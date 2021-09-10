« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Robbie Fowler  (Read 50754 times)

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,541
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #200 on: September 10, 2021, 09:10:44 am »
One of the greatest players I've ever seen in my lifetime and my hero....but I'm not sure he's cut out to be a manager :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,836
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #201 on: September 10, 2021, 02:13:19 pm »
He's not a good coach.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #202 on: September 11, 2021, 09:15:06 am »
Its not really happening for him on the coach front. Maybe should knock it on the head
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #203 on: September 11, 2021, 01:26:14 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 10, 2021, 02:13:19 pm
He's not a good coach.

Hard to judge.

Needs a job in the UK to really to judge him.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #204 on: September 11, 2021, 08:45:12 pm »
Might better be a manager than a coach, get a good coach in whom he has trust in, and handle the bigger picture, maybe.

Fowler's vision was certainly otherworldly, maybe if he concentrated organizing and explaining and left the training ground nitty gritty to his version of Pep, Zlatko, or Pako, things might work.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,772
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #205 on: September 11, 2021, 09:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on September 11, 2021, 01:26:14 pm
Hard to judge.

Needs a job in the UK to really to judge him.

Not really. What makes you think he might do any better in the UK? Neville bombed in Spain.

If you compare Robbie to Aldridge then at least the latter showed some clear aptitude.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,541
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #206 on: September 13, 2021, 09:28:35 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 11, 2021, 09:09:38 pm
Not really. What makes you think he might do any better in the UK? Neville bombed in Spain.

If you compare Robbie to Aldridge then at least the latter showed some clear aptitude.

I don't think its particularly wild to think he might do a little bit better in his home country, no language barriers etc.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #207 on: September 13, 2021, 10:51:21 am »
Imagine Fowler was in a Klopp team.
Escpecially pre knee injury & he would have been in better physical condition with the advances in Sports Science.

He would be scoring 40 a season
Logged

Online daggerdoo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #208 on: September 13, 2021, 12:48:45 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on September 13, 2021, 10:51:21 am
Imagine Fowler was in a Klopp team.
Escpecially pre knee injury & he would have been in better physical condition with the advances in Sports Science.

He would be scoring 40 a season
Stuff of dreams. It would be great just seeing him have a kick about nowadays, but to watch him in his prime, I think that would be too much to handle. I only saw him play for us in the flesh a handful of times so I wish the yutube vid's were better quality
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,827
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #209 on: May 7, 2022, 08:57:12 am »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,753
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 04:47:18 pm »

'BREAKING: Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has become the new manager of Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah 🇸🇦':-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1674436805666516993


'Robbie Fowler confirmed in new manager job as part of Saudi rebrand':-

www.thisisanfield.com/2023/06/robbie-fowler-confirmed-in-new-manager-job-as-part-of-saudi-rebrand


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Qadsiah_FC : https://twitter.com/qadisiyah1967 : www.alqadsiah.com : www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZMplvnpF3M
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 04:49:19 pm »
Is he going to get the same amount of shit that Gerrard got?
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 04:52:48 pm »
Fuck's sake, Robbie.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,206
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 06:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 04:49:19 pm
Is he going to get the same amount of shit that Gerrard got?

He will from me.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 06:52:56 pm »
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,206
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 06:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 06:52:56 pm
Go on then...

I have already commented on another thread, words fail me.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,972
  • kopite
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 06:58:51 pm »
Allah
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,689
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 06:59:47 pm »
Fuck sake Fowler.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,972
  • kopite
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 07:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 04:49:19 pm
Is he going to get the same amount of shit that Gerrard got?

The Stevie stuff took me by surprise, it was pure venomous hatred.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,206
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 07:15:57 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:04:40 pm
The Stevie stuff took me by surprise, it was pure venomous hatred.

Not by the majority it wasnt. Its pathetic how some people can never be questioned by some. If you go to job in Saudi the spotlight will be on you and people need to deal with it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 07:22:16 pm »
Another twat.

I wonder if he'd have had the balls to wear a Saudi version of his dockers t-shirt if he'd been playing in that repressive, murderous fucking country.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 07:23:44 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:04:40 pm
The Stevie stuff took me by surprise, it was pure venomous hatred.

Was it fuck as like.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,880
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 08:51:55 pm »
No so-called ex-Liverpool legend should even contemplate going to work for those Human rights-abusing c*nts.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,383
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 09:43:49 pm »
Gutted about this, fucking hell Robbie.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,368
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 11:00:45 pm »
Fuck sake, gobshite.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #225 on: Today at 04:38:59 am »
He must be shit a coaching. Couldn't get a gig at a team in the 1st division.

I'm sure he's struggling with his £31m+.

Some CV he's building for himself, Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar, East Bengal, Al-Qadsiah.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #226 on: Today at 06:08:46 am »
I'm laughing at the club that has appointed him as a manager. They are literally burning the money.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #227 on: Today at 08:27:36 am »
Saudi bound Robbie being rolled out for the away kit for 2023/24.  :no

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,759
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:37:45 am »
My missus has just said, what do their wives and daughters think about having to go live in a country where they cannot be themselves? She's watching a documentary called Frontline about Iranian women and the way they are treated, there was a girl beaten to death for wearing the wrong clothes, just seen a video of a girl filming at a protest and dropping the camera as she was shot in the head and killed and then a 16yr old girl beaten to death "she fell off a building" was the official line
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:23:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:37:45 am
My missus has just said, what do their wives and daughters think about having to go live in a country where they cannot be themselves? She's watching a documentary called Frontline about Iranian women and the way they are treated, there was a girl beaten to death for wearing the wrong clothes, just seen a video of a girl filming at a protest and dropping the camera as she was shot in the head and killed and then a 16yr old girl beaten to death "she fell off a building" was the official line

Iran and Saudi Arabia are different countries mate.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,567
  • JFT96
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:27:35 am »
Come on guys Im sure theres a logical reason for him wanting to manage in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,759
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:32:13 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:23:13 am
Iran and Saudi Arabia are different countries mate.

I do know that - both still very hardline states, the Saudis are still averaging 129 executions a year.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,354
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #232 on: Today at 11:59:48 am »
Well least he'll have piles of money.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,753
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #233 on: Today at 12:51:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:32:13 am
I do know that - both still very hardline states, the Saudis are still averaging 129 executions a year.

The number of executions are increasing on average, mate:-


'Rate of executions in Saudi Arabia almost doubles under Mohammed bin Salman':-

Last six years among bloodiest in kingdoms modern history despite push to modernise

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/01/executions-in-saudi-arabia-almost-double-under-mohammed-bin-salman





a brief snippet...


Between 2015 and 2022, an average of 129 executions were carried out each year. The figure represents an 82% increase on the period 2010-14. Last year, 147 people were executed  90 of them for crimes that were considered to be nonviolent.

On 12 March last year, up to 81 men were put to death  an all-time high number of executions, in what activists believe was a pointed message from the Saudi leadership to dissenters, among them tribal groups in the countrys eastern provinces.

The death penalty is routinely used for non-lethal offences and to silence dissidents and protesters, despite promises by the crown prince that executions would only be used for murder, it added. Fair trial violations and torture are endemic in death penalty cases, including torture of child defendants.

The kingdom is considered one of the leading exponents of capital punishment in the region, with only Iran thought to execute more people a year. In the last six years there have also been slight increases in numbers of executions of children, women and foreign nationals, as well as mass executions and executions for non-lethal offences. A moratorium on capital punishment for drug crimes was recently lifted.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,772
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #234 on: Today at 12:56:11 pm »
FFS Robbie. You're not even that good of a manager.  :butt

At some point you're going to have Hodgson level managers earning double what Klopp picks up in the PL, because the Saudis can just burn money. They really do want to just control everything, don't they?

On the bright side, maybe Ped will fuck off there when his contract is done.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,753
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #235 on: Today at 01:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 04:49:19 pm
Is he going to get the same amount of shit that Gerrard got?

I don't know mate - do you have the numbers for this week's lottery?

The numbers for Saudi executions list this week?

(including women and children for simply dissenting or protesting, who are endemically tortured and suffer fair trial violations before being sentenced to death?)


But as it is apparently important to you... yes, I thought Gerrard was a...

Quote from: oojason on June 20, 2023, 08:12:46 pm
Personally, and just to be clear, I think he's a 'c*nt, prick or twat' etc for even entertaining taking the job to the point of flying out, having talks, and doing PR pics (albeit leaked, and his agents started running PR pieces in the press)... with the Saudi sportswashing and human rights abusing executioners.

I'd think the same for anyone else in his position to do that too - doesn't matter if some think he is a 'legend' or not.

'A bit much' calling Gerrard a 'c*nt, prick or twat' etc for considering taking a job with the Saudi sportswashing and human rights abusing executioners? Wind your neck in. ;D

So Fowler actually accepting a manager's job there... 'c*nt, prick or twat' very much applies too.

More so as Fowler has actually accepted the job - where Gerrard seemed to indicate he would take the job in Saudi Arabia, but then backed out sometime after.


The same goes for anyone other 'Liverpool legend' taking a manager's role (or as a player) for the Saudi sportswashers and human rights abusing executioners.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,824
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #236 on: Today at 03:54:15 pm »
ah Robbie ya plonker  ::)


Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 