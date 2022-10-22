Would be funny as fuck if Refs started turning up to games driving limited edition supercars.



It is quite funny that European matches in the 60s through 80s was rife with bribery of officials, envelopes stuffed with cash and left under hotel rooms, or an attractive lady of the night sent to those rooms the night before. European cup semi finals and finals being decided accordingly.Then suddenly it all stopped completely. In the middle of the biggest financial explosion in sports entertainment history.