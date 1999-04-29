Surely she's hired BECAUSE she is a mathematician.

Let's be honest here, how many other people with any skill in mathematics could appear on our screens and you'd recognise for them being able to take 2 from the top.



But BECAUSE she is a mathematician, people will trust her but she should know how much of a rip off equity release is and fuck them off, the greedy twat.Martin Lewis says consider downsizing first if you need money as Equity Release can be very very expensive, especially if you intend to leave the house to your kids. £170k interest on a 15 year loan is Wonga/777 territory. If we did equity release on ours and lived to our 80's, the house would be worthless to the kids, they'd need to sell it for at least £310k just to pay back the initial £74k loanStuck ours in a release calculator, look at the interest, £6k a year rising to £20k a yearMonth 1 £73,470 £528.98Month 2 £73,999 £532.79Month 3 £74,532 £536.63Month 4 £75,068 £540.49Month 5 £75,609 £544.38Month 6 £76,153 £548.30Month 7 £76,702 £552.25Month 8 £77,254 £556.23Month 9 £77,810 £560.23Month 10 £78,370 £564.27Month 11 £78,935 £568.33Month 12 £79,503 £572.42Year 2 £80,075 £6,605Year 3 £87,274 £7,199Year 4 £95,121 £7,846Year 5 £103,673 £8,552Year 6 £112,993 £9,321Year 7 £123,152 £10,159Year 8 £134,224 £11,072Year 9 £146,291 £12,067Year 10 £159,444 £13,152Year 11 £173,779 £14,335Year 12 £189,402 £15,624Year 13 £206,430 £17,028Year 14 £224,989 £18,559Year 15 £245,217 £20,228