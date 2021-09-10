I do know that - both still very hardline states, the Saudis are still averaging 129 executions a year.
The number of executions are increasing
on average, mate:-
'Rate of executions in Saudi Arabia almost doubles under Mohammed bin Salman
':-Last six years among bloodiest in kingdoms modern history despite push to modernisewww.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/01/executions-in-saudi-arabia-almost-double-under-mohammed-bin-salmana brief snippet...
Between 2015 and 2022, an average of 129 executions were carried out each year. The figure represents an 82% increase on the period 2010-14. Last year, 147 people were executed 90 of them for crimes that were considered to be nonviolent.
On 12 March last year, up to 81 men were put to death an all-time high number of executions, in what activists believe was a pointed message from the Saudi leadership to dissenters, among them tribal groups in the countrys eastern provinces.
The death penalty is routinely used for non-lethal offences and to silence dissidents and protesters, despite promises by the crown prince that executions would only be used for murder, it added. Fair trial violations and torture are endemic in death penalty cases, including torture of child defendants.
The kingdom is considered one of the leading exponents of capital punishment in the region, with only Iran thought to execute more people a year. In the last six years there have also been slight increases in numbers of executions of children, women and foreign nationals, as well as mass executions and executions for non-lethal offences. A moratorium on capital punishment for drug crimes was recently lifted.'