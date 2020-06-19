The Virgin Media one with all the children singing the Starship song annoys me.
people like big dick nick.
If this hasn't already been said, the Vodafone advert with the awful Come Together cover. Come to mention it, all of the lockdown adverts that are supposed to be emotional, talking into camera, like a permanent X factor contestant video blog every ad break.
I was waiting for that to be called out. Im as grumpy and cynical as the rest of you but I actually really like that. Dont know why, must just be the classic 80s tune.
I hate that song
Me too Snoop Dogg and Just Eat ads annoyed me when they existed separately, putting them together is the last thing I wanted to see.
Just for you...
Ah, the 80's film Mannequin, which is absolutely awful but all the same one which I have a real soft spot for.
Kim Cattrall and the fur coat, what's not to like
Going to that from these !!!
Nationwide ads... back again with 'urban Poets'... message to self.. cuckoo-cuckoo.. etc.. just my opinion
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Me too
My wife took our daughter to that, I got Supergirl.Edit - I took her to the film, I didn't 'have' Helen Slater.
I like it even more now.And even more again.
Come on Rob, we can build this thing together.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
