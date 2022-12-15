« previous next »
Author Topic: Adverts you hate

Nitramdorf

Re: Adverts you hate
December 15, 2022, 08:36:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 15, 2022, 08:31:03 pm
It's terrible. As is every perfume and aftershave ad seemingly playing on repeat just now.

Yep, just saw the Johnny Depp one where he plays a guitar then some wolves appear.

Also hate the Botham one, fat twat.
Crosby Nick

Re: Adverts you hate
December 15, 2022, 08:49:39 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 15, 2022, 08:31:03 pm
It's terrible. As is every perfume and aftershave ad seemingly playing on repeat just now.

He should do his own aftershave ad in the style of the Marc Jacobs, Daisy one.

Beefy. Beefy Beefy Beefy.
Son of Spion

Re: Adverts you hate
December 15, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 15, 2022, 08:49:39 pm
He should do his own aftershave ad in the style of the Marc Jacobs, Daisy one.

Beefy. Beefy Beefy Beefy.
I've suddenly gone all queasy.  :puke2 
Crosby Nick

Re: Adverts you hate
December 15, 2022, 10:29:30 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 15, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
I've suddenly gone all queasy.  :puke2 

Queasy. Queasy Queasy Queasy
Son of Spion

Re: Adverts you hate
December 15, 2022, 10:37:27 pm
AndyMuller

Re: Adverts you hate
December 16, 2022, 01:55:20 pm
The Coldplay and DHL one.

Appreciate what they are doing for the environment but the way the woman driver sings "and it was all yelloooo" is highly fucking annoying.

Fuck off Chris Martin.
duvva 💅

Re: Adverts you hate
December 16, 2022, 05:37:42 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 16, 2022, 01:55:20 pm
The Coldplay and DHL one.

Appreciate what they are doing for the environment but the way the woman driver sings "and it was all yelloooo" is highly fucking annoying.

Fuck off Chris Martin.
You had me at Coldplay
So Howard Philips

Re: Adverts you hate
December 16, 2022, 05:52:09 pm
Quote from: twootuurtlediivvaas on December 15, 2022, 07:04:21 pm
That Revitive ad with Botham

Whos been using Revitive?!

Fuck sake its bad

Lord Botham piled on the kilos or, as hes a Brexit Twat, the pounds hasnt he?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Adverts you hate
December 18, 2022, 06:16:21 pm
Anything with men's skincare products

Get a fucking grip.
Hazell

Re: Adverts you hate
December 18, 2022, 07:12:29 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 18, 2022, 06:16:21 pm
Anything with men's skincare products

Get a fucking grip.

So you don't cream yourself everyday?
SamLad

Re: Adverts you hate
December 18, 2022, 07:17:31 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 18, 2022, 07:12:29 pm
So you don't cream yourself everyday?
Only when he sees Mo score another worldie.
Hazell

Re: Adverts you hate
December 18, 2022, 09:49:10 pm
SamLad

Re: Adverts you hate
December 18, 2022, 10:41:08 pm
Nitramdorf

Re: Adverts you hate
December 19, 2022, 07:59:57 pm
"I didn't know you have dandruff", " I dont"
liverbloke

Re: Adverts you hate
December 20, 2022, 07:50:36 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 19, 2022, 07:59:57 pm
"I didn't know you have dandruff", " I dont"

wish i was there at the brain storming of that one

absolutely chronic
Nitramdorf

Re: Adverts you hate
December 26, 2022, 09:50:37 am
The new We Buy Any Car ad is shit. It hasnt got Schofield in it but they've made it equally as annoying.
rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
December 26, 2022, 02:40:45 pm
All these ads trying to scav money off you to save the donkeys - fuck off.
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
December 26, 2022, 05:23:51 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 26, 2022, 02:40:45 pm
All these ads trying to scav money off you to save the donkeys - fuck off.

Yeah, it'll only get worse when they've got no money paying for Bramley-Moore Dock.
duvva 💅

Re: Adverts you hate
December 26, 2022, 08:40:58 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 26, 2022, 02:40:45 pm
All these ads trying to scav money off you to save the donkeys - fuck off.
Stop watching Heartbeat and you wont see them 😉

But also save the poor donkeys
Lad

Re: Adverts you hate
December 27, 2022, 02:34:22 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 26, 2022, 02:40:45 pm
All these ads trying to scav money off you to save the donkeys - fuck off.

Scav !! Brilliant. Haven't heard that since I was at school...a long time ago.
ScottScott

Re: Adverts you hate
December 29, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 26, 2022, 09:50:37 am
The new We Buy Any Car ad is shit. It hasnt got Schofield in it but they've made it equally as annoying.

I wouldn't ever use them anyway, but this new ad has increased that fact tenfold. It's one of the worst I've ever seen
Nobby Reserve

Re: Adverts you hate
February 10, 2023, 11:33:50 am
Office workers raising their eyebrows to each other, then all marching out to go for....

...a fucking McShittyburger

rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
February 10, 2023, 01:18:18 pm
"Leave a gift in your will". FUCK OFF - what's left is going to my kids

Why don't they just put a fucking ticking clock on, held by the grim reaper, screamin "I'm coming to get you, ooohh yeah" and be fucking done with it. :wanker
gerrardisgod

Re: Adverts you hate
February 10, 2023, 04:08:16 pm
That bloody Reed advert, with the Lee Mead lookalike gobshite singing  :no
rowan_d

Re: Adverts you hate
February 12, 2023, 05:09:32 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 10, 2023, 04:08:16 pm
That bloody Reed advert, with the Lee Mead lookalike gobshite singing  :no
It's even worse than you made it sound

The opera singing bit in the LiveLink ad does my head in
The G in Gerrard

Re: Adverts you hate
February 12, 2023, 05:28:57 pm
That poonami one. Shit.
paulrazor

Re: Adverts you hate
February 13, 2023, 11:51:26 am
The travel company that constantly plays the christmas song "its the most wonderful time of the year" all year round

should be christmas alone
Qston

Re: Adverts you hate
February 13, 2023, 12:06:16 pm
The new Nissan advert that has a whole series of questions along the lines of "who said we can`t change X", "who said the car was Y" etc etc. No fucker has ever said or asked any of the questions you are asking yourselves
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
February 25, 2023, 11:40:17 pm
Moneysupermarket.

Come on Dame Judi, you can't be that short of a few bob.
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
February 25, 2023, 11:40:46 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on February 13, 2023, 11:51:26 am
The travel company that constantly plays the christmas song "its the most wonderful time of the year" all year round

should be christmas alone

Every pissing radio advert on every station.
BarryCrocker

Re: Adverts you hate
February 25, 2023, 11:43:51 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 25, 2023, 11:40:17 pm
Moneysupermarket.

Come on Dame Judi, you can't be that short of a few bob.

To make matters worse it was directed by John Madden (Mrs Brown, the Academy Award winning Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corellis Mandolin, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and current UK box office hit Operation Mincemeat).
rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 07:52:52 am
Quote from: paulrazor on February 13, 2023, 11:51:26 am
The travel company that constantly plays the christmas song "its the most wonderful time of the year" all year round

should be christmas alone

Yeah the bastards ruined a boss Christmas song

On the beach. The family in the advert,especially the fat ginger twat of a kid and the obnoxious fat mother make you never want to book with them.
Son of Spion

Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 12:34:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:52:52 am
Yeah the bastards ruined a boss Christmas song

On the beach. The family in the advert,especially the fat ginger twat of a kid and the obnoxious fat mother make you never want to book with them.
We hate that one too. Mrs S always tells me to mute it or turn over when it comes on.

The kid reminds me of a young Steve Bruce.

I have to turn the one with the laughing donkey and the old lady off too.

I know the other one with the talking donkey gets a lot of hate, but I always envisage Andy Robertson doing the voiceover for the donkey, so it makes me laugh.
Ray K

Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 11:32:50 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 25, 2023, 11:43:51 pm
To make matters worse it was directed by John Madden (Mrs Brown, the Academy Award winning Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corellis Mandolin, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and current UK box office hit Operation Mincemeat).
Edgar Wright directed the McDonald's eyebrows one.
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 03:28:30 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:32:50 am
Edgar Wright directed the McDonald's eyebrows one.

Needs more Duffman
