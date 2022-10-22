« previous next »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/20/barcelona-la-liga-xavi-hernandez-former-referee-payments-scandal

Mad how this story had mostly flown under the radar until this point. Outrageous behaviour. The case against Barça gets worse and worse by the day.

Thing is, this isn't just bad for Barcelona and Spanish football, but football everywhere. In the age in which internet refereeing conspiracies abound, this is just the sort of story that every single "the refs have it in for us" spouted on the internet (or in the pubs) will feed off (and who knows, maybe they'll finally have a point...)

Nah, thats Spain (and Italy before). Could never happen here.
Nah, thats Spain (and Italy before). Could never happen here.

Would be funny as fuck if Refs started turning up to games driving limited edition supercars.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/20/barcelona-la-liga-xavi-hernandez-former-referee-payments-scandal

Mad how this story had mostly flown under the radar until this point. Outrageous behaviour. The case against Barça gets worse and worse by the day.

Thing is, this isn't just bad for Barcelona and Spanish football, but football everywhere. In the age in which internet refereeing conspiracies abound, this is just the sort of story that every single "the refs have it in for us" spouted on the internet (or in the pubs) will feed off (and who knows, maybe they'll finally have a point...)

Every team feels like the refs are against them and for their rivals. It's very stupid.
Would be funny as fuck if Refs started turning up to games driving limited edition supercars.
It is quite funny that European matches in the 60s through 80s was rife with bribery of officials, envelopes stuffed with cash and left under hotel rooms, or an attractive lady of the night sent to those rooms the night before.  European cup semi finals and finals being decided accordingly.

Then suddenly it all stopped completely. In the middle of the biggest financial explosion in sports entertainment history.
