goblin Works, Wheeler Dealers or whatever, but as I've said before, although it seems to have gotten worse, every break is:-

Over 50's life insurance
Co-op funerals
Pure Cremation
Leave a gift in your will
Kids in Africa with all kinds wrong with them
Donkeys
Cats
Dogs
give £3/£5/£20 a month

It's all give us, give us fucking give us your money before you die - just fuck, off cos the more you beg, the more I think "fuck you, wouldn't give you the stream off my piss"

They've even ruined Planet Rock as all it is is "make me a winner", c*nts  :no

Youve missed off your list Michael Buerck advertising 1/8th gold sovereigns featuring Queen Elizabeths adorable and much loved corgis.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 21, 2024, 11:53:36 am
Youve missed off your list Michael Buerck advertising 1/8th gold sovereigns featuring Queen Elizabeths adorable and much loved corgis.

Ha ha yes, the conning bastard ;D
That Foodhub ad is a bit creepy in a sex pest kind of way
 :P
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2024, 07:34:52 pm
They've even made a new one - they're the family you'd hate to appear in your hotel, the fat ginger kid needs a punch, the horrible, obnoxious little twat.

Oh hey now Rob, come on, don't you be pulling any punches lad . . .  :P ::)
Quote from: rob1966 on January 21, 2024, 11:36:37 am
I can't watch daytime TV anymore. I usually watch Goblin Works, Wheeler Dealers or whatever, but as I've said before, although it seems to have gotten worse, every break is:
I came across a show on itv called Riddiculous :butt Apt name.

What's Goblin works?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 22, 2024, 03:43:23 pm
I came across a show on itv called Riddiculous :butt Apt name.

What's Goblin works?

Its a custom car build show, Goblin Works Garage

https://www.discoveryuk.com/series/goblin-works-garage-2/
Quote from: rob1966 on January 22, 2024, 05:20:38 pm
Its a custom car build show, Goblin Works Garage

https://www.discoveryuk.com/series/goblin-works-garage-2/
No Goblins? That's disappointing. I thought it was Lord of the Rings style show ;D
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 22, 2024, 05:31:09 pm
No Goblins? That's disappointing. I thought it was Lord of the Rings style show ;D

Jimmy De Ville looks a bit like a Dwarf

Quote from: rob1966 on January 22, 2024, 05:39:52 pm
Jimmy De Ville looks a bit like a Dwarf


Looks alot like Robson Green.
There's something really off about the Chris Rock bookies one, but I can't put my finger on it.
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 24, 2024, 10:16:52 pm
There's something really off about the Chris Rock bookies one, but I can't put my finger on it.

Is he AI generated or just looks plastic?
In between flogging royal coins or asking for money for various causes, sky keep playing an ad during the day win a million pound house or some such bollix.  It may be on other stations too.  No doubt some company behind it making a fortune. Every ad break on sky during the day has it on.
Quote from: rob1966 on January 22, 2024, 05:20:38 pm
Its a custom car build show, Goblin Works Garage

https://www.discoveryuk.com/series/goblin-works-garage-2/

All these programmes that I categorise as being The Dark Controllers' sick vehicles ALL designed to deliver what they determine to be "daytime entertainment for we the masses" are part and parcel of a MASSIVE DISTRACTION FACADE to draw our attention away from ever REALLY looking at and examining the REAMS and REAMS of disgraceful backroom shite that's REALLY going on in our society!!

They love it when our people become hooked on fucking Gladiators or that twatting Traitors shite!!  Whilst the great mass of our people are sucked into this meaningless invented "distraction" bollux, the real behind-the-scenes scams and dirty deals are going down daily. But because these faceless Dark Controllers that we don't even know who they ARE - just plough on in the dark with their secret scams, we never hear or find out WTF HAS GONE ON until it's far too late. Then when some of their peripheral brown stuff escapes accidentally and hits that spinning thing, it seems it's ALWAYS far too late for the so-called Government to move quickly enough to get the bastards in jail where they ought always to have been. Warra ferking scam country is Tory Britain - and now not just Tory but Labour Britain too!! Fucking Bastards!! 
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 24, 2024, 10:16:52 pm
There's something really off about the Chris Rock bookies one, but I can't put my finger on it.
Whenever I see a famous person in an ad for a bookies or casino app it makes me wonder if theyre working off their own gambling debt
Absolutely detest the Poonami adverts and the phrase itself.
The latest Motorway ad, where the bloke gets made redundant. Motorway means he can sell his car for a better price and turn his life around

Vomit inducing
"Periods have no chill."

What the fuck does that even mean?
Every Viagra  / Numan ad.... agree with rob1966 above. Daytime TV. Is probably deliberately shite to makes you get back to work.
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  4, 2024, 12:28:33 am
"Periods have no chill."

What the fuck does that even mean?

That menstruating ice skating lard-arse disagrees. :)
The pot noodle one where she slurps the whole fucking thing straight out of the pot, fucking disgusting noises :puke
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:25:54 pm
The pot noodle one where she slurps the whole fucking thing straight out of the pot, fucking disgusting noises :puke
That ad is top of Mrs Spion's hate list just now.
