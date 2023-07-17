« previous next »
Robbie Fowler

Re: Robbie Fowler
July 17, 2023, 10:51:36 am
Quote from: stewy17 on July 17, 2023, 09:23:56 am
One of the most arrogant, stupid, ignorant things Ive ever read that. Quite similar to his biography where he just blamed everyone else for the issues in his career other than himself. I cant quite understand the motivation for writing it other than to basically say fuck you to anyone who disagrees with him. Boss level whataboutery and ignorance of the real issues.

Genius of a footballer, clown of a man. What a shame.

Yep came over as stupid.

Gerrard didnt have offers in the UK ....yeah ok Robbie.

Reality is Gerrard would have needed probably to dip in the championship to build his rep people forget he is still a rookie in management terms.

The problem is big names think they should be given big jobs when they've done not much to prove it
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 12:59:13 pm
Quote from: Legs on July 17, 2023, 10:51:36 am
Yep came over as stupid.

Gerrard didnt have offers in the UK ....yeah ok Robbie.

Reality is Gerrard would have needed probably to dip in the championship to build his rep people forget he is still a rookie in management terms.

The problem is big names think they should be given big jobs when they've done not much to prove it

Or if they dont have the fucking coaching talent either.

Look at Villa since Gerard left - that there's the difference between getting a proper manager, and a big name vanity one.

Fowler will quietly rake in bin loads of cash, then slither back to the UK when his blood money project fails abjectly. I rate Gerard [slightly] higher as a manager than Fowler, but that's not saying much.

People who reckon he should ever manage Liverpool want their fucking bumps feeling.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 02:25:44 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 12:59:13 pm


People who reckon he should ever manage Liverpool want their fucking bumps feeling.
I've said that pretty much all along.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 05:08:26 pm
I have got more sympathy, if thats the right word, for Robbie as this move is at least not out of step with the rest of his managerial career, so it doesnt point as clearly to a money move given that his last two managerial jobs were also at random clubs in different parts of Asia. Hes stated before that hes wanted to get back into management and clearly has taken the first opportunity to come along. They may be using his name but hes using them to hope to get his foot in the door too.

The Brazilian two are also more understandable given their agents, their political views and religious beliefs anyway. Stevie and Hendo feel like less understandable moves that can only be pinned down to money.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 05:08:26 pm
I have got more sympathy, if thats the right word, for Robbie as this move is at least not out of step with the rest of his managerial career, so it doesnt point as clearly to a money move given that his last two managerial jobs were also at random clubs in different parts of Asia. Hes stated before that hes wanted to get back into management and clearly has taken the first opportunity to come along. They may be using his name but hes using them to hope to get his foot in the door too.

The Brazilian two are also more understandable given their agents, their political views and religious beliefs anyway. Stevie and Hendo feel like less understandable moves that can only be pinned down to money.

I haven't seen anything that suggests the club he is at is in any way connected to the despots that run the country either.
He's still a bit of a twat for his comments though.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 05:30:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm
I haven't seen anything that suggests the club he is at is in any way connected to the despots that run the country either.
He's still a bit of a twat for his comments though.

I think is comments are just genuinely ignorant rather than defending Saudi Arabia or anything. To think the main complaints are about Hendersons wages just strikes me as a bit dim
Re: Robbie Fowler
Today at 10:31:07 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July 16, 2023, 02:58:55 pm
Warning: my phone nearly went out the window as I read it.  Fowler seems to think it's fine as there was a World Cup in Qatar and Saudi Arabia bought elite golf.

Also, the Saudi Arabia league is more "organic" than the Chinese Super League was.

Same. Surely hes not that fucking stupid?
Re: Robbie Fowler
Today at 11:42:18 pm
He's not god any more.
