The shortened Yorkshire Tea one, the one with Sean Bean ranting some bollocks to new recruits about 'do it for Yorkshire'.



The original was cringey enough, but then the tagline was "Yorkshire, where everything's done proper" before they cutaway to him giving details of what to do if the fire alarm goes off, which redeemed the ad ('where everything's done proper')



Now they've dropped the fire alarm bit, which is the whole punchline of the ad, but still kept the 'done proper' line. It doesn't make any sense, and is just Bean ranting.