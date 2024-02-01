« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 31, 2024, 07:13:17 pm
They are absolutely fucked again.

https://theathletic.com/5232728/2024/01/31/barcelona-xavi-manager-laporta-finances/

Huge finical issues, an absurd wage bill for what is a B grade side.  How can their wages be so much??

Too big to fail. La Liga can't afford to have them not in the competition.
Not a fan of some of the art but I saw this and couldn't stop laughing.
Menos que un club
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  1, 2024, 09:35:02 am
Too big to fail. La Liga can't afford to have them not in the competition.

In the past yes. Theyve been bailed out by the council before too (as have Madrid).

But I cant get my head round how big their wage bill is, especially compared to ours.  Its beyond stupid.
Stupid decision after stupid decision they buy names rather than the right player
@BBCSport

A court in Spain has found former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

He has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
Quote
A court in Spain has found former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

He has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

The 40-year-old, who is one of the most decorated footballers in history, had denied sexually assaulting the woman in the early hours of 31 December 2022.

His lawyer had asked for him to be acquitted and Alves can appeal against the sentence.

Alves had been accused of luring the woman to a toilet in a VIP section of the nightclub and had argued that she could have left "if she wanted to". However, the court found that she did not consent.

In a statement, the court said there was evidence other than the victim's testimony that proved that she had been raped.
Bloody hell.
I just read an article about him by Jonathan Wilson, sickening that he violently forced her into it. It sounds arrogant and chilling. I hope she is getting the help that she needs in this moment. He is an absolute twat.
Didn't quite understand this bit...

"According to Spanish media, the court took into account Alves's decision to pay the victim 150,000 (£128,500) in damages regardless of the outcome of the trial when it decided on the length of his prison term."

Is that saying they took it as an implication of guilt? Or that it showed remorse towards the victim? Spanish law is a bit weird.
Quote from: Ray K on February 22, 2024, 09:36:16 am
@BBCSport

A court in Spain has found former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

He has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Quote
According to Brazilian outlet UOL, the ex-defender turned to his former international and club team-mate due to being stranded in Barcelona. Neymar reportedly transferred 150,000 to the Spanish courts back on August 9 in a payment for "mitigating compensation for damage caused". It is thought that this payment had a serious impact on the length of the sentence imposed; he was handed the minimum sentence allowed on Thursday, of four years. Spanish courts can punish those found guilty of sexual offences to 12 years as a maximum.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February 22, 2024, 07:51:56 pm
I just read an article about him by Jonathan Wilson, sickening that he violently forced her into it. It sounds arrogant and chilling. I hope she is getting the help that she needs in this moment. He is an absolute twat.

The Spanish system is a bit weird. Taken strange things into account (such as him offering to pay her EUR 150,000), and that they reached their verdict based on believing the victim rather than strict evidence, which i think should be the standard for an offence of such gravity. Sentence of 4.5 years almost reflects the fact that the court weren't completely certain of their verdict, since it seems to low for such an offence.

I do think these footballers have a target on their back and are vulnerable to false accusations.

Flip side, these footballers often have immense ego and think they can just force themselves onto people because of their power and influence.

Just don't know what to think these days, and feel uncomfortable commenting or calling people names until the entire process (including appeals) have been completed, and judicial process properly scrutinised. Miscarriages of justice do happen, and the court of public opinion can be brutal in such situations.

Please don't take this to mean that I am defending the indefensible. Rather, it's hard to comment on such complex matters without being privy to detailed information on the particular case or without following a trial in detail.
He changed his story several times.

Hes lucky he got only 4 years
Quote from: Air Jota on February 23, 2024, 05:38:07 am
He changed his story several times.

Hes lucky he got only 4 years
Well he paid money and got a shorter sentence. Its utterly disgusting isnt it? One rule for the rich.
Will be interesting to see what Rubiales gets in comparison...

"Based on a sexual consent law passed in 2022, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty, according to the prosecutors' office in Madrid. The new law eliminated the difference between "sexual harassment" and "sexual assault," sanctioning any unconsented sexual act.
Quote from: Keith Lard on February 23, 2024, 02:09:52 am
The Spanish system is a bit weird. Taken strange things into account (such as him offering to pay her EUR 150,000), and that they reached their verdict based on believing the victim rather than strict evidence, which i think should be the standard for an offence of such gravity. Sentence of 4.5 years almost reflects the fact that the court weren't completely certain of their verdict, since it seems to low for such an offence.

I do think these footballers have a target on their back and are vulnerable to false accusations.

Flip side, these footballers often have immense ego and think they can just force themselves onto people because of their power and influence.

Just don't know what to think these days, and feel uncomfortable commenting or calling people names until the entire process (including appeals) have been completed, and judicial process properly scrutinised. Miscarriages of justice do happen, and the court of public opinion can be brutal in such situations.

Please don't take this to mean that I am defending the indefensible. Rather, it's hard to comment on such complex matters without being privy to detailed information on the particular case or without following a trial in detail.

He's been found guilty so it's hard to conclude you aren't attempting to defend the indefensible.
Quote from: Keith Lard on February 23, 2024, 02:09:52 am
The Spanish system is a bit weird. Taken strange things into account (such as him offering to pay her EUR 150,000), and that they reached their verdict based on believing the victim rather than strict evidence, which i think should be the standard for an offence of such gravity. Sentence of 4.5 years almost reflects the fact that the court weren't completely certain of their verdict, since it seems to low for such an offence.

I do think these footballers have a target on their back and are vulnerable to false accusations.

Flip side, these footballers often have immense ego and think they can just force themselves onto people because of their power and influence.

Just don't know what to think these days, and feel uncomfortable commenting or calling people names until the entire process (including appeals) have been completed, and judicial process properly scrutinised. Miscarriages of justice do happen, and the court of public opinion can be brutal in such situations.

Please don't take this to mean that I am defending the indefensible. Rather, it's hard to comment on such complex matters without being privy to detailed information on the particular case or without following a trial in detail.

He was found guilty in the report it was said he violently forced her against her own will, to have sex with him when she clearly didn't want too. That part was mentioned in the actual report that Wilson wrote it's out in the public domain. So, excuse me for being reluctant to believe all the stuff you've just written, in this particular case. As others said he's changed his story many times as well. At the end of the day if someone says no, that should be respected. As for believing victims you make it sound as if that is a bad thing. It's hard enough for any woman taking a rape case to court as it's so difficult to prove anyway. It's right that those people should not be made to feel they are the ones on trial, as it does in our system.
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 23, 2024, 06:58:47 am
Well he paid money and got a shorter sentence. Its utterly disgusting isnt it? One rule for the rich.
It's the sort of thing that if you told someone unfamiliar with the case, this actually happened in a Western European democracy, they wouldn't believe you.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February 23, 2024, 08:26:44 am
He was found guilty in the report it was said he violently forced her against her own will, to have sex with him when she clearly didn't want too. That part was mentioned in the actual report that Wilson wrote it's out in the public domain. So, excuse me for being reluctant to believe all the stuff you've just written, in this particular case. As others said he's changed his story many times as well. At the end of the day if someone says no, that should be respected. As for believing victims you make it sound as if that is a bad thing. It's hard enough for any woman taking a rape case to court as it's so difficult to prove anyway. It's right that those people should not be made to feel they are the ones on trial, as it does in our system.

Nope, definitely didnt mean to say that believing victims is a bad thing. Its essential of course.

And you clearly know more about this individual case than me, so you therefore have a right to weigh in with a heavier opinion on this individual case than me.

I dont know the individual details of the case. Im actually more interested in people NOT weighing in with unqualified opinions and also interested in learning about the integrity of the judicial process.

In this day and age, opinions are cheap and people spit them out freely. This culture causes a lot of damage.

As for the judicial process, if Alves has been given a completely fair trial and found guilty, his sentence is then not enough.
Quote from: Keith Lard on February 23, 2024, 09:22:53 pm
Nope, definitely didnt mean to say that believing victims is a bad thing. Its essential of course.

And you clearly know more about this individual case than me, so you therefore have a right to weigh in with a heavier opinion on this individual case than me.

I dont know the individual details of the case. Im actually more interested in people NOT weighing in with unqualified opinions and also interested in learning about the integrity of the judicial process.

In this day and age, opinions are cheap and people spit them out freely. This culture causes a lot of damage.

As for the judicial process, if Alves has been given a completely fair trial and found guilty, his sentence is then not enough.
The Spanish system is known for being very lenient.
Skint bastards.  ;D

Quote
FC Barcelona are about to make a historic decision! The club is set to terminate its contract with Nike and create Barças OWN brand to manufacture the shirts. This will mean that the club will be sponsor itself & keep ALL of the profits.

[@SPORT]
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:23:11 pm
Skint bastards.  ;D

Quote
FC Barcelona are about to make a historic decision! The club is set to terminate its contract with Nike and create Barças OWN brand to manufacture the shirts. This will mean that the club will be sponsor itself & keep ALL of the profits.

[@SPORT]


That just reads so pathetic and needy, rather tha the way it was meant to come across...
Distribution is going to be a massive headache. 

How do you get them in stores? Ok, lots goes via the internet, but logistics will be a massive issue.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:02:46 pm
Distribution is going to be a massive headache. 

How do you get them in stores? Ok, lots goes via the internet, but logistics will be a massive issue.

Partner up with Amazon.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:23:11 pm
Skint bastards.  ;D

How many "economic levers" has Laporta pulled now? I've lost count...
