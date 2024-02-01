I just read an article about him by Jonathan Wilson, sickening that he violently forced her into it. It sounds arrogant and chilling. I hope she is getting the help that she needs in this moment. He is an absolute twat.



The Spanish system is a bit weird. Taken strange things into account (such as him offering to pay her EUR 150,000), and that they reached their verdict based on believing the victim rather than strict evidence, which i think should be the standard for an offence of such gravity. Sentence of 4.5 years almost reflects the fact that the court weren't completely certain of their verdict, since it seems to low for such an offence.I do think these footballers have a target on their back and are vulnerable to false accusations.Flip side, these footballers often have immense ego and think they can just force themselves onto people because of their power and influence.Just don't know what to think these days, and feel uncomfortable commenting or calling people names until the entire process (including appeals) have been completed, and judicial process properly scrutinised. Miscarriages of justice do happen, and the court of public opinion can be brutal in such situations.Please don't take this to mean that I am defending the indefensible. Rather, it's hard to comment on such complex matters without being privy to detailed information on the particular case or without following a trial in detail.