My Bro in Law agreed a price for his car, car was taken and about an hour later he got a call saying they were going to offer £2k less than originally offered - they found an issue with the roof apparently - con artists. He's taken the car back and is selling it privatley



They are robbing bastards, they likely think that once you've taken the car to them, you''ll fold and take the lower offer.Fella I worked with, 2015 this was, had a 63 plate 2.7 Premium Luxury Jaguar XF, cost around £50k. He was selling it to get a new Range Rover, I put the details in on their website and WBAC offered £15k - he got £27k from Jaguar/Land Rover for it. Other end of the scale, the family sold her Dads 5 Series BMW, 520i, fully loaded, WBAC offered £1200, RRG Toyota gave £2700 for it as a straight purchase