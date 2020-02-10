Nominated for Coach of the Month... There's a link to vote... You know what to do!https://twitter.com/Robbie9Fowler/status/1234717798313521152?s=20Link for vote: bit.ly/2vyfm8P
Robbie Fowler cuts ties with Brisbane Roar:https://sports.yahoo.com/robbie-fowler-cuts-ties-australia-044719903.htmlApparently, this is because Robbie wants to be with his family in during the pandemic. Didn't do too bad there, I'm sure he would find something in England soon.
Set to become Indian Super League's East Bengal's new head coachhttps://www.goal.com/en/news/isl-east-bengal-appoint-robbie-fowler-new-head-coach/rktv3o5a26y71upch6jdqtnol
Robbie's becoming a world traveler.
His Brisbane Roar finished a respectable 4th in the Aussie League. They had a shaky start, but were generally considered to be one of the stronger clubs towards the end of the season.Decent for a rookie manager!
He's not been there for a few months has he?
He left a few months ago, I think to move closer to home in the current climate. I guess East Bengal is definitely closer but still seems a bit of an odd one!
More to it than that. Robbie wanted to come home to be with his family in lockdown but the club made him pay for the travel and sort it out himself. Then when home the club brought the players back but had Robbie on furlough still. Robbie wanted to come back but again the club were saying sort out your own travel and pay for it etc. Robbie called it quits and I can't blame him.
Robbie aka The God has started a really interesting podcast series on his new youtube channel looks very promising.I have watched a couple and they are very good. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDCfxaFDOcHu9JwXsz_y0gw
Gave Macca the Plonker episode a swerve.
