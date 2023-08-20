« previous next »
DangerScouse

Re: FC Barcelona
August 20, 2023, 08:41:22 pm
Don't really have a massive swathe of committed support it seems. 56k capacity stadium they are using this season was nowhere near full tonight.
gerrardisgod

Re: FC Barcelona
August 20, 2023, 09:01:40 pm
Yeah, I noticed that. Think I read earlier theyd only sold 20,000 season tickets, no idea how many were available.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:03:23 am
tubby

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:03:51 am
Shame.
PaulF

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 12:01:48 pm
Would a European super league start with a clean slate ?
Kopenhagen

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 12:16:07 pm
Mes que un club.

Shameless.
tonysleft

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 01:00:58 pm
Xavi's a bit shit isn't he
Indomitable_Carp

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 01:15:53 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 20, 2023, 08:41:22 pm
Don't really have a massive swathe of committed support it seems. 56k capacity stadium they are using this season was nowhere near full tonight.

If you think our ticket prices are expensive, you should check out Barcelona's. I'm constantly getting posts from Barcelona on Instagram trying to flog tickets, first with a 15% discount, then a 20% discount, now a 30% discount. I went on to check how much the cheapest tickets were. 150. Yeah, fuck off.....

The fact they've even embarked on a 1 billion stadium redevelopment project makes zero sense to me, considering their chronic financial troubles.


Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 01:00:58 pm
Xavi's a bit shit isn't he

The Barça fanbase are pretty split on that one, I think. Some want him gone ASAP, others like him and think there's potentially something great around the corner,  others want him to see out this season and then find someone better.


Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:03:23 am
https://x.com/Tim_Roehn/status/1738142678720581778?s=20

Potential FFP trouble...

It would be fully deserved. But it certainly leaves a bitter taste regarding City's charges being dropped.
Red Beret

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 01:45:36 pm
City's charges weren't dropped? They got off on a technicality?

But yeah, I'd be pissed as a Barca fan. As a Liverpool fan, though, I'm mildly amused.  ;D
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 02:29:03 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:45:36 pm
City's charges weren't dropped? They got off on a technicality?

But yeah, I'd be pissed as a Barca fan. As a Liverpool fan, though, I'm mildly amused.  ;D

Mes que un schadenfreude...
I've been a good boy

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 04:28:07 pm
The fact that they're renovating their stadium with all this hanging over their heads is a genuine head-scratcher. Like a broke fucker who can't even afford a meal going out and buying a new Mercedes on finance.
tonysleft

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 04:30:26 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:45:36 pm
City's charges weren't dropped? They got off on a technicality?

But yeah, I'd be pissed as a Barca fan. As a Liverpool fan, though, I'm mildly amused.  ;D
YOU GOT OFF ON A TECHNICALITEH OF A LEGEND WHO APPOINTED YA
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 04:56:34 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 04:28:07 pm
The fact that they're renovating their stadium with all this hanging over their heads is a genuine head-scratcher. Like a broke fucker who can't even afford a meal going out and buying a new Mercedes on finance.

The Everton of Catalonia
Red Beret

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 05:24:35 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 04:28:07 pm
The fact that they're renovating their stadium with all this hanging over their heads is a genuine head-scratcher. Like a broke fucker who can't even afford a meal going out and buying a new Mercedes on finance.

Everton that.
Over-cooked Christmas bird

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 04:28:07 pm
The fact that they're renovating their stadium with all this hanging over their heads is a genuine head-scratcher. Like a broke fucker who can't even afford a meal going out and buying a new Mercedes on finance.

Theyre also considering a short term, even 1 game loan, for messi at some points. Shambles of a club.
Red Beret

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 10:58:09 pm
Messi has been crystal meth for Barcelona. Has utterly destroyed them as a club. Barely able to function without him.
OsirisMVZ

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:21:53 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 20, 2023, 08:41:22 pm
Don't really have a massive swathe of committed support it seems. 56k capacity stadium they are using this season was nowhere near full tonight.
I have two pals in Barcelona who are season ticket members and Socios. If the football isn't good, they don't turn up; that is the culture of protesting against it. A bit Spursy imo that they would rather see attractive football and lose.
decosabute

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:12:25 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 04:28:07 pm
The fact that they're renovating their stadium with all this hanging over their heads is a genuine head-scratcher. Like a broke fucker who can't even afford a meal going out and buying a new Mercedes on finance.

Everything Barcelona do reminds me of that David Brent quote:

"Does a struggling salesman start showing up to work on a bicycle? No. He turns up in a bigger car. Perception."

And absolute fucking joke of a club now. And their previous insufferable smugness makes me love every second of their downfall.
Skeeve

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 02:54:15 am
Quote from: Over-cooked Christmas bird on Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm
Theyre also considering a short term, even 1 game loan, for messi at some points. Shambles of a club.

Is that so he can retire as a Barca player like those one day contracts they have in the NFL where a player can return to the team where they played most of their career or is it just some random plan?
