Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2080 on: October 10, 2023, 03:14:07 pm »
I wish that "webbuyany car.com" one would fuck off!!!  :no :butt :wanker
Offline rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2081 on: October 10, 2023, 03:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 10, 2023, 03:14:07 pm
I wish that "webbuyany car.com" one would fuck off!!!  :no :butt :wanker

Oh that one and all, fucking hate it  "I got ripped off, by webuyanycar" while dancing like a c*nt. Try to sell your car through them you fucking twats, then see if you still wanna advertise them, you fucking meffs :no
Fuck the Tories

Offline stewil007

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2082 on: October 10, 2023, 03:29:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2023, 03:24:05 pm
Oh that one and all, fucking hate it  "I got ripped off, by webuyanycar" while dancing like a c*nt. Try to sell your car through them you fucking twats, then see if you still wanna advertise them, you fucking meffs :no

My Bro in Law agreed a price for his car, car was taken and about an hour later he got a call saying they were going to offer £2k less than originally offered - they found an issue with the roof apparently - con artists.  He's taken the car back and is selling it privatley
Offline rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2083 on: October 10, 2023, 03:42:03 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on October 10, 2023, 03:29:59 pm
My Bro in Law agreed a price for his car, car was taken and about an hour later he got a call saying they were going to offer £2k less than originally offered - they found an issue with the roof apparently - con artists.  He's taken the car back and is selling it privatley

They are robbing bastards, they likely think that once you've taken the car to them, you''ll fold and take the lower offer.

Fella I worked with, 2015 this was, had a 63 plate 2.7 Premium Luxury Jaguar XF, cost around £50k. He was selling it to get a new Range Rover, I put the details in on their website and WBAC offered £15k - he got £27k from Jaguar/Land Rover for it.  Other end of the scale, the family sold her Dads 5 Series BMW, 520i, fully loaded, WBAC offered £1200, RRG Toyota gave £2700 for it as a straight purchase

 
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2084 on: October 10, 2023, 04:00:54 pm »
Just wanted to trigger you with a subliminal verisure reference. Not sure if it worked or not!
Offline rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2085 on: October 10, 2023, 04:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 10, 2023, 04:00:54 pm
Just wanted to trigger you with a subliminal verisure reference. Not sure if it worked or not!

;D

I'd forgotten about Verisure. Is there latest one where some Tory Twat has supposedly hit a golf ball into a patio door and it looks more like a shitty halloween decoration?

I'd forgotten about plazzy tits until I saw the "I'm a maths whizz, but I'm also a greedy twat, so I'll advise you get ripped off borrowing money against your house" ad yesterday
Fuck the Tories

Offline Buck Pete

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2086 on: October 10, 2023, 04:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 10, 2023, 04:00:54 pm
Just wanted to trigger you with a subliminal verisure reference. Not sure if it worked or not!

I wanted to trigger Rob with Carol Vorderman but I didn't even have too :lmao
Offline rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2087 on: October 10, 2023, 05:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 10, 2023, 04:43:19 pm
I wanted to trigger Rob with Carol Vorderman but I didn't even have too :lmao

She did it herself by appearing on my telly yesterday.

I used to like her, but she's a mathematician, so she knows that borrowing £74k at 8.6% compound interest is going to mean that the amount owed in 15 years is around £245,000, so she's just a greedy, millionaire twat.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Hazell

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2088 on: October 10, 2023, 05:33:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2023, 03:24:05 pm
Oh that one and all, fucking hate it  "I got ripped off, by webuyanycar" while dancing like a c*nt. Try to sell your car through them you fucking twats, then see if you still wanna advertise them, you fucking meffs :no

Someone should super impose Priti Patel and Nigel Frottage dancing to the add. That'd learn em.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2089 on: October 10, 2023, 06:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 10, 2023, 05:33:47 pm
Someone should super impose Priti Patel and Nigel Frottage dancing to the add. That'd learn em.

Plus Roland Rat
Fuck the Tories

Online PaulF

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2090 on: October 11, 2023, 10:22:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2023, 05:15:15 pm
She did it herself by appearing on my telly yesterday.

I used to like her, but she's a mathematician, so she knows that borrowing £74k at 8.6% compound interest is going to mean that the amount owed in 15 years is around £245,000, so she's just a greedy, millionaire twat.

Surely she's hired BECAUSE she is a mathematician.
Let's be honest here, how many other people with any skill in mathematics could appear on our screens and you'd recognise for them being able to take 2 from the top.
Offline Buck Pete
Re: Adverts you hate
October 10, 2023, 04:43:19 pm

Offline rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2091 on: October 11, 2023, 10:40:10 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 11, 2023, 10:22:31 am
Surely she's hired BECAUSE she is a mathematician.
Let's be honest here, how many other people with any skill in mathematics could appear on our screens and you'd recognise for them being able to take 2 from the top.

But BECAUSE she is a mathematician,  people will trust her but she should know how much of a rip off equity release is and fuck them off, the greedy twat.

Martin Lewis says consider downsizing first if you need money as Equity Release can be very very expensive, especially if you intend to leave the house to your kids. £170k interest on a 15 year loan is Wonga/777 territory. If we did equity release on ours and lived to our 80's, the house would be worthless to the kids, they'd need to sell it for at least £310k just to pay back the initial £74k loan

Stuck ours in a release calculator, look at the interest, £6k a year rising to £20k a year

£73,470  8.64% pa

After clearing your mortgage balance and any other charges
You will be left with £69,470

Period   Loan Amount   Interest
Month 1   £73,470   £528.98
Month 2   £73,999   £532.79
Month 3   £74,532   £536.63
Month 4   £75,068   £540.49
Month 5   £75,609   £544.38
Month 6   £76,153   £548.30
Month 7   £76,702   £552.25
Month 8   £77,254   £556.23
Month 9   £77,810   £560.23
Month 10   £78,370   £564.27
Month 11   £78,935   £568.33
Month 12   £79,503   £572.42
Year 2   £80,075   £6,605
Year 3   £87,274   £7,199
Year 4   £95,121   £7,846
Year 5   £103,673   £8,552
Year 6   £112,993   £9,321
Year 7   £123,152   £10,159
Year 8   £134,224   £11,072
Year 9   £146,291   £12,067
Year 10   £159,444   £13,152
Year 11   £173,779   £14,335
Year 12   £189,402   £15,624
Year 13   £206,430   £17,028
Year 14   £224,989   £18,559
Year 15   £245,217   £20,228

https://www.kisbridgingloans.co.uk/equity-release-lifetime-mortgages/equity-release-lifetime-mortgage-calculator/#why-use-our-lifetime-mortgage-calculator
Fuck the Tories

Offline paulrazor

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2092 on: October 11, 2023, 11:27:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2023, 03:42:03 pm
They are robbing bastards, they likely think that once you've taken the car to them, you''ll fold and take the lower offer.

Fella I worked with, 2015 this was, had a 63 plate 2.7 Premium Luxury Jaguar XF, cost around £50k. He was selling it to get a new Range Rover, I put the details in on their website and WBAC offered £15k - he got £27k from Jaguar/Land Rover for it.  Other end of the scale, the family sold her Dads 5 Series BMW, 520i, fully loaded, WBAC offered £1200, RRG Toyota gave £2700 for it as a straight purchase

 
I think you once told me that before in another thread, but yeah I heard they go in with a low ball offer

You would have to be desperate to use them.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 10, 2023, 03:14:07 pm
I wish that "webbuyany car.com" one would fuck off!!!  :no :butt :wanker
soon as I hear "I just sold my car"  ::) ::) ::) ::)
Offline Hazell
Re: Adverts you hate
October 10, 2023, 05:33:47 pm
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2093 on: October 11, 2023, 09:24:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 11, 2023, 10:40:10 am
But BECAUSE she is a mathematician,  people will trust her but she should know how much of a rip off equity release is and fuck them off, the greedy twat.

NEVER trust a mathematician.

Hate the Jamie Redknapp ad for some kind of slip on shoe.
Offline rob1966
Re: Adverts you hate
October 10, 2023, 06:10:20 pm

Offline bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 01:28:44 pm »
There's a cat food advert on Amazon Prime every single time (and they insert 3 ad breaks into the 20 minutes of a US sitcom) with a god-awful song performed by Robbie Williams. The most irritating bit is he rhymes 'reflection' with 'kingdom.' It's not even a half-rhyme.
Online PaulF
Re: Adverts you hate
October 11, 2023, 10:22:31 am

Offline pazcom

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 01:38:35 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:28:44 pm
There's a cat food advert on Amazon Prime every single time (and they insert 3 ad breaks into the 20 minutes of a US sitcom) with a god-awful song performed by Robbie Williams. The most irritating bit is he rhymes 'reflection' with 'kingdom.' It's not even a half-rhyme.

adverts on Amazon Prime? Is that new?
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 04:31:48 pm »
It's Freevee, sub-brand of AP that has Parks and Rec on it.
Offline bradders1011
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 04:31:48 pm

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 05:30:44 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 01:38:35 pm
adverts on Amazon Prime? Is that new?

Freevee has always had them but they're bringing them in for all the prime stuff, we can always pay extra to keep it as it is though  ;D

https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/entertainment/an-update-on-prime-video
Offline WhereAngelsPlay
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 05:30:44 pm

Online duvva 💅

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 07:28:00 pm »
That latest Currys ad where they start crying in front of a TV.

Dont get it and its making me irrationally angry
Online duvva 💅
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 07:28:00 pm

Online SamLad

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 10:00:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:28:00 pm
That latest Currys ad where they start crying in front of a TV.

Dont get it and its making me irrationally angry
was the tv showing the Luton game?
Online duvva 💅

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 10:10:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:00:09 pm
was the tv showing the Luton game?
No, Id be rationally angry if so :)
Online SamLad
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 10:00:09 pm

Online SamLad

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 10:16:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:10:56 pm
No, Id be rationally angry if so :)
good point  :)

but it'd explain the crying.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 10:31:27 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:28:00 pm
That latest Currys ad where they start crying in front of a TV.

Dont get it and its making me irrationally angry
So, you're sat in front of the TV, crying at people sitting in front of their TV crying?

 ;)
Offline Son of Spion
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 10:31:27 pm
