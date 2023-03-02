« previous next »
Author Topic: Adverts you hate  (Read 155266 times)

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1960 on: March 2, 2023, 04:27:30 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 25, 2023, 11:40:46 pm
Every pissing radio advert on every station.
Thought you were complaining about every radio ad (you probably are).

I'm a radio copywriter... sometimes I browse this thread just to see if anyone complains about what I've written. Nothing yet
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1961 on: March 2, 2023, 04:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on March  2, 2023, 04:27:30 pm
Thought you were complaining about every radio ad (you probably are).

I'm a radio copywriter... sometimes I browse this thread just to see if anyone complains about what I've written. Nothing yet

Name an ad you've written and I'll slaughter it ;)

Seriously though, which ones have you done?

I've just turned the sound off on the telly AGAIN as the 15th advert to sell me life insurance before I die in the last 30 minutes has been on.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1962 on: March 2, 2023, 04:32:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 04:29:54 pm
Name an ad you've written and I'll slaughter it ;)

The Nationwide one with the actors pretending to be a mother and son talking about how to save money. I think they have a Brummie accent.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1963 on: March 2, 2023, 04:58:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 04:29:54 pm
Name an ad you've written and I'll slaughter it ;)

Seriously though, which ones have you done?

I've just turned the sound off on the telly AGAIN as the 15th advert to sell me life insurance before I die in the last 30 minutes has been on.
Some Police VAWG (violence against women and girls) ads I'm particularly proud of - but they were for Bedfordshire. There's one on Smooth London & DAB for Brain Tumour Research (wear a hat day) that I'm also quite happy with.

Hardest part is most clients think they can do your job... and everyone hates ads.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1964 on: March 2, 2023, 05:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March  2, 2023, 04:32:09 pm
The Nationwide one with the actors pretending to be a mother and son talking about how to save money. I think they have a Brummie accent.
I HATE conversation ads. Hate them, hate them, hate them.

Everyone knows we're trying to sell to listeners/viewers, so stop with the inauthentic staged bullshit.

Only works when there's humour - Ricky Gervais did one for us in 2005ish for Prostate Cancer UK which was spectacular. Most are shit.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1965 on: March 2, 2023, 05:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on March  2, 2023, 04:58:24 pm
Some Police VAWG (violence against women and girls) ads I'm particularly proud of - but they were for Bedfordshire. There's one on Smooth London & DAB for Brain Tumour Research (wear a hat day) that I'm also quite happy with.

Hardest part is most clients think they can do your job... and everyone hates ads.

Sound like good ads those

Quote from: Keita Success on March  2, 2023, 05:00:09 pm
I HATE conversation ads. Hate them, hate them, hate them.

Everyone knows we're trying to sell to listeners/viewers, so stop with the inauthentic staged bullshit.

Only works when there's humour - Ricky Gervais did one for us in 2005ish for Prostate Cancer UK which was spectacular. Most are shit.

Why can't ads just sell us the product? EG the Verisure Ads, gone from treating the men as fucking idiots and the women looking like clueless bints, to some fella who has bought a new house, to two women who know each other somehow and one works for Verisure, but not one mention of why I should actually buy the alarm. Does it do anything my current alarm can? Is it superior to a Ring alarm? I wouldn't even consider Verisure for an alarm.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1966 on: March 2, 2023, 05:39:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 05:29:41 pm
Sound like good ads those

Why can't ads just sell us the product? EG the Verisure Ads, gone from treating the men as fucking idiots and the women looking like clueless bints, to some fella who has bought a new house, to two women who know each other somehow and one works for Verisure, but not one mention of why I should actually buy the alarm. Does it do anything my current alarm can? Is it superior to a Ring alarm? I wouldn't even consider Verisure for an alarm.
Hahaha cheers. Helps when it's an ad that means something to you. I've so far managed to dodge gambling clients (and managed to fob off a weapons manufacturer recruitment ad, thank God). ing

And honestly, I think people are trying so hard to be engaging that they totally miss the benefits of the product. Stuff like TIkTok doesn't help - trying so hard to be funny that they miss the point.

Finding the balance is really tough. You need your ad to get people interested, but if people come away from it not knowing what you've done... ultimately, you've failed.

Behind most shitty ads are people sticking their ore in. Too many cooks, etc.

Thuoght of another ad someone might have heard - Joe Wicks' The BodyCoach app on Heart. Nice guy. Swears more than you'd think.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1967 on: March 4, 2023, 06:51:05 pm »
The Cerave ad that starts with 'hey it's me, your dry skin'
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 05:24:00 am »
Tesco ad with demented faces. Who the fuck is that appealing to?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueBup4U5iz8
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 10:26:44 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 05:24:00 am
Tesco ad with demented faces. Who the fuck is that appealing to?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueBup4U5iz8

I hadn't seen that properly before.
I saw a clip on twitter, but I assumed someone had stuck those faces on top to take the piss out of the actor's actual expressions.

That is just awful.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 am »
I quite like that Tesco ad.   There's quite a few knocking about at the moment with that sort of face manipulation.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 10:34:23 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 05:24:00 am
Tesco ad with demented faces. Who the fuck is that appealing to?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueBup4U5iz8

Horror movie buffs?
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 am »
The new Volvo advert with some weird whining version of Don`t Stop Me Now by Queen. I detest it and detest any advert that takes a classic song and then changes it to some slow, whiny, whimsical version.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 01:04:50 pm »
I also saw that Tesco ad on the football yesterday. Nightmarishly grotesque. You aren't supposed to look at the Black Hole Sun video and think: "Wow, they look happy!"
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 01:34:14 pm »
Adverts where they shove every single demographic into every single shot wind me up.

Just seems a bit convoluted. You can imagine that they sit there preparing it and have a checklist for everything topical or 'right on'
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 05:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:34:14 pm
Adverts where they shove every single demographic into every single shot wind me up.

Just seems a bit convoluted. You can imagine that they sit there preparing it and have a checklist for everything topical or 'right on'

yep, happening more and more.  it's so stupidly obvious.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 06:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:04:50 pm
I also saw that Tesco ad on the football yesterday. Nightmarishly grotesque. You aren't supposed to look at the Black Hole Sun video and think: "Wow, they look happy!"

Thanks for identifying that reference, was doing my head in. Hated that video as well
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:04:50 pm
I also saw that Tesco ad on the football yesterday. Nightmarishly grotesque. You aren't supposed to look at the Black Hole Sun video and think: "Wow, they look happy!"

My first thought was Black Hole sun.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 06:15:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:32:10 am
I quite like that Tesco ad.   There's quite a few knocking about at the moment with that sort of face manipulation.

I think it's insultingly childish - that grinning face looks like a badly made-up marionette.
