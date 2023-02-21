« previous next »
Re: FC Barcelona
February 21, 2023, 12:51:04 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/20/barcelona-la-liga-xavi-hernandez-former-referee-payments-scandal

Mad how this story had mostly flown under the radar until this point. Outrageous behaviour. The case against Barça gets worse and worse by the day.

Thing is, this isn't just bad for Barcelona and Spanish football, but football everywhere. In the age in which internet refereeing conspiracies abound, this is just the sort of story that every single "the refs have it in for us" spouted on the internet (or in the pubs) will feed off (and who knows, maybe they'll finally have a point...)

Nah, thats Spain (and Italy before). Could never happen here.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FC Barcelona
February 21, 2023, 12:53:10 pm
Quote from: El Lobo
Nah, thats Spain (and Italy before). Could never happen here.

Would be funny as fuck if Refs started turning up to games driving limited edition supercars.
Re: FC Barcelona
February 21, 2023, 01:13:25 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/20/barcelona-la-liga-xavi-hernandez-former-referee-payments-scandal

Mad how this story had mostly flown under the radar until this point. Outrageous behaviour. The case against Barça gets worse and worse by the day.

Thing is, this isn't just bad for Barcelona and Spanish football, but football everywhere. In the age in which internet refereeing conspiracies abound, this is just the sort of story that every single "the refs have it in for us" spouted on the internet (or in the pubs) will feed off (and who knows, maybe they'll finally have a point...)

Every team feels like the refs are against them and for their rivals. It's very stupid.
Re: FC Barcelona
February 21, 2023, 01:19:42 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay
Would be funny as fuck if Refs started turning up to games driving limited edition supercars.
It is quite funny that European matches in the 60s through 80s was rife with bribery of officials, envelopes stuffed with cash and left under hotel rooms, or an attractive lady of the night sent to those rooms the night before.  European cup semi finals and finals being decided accordingly.

Then suddenly it all stopped completely. In the middle of the biggest financial explosion in sports entertainment history.
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 04:56:44 pm
And they have been charged. Somebody ask Pep about it quick.
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 05:02:46 pm
https://twitter.com/polballus/status/1634223605033717761

Quote
FC Barcelona charged with corruption over payments to former referees chief.@TheAthleticFC
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 05:17:28 pm
Hope these fuckers get the whole library thrown at them. On top of all the other bullshit financial shenanigans they've been pulling. By all rights they should be bloody bankrupt.
 
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 05:19:56 pm
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 06:37:55 pm
Mes que un bung...
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 08:25:47 pm
Chefs kiss!
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 08:35:18 pm
Quote from: Samie
https://twitter.com/polballus/status/1634223605033717761


This comment

The Spanish press is complicit in this scandal.  They ignored for years the statistical anomalies in the net balance of yellow/red cards and penalties in favor of FC Barcelona compared to other clubs. Journalism of an unacceptable level, this was known and not talked about

Could easily have read

The English press is complicit in this scandal.  They ignored for years the statistical anomalies in the net balance of yellow/red cards and penalties in favor of Manchester United compared to other clubs. Journalism of an unacceptable level, this was known and not talked about
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 08:48:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966
This comment

The Spanish press is complicit in this scandal.  They ignored for years the statistical anomalies in the net balance of yellow/red cards and penalties in favor of FC Barcelona compared to other clubs. Journalism of an unacceptable level, this was known and not talked about

Could easily have read

The English press is complicit in this scandal.  They ignored for years the statistical anomalies in the net balance of yellow/red cards and penalties in favor of Manchester United compared to other clubs. Journalism of an unacceptable level, this was known and not talked about

Well, I've been claiming for years that English referees are corrupt, but the majority at these boards have decided that they are only incompetent, so I've stopped beating that drum ...
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 08:57:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed
Well, I've been claiming for years that English referees are corrupt, but the majority at these boards have decided that they are only incompetent, so I've stopped beating that drum ...

Have you mixed up majority and minority?  ;D
Quote from: deFacto
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 09:03:29 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon
Have you mixed up majority and minority?  ;D

Nah, the majority have never accepted the idea that English referees are taking bribes from certain clubs. One day in the future, some brave prosecutor and some brave judge will actually prove that, but until then, it is pointless discussing it at these boards ...
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 09:07:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed
Nah, the majority have never accepted the idea that English referees are taking bribes from certain clubs. One day in the future, some brave prosecutor and some brave judge will actually prove that, but until then, it is pointless discussing it at these boards ...

Check out the VAR thread  ;D
Quote from: deFacto
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
