Author Topic: Adverts you hate  (Read 101457 times)

Online Liv4-3lee

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1560 on: March 27, 2021, 02:55:29 pm »
The Vinted ad where the woman says clodes clodes clodes at the start. Its clothes!
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1561 on: March 30, 2021, 07:51:49 pm »
I hate every single person involved in those Peloton adverts. Fuck off!
Offline rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1562 on: March 30, 2021, 08:11:13 pm »
The Ebay radio ad, annoying Manc girl buying a computer being sold by some annoying lad.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1563 on: March 31, 2021, 12:12:00 am »
The new Head & Shoulders one with Claudia Winkleman makes my toes curl. Her last one was bad, but this one even tops that for cringe-factor.  :o
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1564 on: March 31, 2021, 12:13:17 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 30, 2021, 07:51:49 pm
I hate every single person involved in those Peloton adverts. Fuck off!
Everyone to do with that deserves a tactical nuclear device aimed in their general direction.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1565 on: March 31, 2021, 10:40:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 30, 2021, 07:51:49 pm
I hate every single person involved in those Peloton adverts. Fuck off!

A bunch of smug show offs. One of the 'instructresses', the blond one is particularly fucking irritating.

And the adverts before football - the Honey thing for sex aids, erectile dysfunction and a series of betting ads. Do the advertisers think football fans are a bunch of frustrated, sex mad degenerate gamblers?
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1566 on: March 31, 2021, 11:08:36 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 31, 2021, 10:40:27 pm
A bunch of smug show offs. One of the 'instructresses', the blond one is particularly fucking irritating.

And the adverts before football - the Honey thing for sex aids, erectile dysfunction and a series of betting ads. Do the advertisers think football fans are a bunch of frustrated, sex mad degenerate gamblers?
Lash in some booze and it's a fair cop guv :-[
Offline Statto Red

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1567 on: April 13, 2021, 10:39:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 31, 2021, 10:40:27 pm
A bunch of smug show offs. One of the 'instructresses', the blond one is particularly fucking irritating.

And the adverts before football - the Honey thing for sex aids, erectile dysfunction and a series of betting ads. Do the advertisers think football fans are a bunch of frustrated, sex mad degenerate gamblers?

I'm not sure what's the most irritating, Paddy Power ads[Paddy Power always feel the most obnoxious of the betting ads] or the stupid gambleaware slogan at the end of all the betting adverts, when the fun stops, i mean WTF, as if a person with gambling issues, is going to stop when the fun stops. :butt
Offline rowan_d

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1568 on: April 14, 2021, 08:59:06 pm »
New Toyota ad

Woeful, shrill voice
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1569 on: April 15, 2021, 09:37:07 am »
The shortened Yorkshire Tea one, the one with Sean Bean ranting some bollocks to new recruits about 'do it for Yorkshire'.

The original was cringey enough, but then the tagline was "Yorkshire, where everything's done proper" before they cutaway to him giving details of what to do if the fire alarm goes off, which redeemed the ad ('where everything's done proper')

Now they've dropped the fire alarm bit, which is the whole punchline of the ad, but still kept the 'done proper' line. It doesn't make any sense, and is just Bean ranting.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 02:50:04 pm »
How the hell hasn't the novelty of those Meerkat ad's worn off yet?

Don't think Ive watched one of the zillions of adverts over what seems like the last decade and even laughed once.  Let alone been compelled to Compare the Market because of them.

The advertising campaign obviously works as Compare the market keep ploughing on with it.
Offline Slippers

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 04:59:59 pm »
That Verisure ad.

'We've just come home and are shocked to see that burglars have broken in'.
Online Hazell

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:50:04 pm
How the hell hasn't the novelty of those Meerkat ad's worn off yet?

Don't think Ive watched one of the zillions of adverts over what seems like the last decade and even laughed once.  Let alone been compelled to Compare the Market because of them.

The advertising campaign obviously works as Compare the market keep ploughing on with it.

Thought you'd be a fan, given the Meerkat is voiced by Michael from Alan Partridge.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 12:17:22 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 04:59:59 pm
That Verisure ad.

'We've just come home and are shocked to see that burglars have broken in'.

I hate that one too.

I see they've shortened it now as well. The slightly longer one sounded even more awkward.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 08:49:46 am »
I know Claudia Winklemans hair ad has been mentioned on here but has anyone seen the new one? Its appalling.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 09:41:07 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm
Thought you'd be a fan, given the Meerkat is voiced by Michael from Alan Partridge.

haha so it is!!

I like them now :)
Online bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 11:04:09 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm
Thought you'd be a fan, given the Meerkat is voiced by Michael from Alan Partridge.

You threw a meerkat in the sea?!
