Its a custom car build show, Goblin Works Garage



https://www.discoveryuk.com/series/goblin-works-garage-2/



All these programmes that I categorise as being The Dark Controllers' sick vehicles ALL designed to deliver what they determine to be "daytime entertainment for we the masses" are part and parcel of a MASSIVE DISTRACTION FACADE to draw our attention away from ever REALLY looking at and examining the REAMS and REAMS of disgraceful backroom shite that's REALLY going on in our society!!They love it when our people become hooked on fucking Gladiators or that twatting Traitors shite!! Whilst the great mass of our people are sucked into this meaningless invented "distraction" bollux, the real behind-the-scenes scams and dirty deals are going down daily. But because these faceless Dark Controllers that we don't even know who they ARE - just plough on in the dark with their secret scams, we never hear or find out WTF HAS GONE ON until it's far too late. Then when some of their peripheral brown stuff escapes accidentally and hits that spinning thing, it seems it's ALWAYS far too late for the so-called Government to move quickly enough to get the bastards in jail where they ought always to have been. Warra ferking scam country is Tory Britain - and now not just Tory but Labour Britain too!! Fucking Bastards!!