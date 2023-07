Blimey Saudi first division really is scraping the barrell. Really disappointed in God and thinking of taking down the signed shirt I've got. Also this move just doesn't make sense even taking away the sportswashing and poor human rights aspect. I'm sure the money is decent but nowhere near what Gerrard is getting and in terms of future managerial prospects it's a hiding to nothing. Even if Robbie gets them promoted no one in Europe will be arsed and by all accounts he's already a very wealthy man but not a great football manager. I'm sure he's frustrated at the lack of opportunities at lower football league sides here but he may as well have tried his luck at National League Level than this sham. Even the big name players who fell in to big jobs such as Gerrard and Lampard got found out pretty quick and their reputations have taken a battering as a result.