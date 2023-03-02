« previous next »
Author Topic: Adverts you hate  (Read 156725 times)

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1960 on: March 2, 2023, 04:27:30 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 25, 2023, 11:40:46 pm
Every pissing radio advert on every station.
Thought you were complaining about every radio ad (you probably are).

I'm a radio copywriter... sometimes I browse this thread just to see if anyone complains about what I've written. Nothing yet
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1961 on: March 2, 2023, 04:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on March  2, 2023, 04:27:30 pm
Thought you were complaining about every radio ad (you probably are).

I'm a radio copywriter... sometimes I browse this thread just to see if anyone complains about what I've written. Nothing yet

Name an ad you've written and I'll slaughter it ;)

Seriously though, which ones have you done?

I've just turned the sound off on the telly AGAIN as the 15th advert to sell me life insurance before I die in the last 30 minutes has been on.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1962 on: March 2, 2023, 04:32:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 04:29:54 pm
Name an ad you've written and I'll slaughter it ;)

The Nationwide one with the actors pretending to be a mother and son talking about how to save money. I think they have a Brummie accent.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1963 on: March 2, 2023, 04:58:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 04:29:54 pm
Name an ad you've written and I'll slaughter it ;)

Seriously though, which ones have you done?

I've just turned the sound off on the telly AGAIN as the 15th advert to sell me life insurance before I die in the last 30 minutes has been on.
Some Police VAWG (violence against women and girls) ads I'm particularly proud of - but they were for Bedfordshire. There's one on Smooth London & DAB for Brain Tumour Research (wear a hat day) that I'm also quite happy with.

Hardest part is most clients think they can do your job... and everyone hates ads.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1964 on: March 2, 2023, 05:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March  2, 2023, 04:32:09 pm
The Nationwide one with the actors pretending to be a mother and son talking about how to save money. I think they have a Brummie accent.
I HATE conversation ads. Hate them, hate them, hate them.

Everyone knows we're trying to sell to listeners/viewers, so stop with the inauthentic staged bullshit.

Only works when there's humour - Ricky Gervais did one for us in 2005ish for Prostate Cancer UK which was spectacular. Most are shit.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1965 on: March 2, 2023, 05:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on March  2, 2023, 04:58:24 pm
Some Police VAWG (violence against women and girls) ads I'm particularly proud of - but they were for Bedfordshire. There's one on Smooth London & DAB for Brain Tumour Research (wear a hat day) that I'm also quite happy with.

Hardest part is most clients think they can do your job... and everyone hates ads.

Sound like good ads those

Quote from: Keita Success on March  2, 2023, 05:00:09 pm
I HATE conversation ads. Hate them, hate them, hate them.

Everyone knows we're trying to sell to listeners/viewers, so stop with the inauthentic staged bullshit.

Only works when there's humour - Ricky Gervais did one for us in 2005ish for Prostate Cancer UK which was spectacular. Most are shit.

Why can't ads just sell us the product? EG the Verisure Ads, gone from treating the men as fucking idiots and the women looking like clueless bints, to some fella who has bought a new house, to two women who know each other somehow and one works for Verisure, but not one mention of why I should actually buy the alarm. Does it do anything my current alarm can? Is it superior to a Ring alarm? I wouldn't even consider Verisure for an alarm.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1966 on: March 2, 2023, 05:39:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 05:29:41 pm
Sound like good ads those

Why can't ads just sell us the product? EG the Verisure Ads, gone from treating the men as fucking idiots and the women looking like clueless bints, to some fella who has bought a new house, to two women who know each other somehow and one works for Verisure, but not one mention of why I should actually buy the alarm. Does it do anything my current alarm can? Is it superior to a Ring alarm? I wouldn't even consider Verisure for an alarm.
Hahaha cheers. Helps when it's an ad that means something to you. I've so far managed to dodge gambling clients (and managed to fob off a weapons manufacturer recruitment ad, thank God). ing

And honestly, I think people are trying so hard to be engaging that they totally miss the benefits of the product. Stuff like TIkTok doesn't help - trying so hard to be funny that they miss the point.

Finding the balance is really tough. You need your ad to get people interested, but if people come away from it not knowing what you've done... ultimately, you've failed.

Behind most shitty ads are people sticking their ore in. Too many cooks, etc.

Thuoght of another ad someone might have heard - Joe Wicks' The BodyCoach app on Heart. Nice guy. Swears more than you'd think.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1967 on: March 4, 2023, 06:51:05 pm »
The Cerave ad that starts with 'hey it's me, your dry skin'
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1968 on: March 6, 2023, 05:24:00 am »
Tesco ad with demented faces. Who the fuck is that appealing to?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueBup4U5iz8
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1969 on: March 6, 2023, 10:26:44 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on March  6, 2023, 05:24:00 am
Tesco ad with demented faces. Who the fuck is that appealing to?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueBup4U5iz8

I hadn't seen that properly before.
I saw a clip on twitter, but I assumed someone had stuck those faces on top to take the piss out of the actor's actual expressions.

That is just awful.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1970 on: March 6, 2023, 10:32:10 am »
I quite like that Tesco ad.   There's quite a few knocking about at the moment with that sort of face manipulation.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1971 on: March 6, 2023, 10:34:23 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on March  6, 2023, 05:24:00 am
Tesco ad with demented faces. Who the fuck is that appealing to?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueBup4U5iz8

Horror movie buffs?
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1972 on: March 6, 2023, 11:50:40 am »
The new Volvo advert with some weird whining version of Don`t Stop Me Now by Queen. I detest it and detest any advert that takes a classic song and then changes it to some slow, whiny, whimsical version.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1973 on: March 6, 2023, 01:04:50 pm »
I also saw that Tesco ad on the football yesterday. Nightmarishly grotesque. You aren't supposed to look at the Black Hole Sun video and think: "Wow, they look happy!"
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1974 on: March 6, 2023, 01:34:14 pm »
Adverts where they shove every single demographic into every single shot wind me up.

Just seems a bit convoluted. You can imagine that they sit there preparing it and have a checklist for everything topical or 'right on'
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1975 on: March 6, 2023, 05:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  6, 2023, 01:34:14 pm
Adverts where they shove every single demographic into every single shot wind me up.

Just seems a bit convoluted. You can imagine that they sit there preparing it and have a checklist for everything topical or 'right on'

yep, happening more and more.  it's so stupidly obvious.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1976 on: March 6, 2023, 06:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  6, 2023, 01:04:50 pm
I also saw that Tesco ad on the football yesterday. Nightmarishly grotesque. You aren't supposed to look at the Black Hole Sun video and think: "Wow, they look happy!"

Thanks for identifying that reference, was doing my head in. Hated that video as well
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1977 on: March 6, 2023, 08:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  6, 2023, 01:04:50 pm
I also saw that Tesco ad on the football yesterday. Nightmarishly grotesque. You aren't supposed to look at the Black Hole Sun video and think: "Wow, they look happy!"

My first thought was Black Hole sun.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1978 on: March 7, 2023, 06:15:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on March  6, 2023, 10:32:10 am
I quite like that Tesco ad.   There's quite a few knocking about at the moment with that sort of face manipulation.

I think it's insultingly childish - that grinning face looks like a badly made-up marionette.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1979 on: March 7, 2023, 12:36:05 pm »
I've said it before and I'll say it again, but the endless repetition of the Sky Wouldn't It Be Nice advert makes me want to invent a time machine to go back and stop the Beach Boys from forming.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1980 on: March 7, 2023, 01:08:00 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on March  6, 2023, 05:24:00 am
Tesco ad with demented faces. Who the fuck is that appealing to?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueBup4U5iz8
It's more like an Aphex Twin video.  :o
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1981 on: March 7, 2023, 08:27:26 pm »
I'm with most of you on the Tesco ad, it's just bizarre, and not in a good way. Haven't seen the Aphex Twin video that's been referred to but it reminds me of an old Bloc Party video.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1982 on: March 7, 2023, 08:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March  7, 2023, 08:27:26 pm
I'm with most of you on the Tesco ad, it's just bizarre, and not in a good way. Haven't seen the Aphex Twin video that's been referred to but it reminds me of an old Bloc Party video.

Black Hole sun was it for me, this is almost 30 years (fucking hell, 1994 is nearly 30 years ago!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3mbBbFH9fAg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3mbBbFH9fAg</a>
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1983 on: March 7, 2023, 10:40:33 pm »
Oh yeah, I can see that. Awful ad.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1984 on: March 8, 2023, 04:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March  6, 2023, 11:50:40 am
The new Volvo advert with some weird whining version of Don`t Stop Me Now by Queen. I detest it and detest any advert that takes a classic song and then changes it to some slow, whiny, whimsical version.
There's one main reason for it: it's cheaper than the original.

You have to license the publishing (to pay the writers) and then pay for the master version (the original recording). It's cheaper to pay for a cover version/pay someone to record it themselves so you're only paying for publishing.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1985 on: March 8, 2023, 04:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on March  8, 2023, 04:01:12 pm
There's one main reason for it: it's cheaper than the original.

You have to license the publishing (to pay the writers) and then pay for the master version (the original recording). It's cheaper to pay for a cover version/pay someone to record it themselves so you're only paying for publishing.

Its the whingy whiny shite versions that people hate. They could have at least used a decent cover.

The new Verisure ad is just as shit as the others - "oh now that you've been burgled, we'll advise you to get a Versiure alarm". Why not advise them BEFORE they got burgled you horrible c*nts
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1986 on: March 8, 2023, 05:15:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  8, 2023, 04:22:20 pm
Its the whingy whiny shite versions that people hate. They could have at least used a decent cover.

The new Verisure ad is just as shit as the others - "oh now that you've been burgled, we'll advise you to get a Versiure alarm". Why not advise them BEFORE they got burgled you horrible c*nts

they always sound like a woman singing in her 'baby' voice

i don't want a lullaby thank you very much - i'm an adult
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1987 on: March 8, 2023, 07:21:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  8, 2023, 04:22:20 pm
Its the whingy whiny shite versions that people hate. They could have at least used a decent cover.

The new Verisure ad is just as shit as the others - "oh now that you've been burgled, we'll advise you to get a Versiure alarm". Why not advise them BEFORE they got burgled you horrible c*nts

Weve got one in the states for a childrens hospital (because such things get advertised here). Cue a warbly, deeply thoughtful woman slowly, shakily singing oh, woah woah woah sweet child of miiiine

I think of your gripe about this every time it comes on :D
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1988 on: March 15, 2023, 07:02:21 pm »
Heycar in the ad breaks on Sky Comedy. Does every advert for front companies for car auctions have to be so fucking irritating?
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1989 on: March 19, 2023, 08:48:58 pm »
I'm A. Twat and I have a Google Pixel.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1990 on: Yesterday at 10:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 19, 2023, 08:48:58 pm
I'm A. Twat and I have a Google Pixel.

I'm AJ & all other phones are racist.  ;D
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1991 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »
Its so awful and irritating its bound to be already mentioned in this thread somewhere, but the seemingly endless radio ads of someone initially saying and then singing just sold my car for we buy any car.  Without fail it will be on the radio in the car during the work commute, and on every commercial station. Easier to just do without radio than trying to dodge it by frequently changing station.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 12:00:00 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm
Its so awful and irritating its bound to be already mentioned in this thread somewhere, but the seemingly endless radio ads of someone initially saying and then singing just sold my car for we buy any car.  Without fail it will be on the radio in the car during the work commute, and on every commercial station. Easier to just do without radio than trying to dodge it by frequently changing station.


Why would you listen to anything other than 6music ?
