Author Topic: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........

Re: SHED SEVEN
« Reply #440 on: July 11, 2017, 06:41:29 pm »
Marjine Van Der Vlugt used to be a VJ on MTV back in the days it was pan European.. this was both awful and great at the same time!

Wasn't her band called ice cream?
Logged
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: SHED SEVEN
« Reply #441 on: July 11, 2017, 06:43:58 pm »
Quote from: We're not signing... on July 11, 2017, 06:41:29 pm
Marjine Van Der Vlugt used to be a VJ on MTV back in the days it was pan European.. this was both awful and great at the same time!

Wasn't her band called ice cream?
Salad
Re: SHED SEVEN
« Reply #442 on: July 11, 2017, 07:12:35 pm »
Quote from: cloggypop on July 11, 2017, 06:43:58 pm
Salad
Thy had an album called ice cream maybe??
Logged
Logged
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #443 on: July 30, 2017, 02:02:43 pm »
Went to Star Shaped yesterday, good day, Bluetones were far and away the best. Still not seen them play Mudslide though  :(

Tommy Scott was deffo on the gear.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #444 on: August 18, 2017, 10:48:17 am »
Quote from: jackh on February 20, 2017, 01:46:09 pm


Anyone going to this in Manchester tomorrow?

My Dad took me to see The Bluetones in Preston back in 1998 - my first gig at just ten years-old.  I've probably seen them 7/8 times in total now; always enjoy it.

Can't wait to see Sleeper too, though - that'll be a first (and a very unexpected one!).  Got into them during my own 'second wave' of 'Britpop' interest (maybe in about 2003) and have always really liked The It Girl...the first three or four tracks are just great fun.

Looks like it's been a fun tour so far.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #445 on: September 7, 2017, 02:21:02 pm »
http://hastingspier.org.uk/event/beano-on-the-sea/

Going to this, this weekend, gonna be boss. Shame the weather looks dreadful.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #446 on: September 7, 2017, 02:23:44 pm »
Sunday looks the best day.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #447 on: September 7, 2017, 02:30:07 pm »
Easily.

Friday's gets slightly better as there's an after show party with Bez.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #448 on: December 22, 2017, 09:41:40 am »
Absolutely buzzing to be seeing Shed Seven (supported by Cast) at Manchester Academy this evening.

I can't remember a time when Shed Seven's first two records weren't immediately to hand - I was less than 10 years old, so my folks must have bought them upon release (or when they bought their first batch of CD's), almost definitely at the release of A Maximum High at the latest.  Along with The Bluetones' debut, The Charlatans' Tellin' Stories, and What's the Story..., those two must have been the first records I really identified with as being something I liked.  I don't recall getting Let It Ride as early as '98 (though I did have the She Left Me On Friday Single, complete with it's fantastic b-sides) - I can only think that the musical landscape/horizon was just so broad for me at that age (still is, I suppose!) that there was too music to discover in terms of artists, never mind a single artist's collection.  I reckon I got both that and Truth Be Told three years or so after each was released.  I do recall getting the Disco Down single around the time it came out though.  None of their later stuff made quite the impression that those first two records had done upon young ears, however, and both have stuck with me ever since really - every word of those handful of records I mention is etched right there at the tip of my tongue and behind my eyelids ;D

And yet, almost 22 years later and despite them having toured regularly over recent years, I've somehow never managed to catch them live.  The new record is a worthy addition to their back-catalogue - they've taken time to make sure that it's not a reunion release with merely a couple of hits but no substance - and new additions to the set-list seem to have gone down well.

Cast's psychedelic-lite power pop should make for a fantastic opener - as it did when I saw them open for The Bluetones (who incidently were my the first band I saw live, Preston '98) at the same venue 15 months ago - and really get the crowd going.  Account on social media evidence that there's a great feel-good about this tour, and I'm sure Shed Seven and crowd will together take the roof off.

Cannot wait ;D
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #449 on: December 25, 2017, 02:20:02 pm »

 Top thread.  My fave Charlatans Track:

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r_AsiofK5w4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r_AsiofK5w4</a>


 
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #450 on: December 25, 2017, 04:10:06 pm »
One for Christmas, just heard it on my parents Christmas compilation!

https://youtu.be/4yd-pfEeHoA
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #451 on: December 25, 2017, 10:01:46 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hy99xEd21fA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hy99xEd21fA</a>
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #452 on: December 26, 2017, 11:48:28 am »
Quote from: Darren G on December 25, 2017, 02:20:02 pm
Top thread.  My fave Charlatans Track:

Probably my first favourite-song, that one!  Loved the b-side too.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #453 on: December 26, 2017, 01:41:13 pm »
Quote from: jackhinthebox gift wrapped on December 26, 2017, 11:48:28 am
Probably my first favourite-song, that one!  Loved the b-side too.

Saw them a couple of times on that Tellin Stories tour, really good album, not heard it in years though.
Re: SHED SEVEN
« Reply #454 on: December 29, 2017, 10:53:41 pm »
Quote from: jackhinthebox gift wrapped on July 11, 2017, 06:11:28 pm
Rick Witter is a United fan.  I'm seeing them on this tour too - can't wait.


Marblehead Johnson was recently discussed in the 90s music thread - cracking song; cracking single all round.

It was a great single, but not because of the a-side, which I thought was average at best. Simple Things was the best track on the single, and one of the best things they've done. Indie bands of that period prided themselves on their b-sides, and the Bluetones were up there in that respect.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #455 on: November 24, 2018, 11:45:00 am »
Sky Arts are showing a Suede documentary tonight at 9, featuring the likes of former manager Ricky Gervais and the bassist's brother Richard, followed by the Royal Albert Hall comeback concert in 2010.  Trailer looks good:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KteqIvrE_so" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KteqIvrE_so</a>

Preview of the film from GQ:
Suede: The Insatiable Ones  the ugly beautiful truth is a must watch
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,857
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #456 on: November 24, 2018, 11:52:54 am »
Have liked what Ive heard of their new album.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #457 on: November 24, 2018, 12:24:53 pm »
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #458 on: November 24, 2018, 12:40:18 pm »
Suede were controversial when I was at university..

Lots of people hated Brett Anderson and his faux androgens...

Looking back Im not sure what all the fuss was about..  theyre ok and had a couple of great singles.
Logged
Logged
Logged
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #459 on: November 24, 2018, 01:11:51 pm »
I like Suede. Animal Nitrate is possibly the best song of the entire Britpop period.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i7mEB2wnDLQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i7mEB2wnDLQ</a>

Always tickles me that that Richard Osman guy from TV's brother is in Suede.

Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #460 on: November 24, 2018, 01:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Xabi Gerrard on November 24, 2018, 01:11:51 pm
I like Suede. Animal Nitrate is possibly the best song of the entire Britpop period.
I go pretty much the other way - I don't think I'd even put it in my top 10 Suede songs, and they were never quite up there with the best Britpop stuff for me. Speaking of 90's indie though, I've been listening to these guys a fair bit lately. Much better than I remember it being at the time, and I love the late pop-grunge aesthetic in these videos:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IjN2mQ6IYQY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IjN2mQ6IYQY</a>

Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #461 on: November 24, 2018, 02:38:39 pm »
That first Suede album is amazing, still love it.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #462 on: November 25, 2018, 03:58:32 am »
Wondered how many pages I was going to need to dig down in order to revive this thread, but it was barely five posts!  Forgot to record that Suede doc myself, despite looking forward to it for weeks - will find it, no doubt.

Went to see Sleeper tonight - totally fell for What Do I Do Now? early in my teens, and saw them reunited for Star-Shaped last year (as well as at the Arts Club earlier this).  The three sets I've seen have been so warmly received...real nostalgia-fueled feel-good stuff.  You sense there's five or six different songs they could close with, which I think is testament to an underrated back catalogue.  They've been recording a new record - the new songs sound decent.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #463 on: March 18, 2019, 12:05:58 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 24, 2018, 12:24:53 pm
https://www.shiiineon.com/minicruise-2019/

Got this in March.
Went to this over the weekend, was excellent. Was never massively into Shed Seven, but the acoustic gig they put on was excellent. John Power and The Bluetones never let you down.

Ended up having a smoke and gab with Mark Morriss and Bez, two right down to earth blokes.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #464 on: March 18, 2019, 12:11:14 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March 18, 2019, 12:05:58 pm
Went to this over the weekend, was excellent. Was never massively into Shed Seven, but the acoustic gig they put on was excellent. John Power and The Bluetones never let you down.

Ended up having a smoke and gab with Mark Morriss and Bez, two right down to earth blokes.

Always remember that Mark Morriss is a big Red.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #465 on: March 18, 2019, 12:46:46 pm »
Yeah, thats all we were talking about, basically. Didnt have his 96/97 Marblehead Johnson fat suit shirt on though.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #466 on: March 18, 2019, 01:03:16 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March 18, 2019, 12:46:46 pm
Yeah, thats all we were talking about, basically. Didnt have his 96/97 Marblehead Johnson fat suit shirt on though.

A Neil Ruddock tribute ahead of its time.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #467 on: March 18, 2019, 03:12:26 pm »
I'll have mentioned this before, but The Bluetones were my first gig as a 10 year old back in '98 - I've pretty much never missed them in Liverpool/Manchester in the last fifteen years.

Expecting to Fly is one of the great underrated British debuts if you ask me.
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #468 on: October 3, 2019, 09:39:43 am »
Figured this was the best place for it but Kim Shattuck of the Muffs has died after two years with ALS/motor neurone disease, aged 56. One of the most underrated bands of the last 30 years or so IMO.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WGAniqiXAjM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WGAniqiXAjM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/01PX_UOXWGM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/01PX_UOXWGM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IXCi6ttZBO8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IXCi6ttZBO8</a>
Re: The '90s Nostalgic Indie Music Thread (Post your fave vids etc........
« Reply #469 on: Today at 01:35:31 am »
Just watching the BBC 'Rock Family Trees' episode on 'The Birth of Cool Britannia' - a decent watch for anyone into this stuff.

Lots of Suede, Blur, and Elastica by the halfway stage, as you'd expect. And Stuart Maconie has a lot to answer for ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0016dtb/rock-family-trees-the-birth-of-cool-britannia
