Author Topic: Adverts you hate

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 03:14:07 pm »
I wish that "webbuyany car.com" one would fuck off!!!  :no :butt :wanker
Online rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 03:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:14:07 pm
I wish that "webbuyany car.com" one would fuck off!!!  :no :butt :wanker

Oh that one and all, fucking hate it  "I got ripped off, by webuyanycar" while dancing like a c*nt. Try to sell your car through them you fucking twats, then see if you still wanna advertise them, you fucking meffs :no
Offline stewil007

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 03:29:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:24:05 pm
Oh that one and all, fucking hate it  "I got ripped off, by webuyanycar" while dancing like a c*nt. Try to sell your car through them you fucking twats, then see if you still wanna advertise them, you fucking meffs :no

My Bro in Law agreed a price for his car, car was taken and about an hour later he got a call saying they were going to offer £2k less than originally offered - they found an issue with the roof apparently - con artists.  He's taken the car back and is selling it privatley
Online rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 03:42:03 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:29:59 pm
My Bro in Law agreed a price for his car, car was taken and about an hour later he got a call saying they were going to offer £2k less than originally offered - they found an issue with the roof apparently - con artists.  He's taken the car back and is selling it privatley

They are robbing bastards, they likely think that once you've taken the car to them, you''ll fold and take the lower offer.

Fella I worked with, 2015 this was, had a 63 plate 2.7 Premium Luxury Jaguar XF, cost around £50k. He was selling it to get a new Range Rover, I put the details in on their website and WBAC offered £15k - he got £27k from Jaguar/Land Rover for it.  Other end of the scale, the family sold her Dads 5 Series BMW, 520i, fully loaded, WBAC offered £1200, RRG Toyota gave £2700 for it as a straight purchase

 
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 04:00:54 pm »
Just wanted to trigger you with a subliminal verisure reference. Not sure if it worked or not!
Online rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 04:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:00:54 pm
Just wanted to trigger you with a subliminal verisure reference. Not sure if it worked or not!

;D

I'd forgotten about Verisure. Is there latest one where some Tory Twat has supposedly hit a golf ball into a patio door and it looks more like a shitty halloween decoration?

I'd forgotten about plazzy tits until I saw the "I'm a maths whizz, but I'm also a greedy twat, so I'll advise you get ripped off borrowing money against your house" ad yesterday
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 04:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:00:54 pm
Just wanted to trigger you with a subliminal verisure reference. Not sure if it worked or not!

I wanted to trigger Rob with Carol Vorderman but I didn't even have too :lmao
Online rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 05:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:43:19 pm
I wanted to trigger Rob with Carol Vorderman but I didn't even have too :lmao

She did it herself by appearing on my telly yesterday.

I used to like her, but she's a mathematician, so she knows that borrowing £74k at 8.6% compound interest is going to mean that the amount owed in 15 years is around £245,000, so she's just a greedy, millionaire twat.
