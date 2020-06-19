« previous next »
Adverts you hate

Re: Adverts you hate
June 19, 2020, 04:08:58 PM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on June 19, 2020, 03:26:04 PM
The Virgin Media one with all the children singing the Starship song annoys me.

I was waiting for that to be called out. Im as grumpy and cynical as the rest of you but I actually really like that. Dont know why, must just be the classic 80s tune. :D
Re: Adverts you hate
June 19, 2020, 04:33:41 PM
Quote from: butchersdog on June 19, 2020, 09:45:35 AM
If this hasn't already been said, the Vodafone advert with the awful Come Together cover. Come to mention it, all of the lockdown adverts that are supposed to be emotional, talking into camera, like a permanent X factor contestant video blog every ad break.

Have overheard it, just wondered how much they paid for that song

Vodafone though? They're in trouble, the 101 and 111 numbers went down today - their fault!

Fuck Vodafone basically
Re: Adverts you hate
June 21, 2020, 05:06:05 PM
Nationwide ads...  :no
back again with 'urban Poets'... message to self.. cuckoo-cuckoo.. etc.. just my opinion  8)
Re: Adverts you hate
June 21, 2020, 05:15:54 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 19, 2020, 04:08:58 PM
I was waiting for that to be called out. Im as grumpy and cynical as the rest of you but I actually really like that. Dont know why, must just be the classic 80s tune. :D

I hate that song :no

Re: Adverts you hate
June 21, 2020, 05:18:11 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2020, 05:15:54 PM
I hate that song :no



Me too :D

Snoop Dogg and Just Eat ads annoyed me when they existed separately, putting them together is the last thing I wanted to see.
Re: Adverts you hate
June 21, 2020, 05:23:25 PM
Re: Adverts you hate
June 21, 2020, 05:28:10 PM
Quote from: Hazell on June 21, 2020, 05:18:11 PM
Me too :D

Snoop Dogg and Just Eat ads annoyed me when they existed separately, putting them together is the last thing I wanted to see.

Ultimate sell out
Re: Adverts you hate
June 21, 2020, 05:30:10 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on June 21, 2020, 05:23:25 PM
Just for you...

 ;)

:D

Ah, the 80's film Mannequin, which is absolutely awful but all the same one which I have a real soft spot for.
Re: Adverts you hate
June 21, 2020, 05:48:07 PM
Quote from: Hazell on June 21, 2020, 05:30:10 PM
:D

Ah, the 80's film Mannequin, which is absolutely awful but all the same one which I have a real soft spot for.

Kim Cattrall and the fur coat, what's not to like  :)
Re: Adverts you hate
June 21, 2020, 06:57:11 PM
Quote from: Hazell on June 21, 2020, 05:30:10 PM
:D

Ah, the 80's film Mannequin, which is absolutely awful but all the same one which I have a real soft spot for.
My wife took our daughter to that, I got Supergirl.

Edit - I took her to the film, I didn't 'have' Helen Slater.
Re: Adverts you hate
June 22, 2020, 10:42:30 AM
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 21, 2020, 05:48:07 PM
Kim Cattrall and the fur coat, what's not to like  :)

:thumpbup

Quote from: The Gulleysucker on June 21, 2020, 05:23:25 PM
Just for you...

 ;)

Going to that from these !!!    :butt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OzHBr0ndKus" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OzHBr0ndKus</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hnP72uUt_pU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hnP72uUt_pU</a>
Re: Adverts you hate
June 22, 2020, 10:47:18 AM
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2020, 10:42:30 AM
Going to that from these !!!    :butt

If I remember correctly, the story at the time about the transition to a more commercial sound was that they needed the money.

And together with the song We built this city,  it seemed to work rather well.
Re: Adverts you hate
June 22, 2020, 12:18:50 PM
Quote from: hixxstar on June 21, 2020, 05:06:05 PM
Nationwide ads...  :no
back again with 'urban Poets'... message to self.. cuckoo-cuckoo.. etc.. just my opinion  8)

They redeemed themselves for a few weeks with the slightly funny stand up comedians but soon reverted back to Middle class smart arses, this time reciting unfathomable poetry that the majority of the nation (including me) has no affiliation with.

Oh look a middle aged suburban hippie with dread locks reciting poetry in his rustic kitchen. Oh fuck off



Re: Adverts you hate
June 22, 2020, 12:22:10 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2020, 05:15:54 PM
I hate that song :no



I like it even more now.

Quote from: Hazell on June 21, 2020, 05:18:11 PM
Me too :D

And even more again.
Re: Adverts you hate
June 22, 2020, 01:45:25 PM
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 21, 2020, 05:48:07 PM
Kim Cattrall and the fur coat, what's not to like  :)

That and Big Trouble in Little China. Sex and City not so much.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 21, 2020, 06:57:11 PM
My wife took our daughter to that, I got Supergirl.

Edit - I took her to the film, I didn't 'have' Helen Slater.

Decent.
Re: Adverts you hate
June 22, 2020, 02:33:25 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 22, 2020, 12:22:10 PM
I like it even more now.

And even more again.

 :wanker



 ;D
Re: Adverts you hate
June 22, 2020, 03:34:42 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2020, 02:33:25 PM
:wanker



 ;D

Come on Rob, we can build this thing together.
Re: Adverts you hate
June 22, 2020, 03:39:28 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 22, 2020, 03:34:42 PM
Come on Rob, we can build this thing together.

Cos nothings gonna stop us now?
Re: Adverts you hate
June 22, 2020, 07:05:13 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 22, 2020, 12:22:10 PM
I like it even more now.

And even more again.

I'm trying to decide whether that or 'We Built This City...' is the more annoying tune.
Re: Adverts you hate
June 24, 2020, 12:46:08 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 19, 2020, 04:08:58 PM
I was waiting for that to be called out. Im as grumpy and cynical as the rest of you but I actually really like that. Dont know why, must just be the classic 80s tune. :D

The problem is it has created 30-40 children who will feel entitled to win X Factor or The Voice in 10 years time.
Re: Adverts you hate
June 25, 2020, 10:56:59 AM
That run of the mill American TV actor, William Devane, flogging dodgy gold.
Re: Adverts you hate
June 25, 2020, 11:13:45 AM
Heard an advert for an ambulance chaser solicitor yesterday, with the voice of Judas trying to sell it. What us, Real, Newcastle, the Mancs and BT not pay you enough?
Re: Adverts you hate
June 26, 2020, 11:39:21 PM
The Flash one. The words don't even scan. Horribly forced.
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 10:13:27 AM
The Lynx ones are so bad that Id make a point of not buying it
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 10:40:21 AM
GET EM' UP THERE GIRLS!!
