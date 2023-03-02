Sound like good ads those



Why can't ads just sell us the product? EG the Verisure Ads, gone from treating the men as fucking idiots and the women looking like clueless bints, to some fella who has bought a new house, to two women who know each other somehow and one works for Verisure, but not one mention of why I should actually buy the alarm. Does it do anything my current alarm can? Is it superior to a Ring alarm? I wouldn't even consider Verisure for an alarm.



Hahaha cheers. Helps when it's an ad that means something to you. I've so far managed to dodge gambling clients (and managed to fob off a weapons manufacturer recruitment ad, thank God). ingAnd honestly, I think people are trying so hard to be engaging that they totally miss the benefits of the product. Stuff like TIkTok doesn't help - trying so hard to be funny that they miss the point.Finding the balance is really tough. You need your ad to get people interested, but if people come away from it not knowing what you've done... ultimately, you've failed.Behind most shitty ads are people sticking their ore in. Too many cooks, etc.Thuoght of another ad someone might have heard - Joe Wicks' The BodyCoach app on Heart. Nice guy. Swears more than you'd think.