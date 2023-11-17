« previous next »
Adverts you hate

killer-heels

Re: Adverts you hate
November 17, 2023, 09:08:03 pm
Those Whoop health tracker adverts have got to be the worst and certainly the most pretentious. Thats even with Van Dijk on there.
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
November 20, 2023, 08:38:40 pm
Is the new Apple ad a joke? Is it satire? Some talentless yoof, presumably a Tiktoker, talks about how they go into Garageband and pick a melody and then autotune themselves to it, and that's their song? Are they laughing at us?
Terry de Niro

Re: Adverts you hate
November 20, 2023, 09:12:35 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 20, 2023, 08:38:40 pm
Is the new Apple ad a joke? Is it satire? Some talentless yoof, presumably a Tiktoker, talks about how they go into Garageband and pick a melody and then autotune themselves to it, and that's their song? Are they laughing at us?
Isn't that what's happening with a lot of modern "music"?
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 08:50:22 pm
The North Koreans force suspected dissidents to watch the Sky football We Buy Any Car idents with Micah gurning Richards on a loop. They always get a confession.
reddebs

Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 09:01:25 pm
That bank one cos he reminds me of frottage in attitude and looks 😡
So Howard Philips

Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:01:25 pm
That bank one cos he reminds me of frottage in attitude and looks 😡

Is it the braces or the smug smirk? :D
reddebs

Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm
Is it the braces or the smug smirk? :D

Hmmm..... the smug look. 

I'd smoothie that green gunk straight up both nostrils and grind my heels in his face on the way out!!
Saltashscouse

Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 09:26:26 am
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on November 16, 2023, 09:53:09 pm
Watching a program on more 4 about Egypt and the flash advert with Brian Blessed is on every ad break, shut up ya loud twat!
I AM BRIAN BLESSED AND I HAVE MADE A LIVING OUT OF BEING LOUD EVER SINCE I HAD A BIT PART IN FLASH GORDEN DONT YA KNOW
