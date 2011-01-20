« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 797149 times)

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,328
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9680 on: November 3, 2022, 06:16:26 pm »
And Piques jibbed it, retiring after their match on Saturday.

I mean hes looked well past it for ages now, but what a way to treat players that done and won so much for your club.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,995
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9681 on: November 3, 2022, 06:40:37 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November  3, 2022, 06:16:26 pm
And Piques jibbed it, retiring after their match on Saturday.

I mean hes looked well past it for ages now, but what a way to treat players that done and won so much for your club.

It's certainly possible Laporta forced him out. Supposedly by getting his wages off the books for the rest of this year they now won't post a loss and it will make the cuts they need to make for next season lower as well. With that said I'm pretty sure it's been well reported that Pique wants to eventually run for Barca president and leaving the club on good terms even at the cost of money in the short term would certainly help with that.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9682 on: November 3, 2022, 07:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  3, 2022, 06:40:37 pm
It's certainly possible Laporta forced him out. Supposedly by getting his wages off the books for the rest of this year they now won't post a loss and it will make the cuts they need to make for next season lower as well. With that said I'm pretty sure it's been well reported that Pique wants to eventually run for Barca president and leaving the club on good terms even at the cost of money in the short term would certainly help with that.

How much was he owed in deferred wages- it was pretty astronomical in the last accounts I think? Can't see him just forgetting that
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,995
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9683 on: November 3, 2022, 07:17:07 pm »
Quote from: cdav on November  3, 2022, 07:07:42 pm
How much was he owed in deferred wages- it was pretty astronomical in the last accounts I think? Can't see him just forgetting that

Like anything with player wages its hard to say with 100% accuracy but supposedly his current wages are £450k/w, so he's walking away from 18 months of that which would be ~£34m. Maybe Shakira had to pay him out? Hah. No idea but like I said he wants to be Barca president at some point and having his last 18 months at the club be nothing but bad play and Laporta saying his wages are killing the club would probably make that pretty tough.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,110
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9684 on: November 3, 2022, 08:52:41 pm »
Was a bit rough in his last couple of years there but Pique was an excellent defender in his prime. Was far better than Ramos imo
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9685 on: November 3, 2022, 09:40:38 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November  3, 2022, 08:52:41 pm
Was a bit rough in his last couple of years there but Pique was an excellent defender in his prime. Was far better than Ramos imo

You think? I always thought him and Valdes weren't that good.They were lucky to have played with some of the greatest players like Messi, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Alves etc, so their averageness wasn't very noticeable.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9686 on: November 3, 2022, 11:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November  3, 2022, 09:40:38 pm
You think? I always thought him and Valdes weren't that good.They were lucky to have played with some of the greatest players like Messi, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Alves etc, so their averageness wasn't very noticeable.

you could argue the opposite also though. that playing in that system left him more exposed.

I always rate Puyol in particular so highly. To me, its easier for a cb who plays in a more defensive system and gets lots of protection.

misread your post slightly, thought you meant Puyol wasnt very good for some reason. I agree about Valdes though. he was ok. Pique was a very good cb though.
« Last Edit: November 3, 2022, 11:05:09 pm by darragh85 »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,859
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9687 on: November 4, 2022, 02:28:45 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November  3, 2022, 06:16:26 pm
And Piques jibbed it, retiring after their match on Saturday.

I mean hes looked well past it for ages now, but what a way to treat players that done and won so much for your club.
why didn't he say he is retiring at the end of the season? Sounds a bit strange when a club legend says 'I am retiring in 2 days' instead of 'this is my last season'.
I think Xavi told him he won't be in the squad after Inter match and maybe management didn't like that he has been businessman instead of a football player last 2-3 years.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9688 on: November 4, 2022, 02:34:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on November  4, 2022, 02:28:45 pm
why didn't he say he is retiring at the end of the season? Sounds a bit strange when a club legend says 'I am retiring in 2 days' instead of 'this is my last season'.
I think Xavi told him he won't be in the squad after Inter match and maybe management didn't like that he has been businessman instead of a football player last 2-3 years.

Barcelona owe him 10s of millions and he wants to be President. This allows him to leave as the good guy without them paying what he deferred and gains him some positive feelings.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,110
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9689 on: November 4, 2022, 11:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November  3, 2022, 09:40:38 pm
You think? I always thought him and Valdes weren't that good.They were lucky to have played with some of the greatest players like Messi, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Alves etc, so their averageness wasn't very noticeable.

Yeah, I always thought he was a really good central defender in his best years. As I say I think as he got into his 30s he began struggling and never looked the same, but on his day I think he deserved acclaim.

As for Valdes, I agree with you on that one. Thought he was a bit overrated myself. Not to say I thought he was turd or anything but didn't think he was top class - he was one I thought certainly benefitted from the greats like Messi, Xavi etc etc.

Puyol was a really good defender wasn't he. Used to really like watching him.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,075
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9690 on: January 1, 2023, 10:54:15 pm »
They've ran out of levers.  ;D

Quote
FC Barcelona must reduce the wage bill by at least 200M, as the club can no longer use any economic levers to sign players. A big departures is needed.
[@CatalunyaRadio]
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,868
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9691 on: January 2, 2023, 12:43:21 am »
Quote from: Samie on January  1, 2023, 10:54:15 pm
They've ran out of levers.  ;D

Their wage bill must still be ridiculous, when they have to reduce it by 200 million ...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,028
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9692 on: January 2, 2023, 06:56:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January  2, 2023, 12:43:21 am
Their wage bill must still be ridiculous, when they have to reduce it by 200 million ...
I suppose that signing big players on free hits that department very hard... Plus, the Messi impact (raising salaries all-around him) is probably still felt. I wouldn't be surprised if they have a 1bn wage bill...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9693 on: January 2, 2023, 07:01:39 am »
Do they have any central midfielders we could use on loan 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9694 on: January 2, 2023, 07:03:00 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January  2, 2023, 07:01:39 am
Do they have any central midfielders we could use on loan 😃

Loan??? Sign Pedri and Gavi up!!!
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9695 on: January 2, 2023, 07:46:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January  2, 2023, 07:01:39 am
Do they have any central midfielders we could use on loan 😃
Get Agent Virgil on the phone with De Jong 8) 8) 8) 8)
De Jong Wages would have change a lot though
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,868
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9696 on: January 2, 2023, 09:58:30 am »
Quote from: farawayred on January  2, 2023, 06:56:40 am
I suppose that signing big players on free hits that department very hard... Plus, the Messi impact (raising salaries all-around him) is probably still felt. I wouldn't be surprised if they have a 1bn wage bill...

Yeah, big signing-on bonuses spread over the length of the contracts must be ridiculous. And they were giving these huge bonuses even to players who were not signed on the free. I've read that De Jong's basic wages are at £250,000 per week, but that in reality he is getting £375,000 per week ...
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,888
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9697 on: January 2, 2023, 10:11:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January  2, 2023, 09:58:30 am
I've read that De Jong's basic wages are at £250,000 per week, but that in reality he is getting £375,000 per week ...
United salary vibes, right there.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,075
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9698 on: January 2, 2023, 02:25:56 pm »
They spent 150 million Euros in the past six months alone. Dumb mofos.  :D
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,859
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9699 on: January 20, 2023, 08:47:11 pm »
Dani Alves sent to prison for sexual assault
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,873
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9700 on: January 20, 2023, 09:00:22 pm »
Given that jive have been found guilty of cooking their books, it seems likely that Barca were also involved in this when they dealt with them
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,721
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9701 on: January 20, 2023, 09:36:33 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on January 20, 2023, 08:47:11 pm
Dani Alves sent to prison for sexual assault
Suspicion at this stage.

Quote
Brazil defender Dani Alves has been detained by police in Barcelona on suspicion of sexual assault.

The former Barcelona full-back, 39, allegedly assaulted a woman by inappropriately touching her in a nightclub in Barcelona in December.

Alves, who has denied the allegation, has been taken into custody and will be questioned by a judge on Friday.

He played 408 times for Barcelona across two spells and was also part of Brazil's 2022 World Cup squad.

The defender currently plays for Pumas UNAM in Mexico.

Local police Mossos d'Esquadra confirmed the details to Reuters and AFP news agencies

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64346267
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,970
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9702 on: January 20, 2023, 10:27:18 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on January 20, 2023, 08:47:11 pm
Dani Alves sent to prison for sexual assault

He's being held in custody. Big difference.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,735
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9703 on: January 21, 2023, 12:37:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 20, 2023, 09:00:22 pm
Given that jive have been found guilty of cooking their books, it seems likely that Barca were also involved in this when they dealt with them

It's just your jive talkin'...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,075
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9704 on: February 7, 2023, 04:50:46 pm »
Quote
Ronaldinho has announced that his 17-year old son Joao Mendes will sign for Barcelona.

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9705 on: February 7, 2023, 05:24:29 pm »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,369
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9706 on: February 7, 2023, 07:01:30 pm »
Does he get Jordi Cruyff's locker?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9707 on: February 9, 2023, 11:09:19 am »
Going to be some cutbacks again before next season.

Quote
LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, has once again laid down the law and instructed Barcelona to slash their wage bill by a whopping 200m.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,369
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9708 on: February 9, 2023, 11:37:59 am »
Gavi, please
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,846
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9709 on: February 9, 2023, 12:04:43 pm »
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,069
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9710 on: February 9, 2023, 12:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2023, 11:37:59 am
Gavi, please

You say and Barcelona say:

European Super League please.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,028
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9711 on: February 11, 2023, 01:58:13 am »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9712 on: February 16, 2023, 05:00:41 pm »
Guardian with a story about Barcelona being investigated by prosecutors over paying a company owned by a official on the Referees association. Might be nothing but even if it is innocent the optics are terrible.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/16/barcelona-payments-refereeing-official-company-prosecutors-investigate


Quote
Spanish prosecutors are investigating about 1.4m (£1.2m) in payments Barcelona made over three years to a company owned by a high-ranking official of Spains refereeing body.

The Spanish radio station Cadena SER said on Wednesday that the club made the payments between 2016 and 2018 to a company of José María Enríquez Negreira, who was then the vice-president of a refereeing committee of the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

Barcelona said they were aware of the investigationand that they had hired the services of an external consultant that supplied technical reports related to professional refereeing, calling it a common practice among professional football clubs.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,069
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9713 on: February 17, 2023, 12:42:41 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on February 16, 2023, 05:00:41 pm
Guardian with a story about Barcelona being investigated by prosecutors over paying a company owned by a official on the Referees association. Might be nothing but even if it is innocent the optics are terrible.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/16/barcelona-payments-refereeing-official-company-prosecutors-investigate



The perfect club for Pep Guardiola to return to after his City project is declared 'Lance Armstronged' by the PL
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,850
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9714 on: February 17, 2023, 12:50:43 pm »
I doubt its anything dodgy, he's probably just the agent of that rubbish Middlesbrough striker they spent about £20 million on t'other season
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,075
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9715 on: February 19, 2023, 09:33:57 pm »
This lot are uber fucked with these new ref allegation payments.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,369
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9716 on: February 19, 2023, 11:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 19, 2023, 09:33:57 pm
This lot are uber fucked with these new ref allegation payments.

It looks shady as fuck and even if nothing illegal was going on, no way should it be possible that a guy who's (at least partly) responsible for the refs in the league has a company that's doing business with a club in the league giving them info about how to deal with refs.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,255
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9717 on: Today at 09:25:07 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/20/barcelona-la-liga-xavi-hernandez-former-referee-payments-scandal

Mad how this story had mostly flown under the radar until this point. Outrageous behaviour. The case against Barça gets worse and worse by the day.

Thing is, this isn't just bad for Barcelona and Spanish football, but football everywhere. In the age in which internet refereeing conspiracies abound, this is just the sort of story that every single "the refs have it in for us" spouted on the internet (or in the pubs) will feed off (and who knows, maybe they'll finally have a point...)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:35:11 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,150
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9718 on: Today at 09:46:21 am »
This is such a weird story, if you're paying refs on the sly, why not brown envelope it instead of leaving a paper trail.  Out of the non-sportswashed clubs, Barca are the dirt worst.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,150
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9719 on: Today at 10:17:36 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on January  2, 2023, 07:03:00 am
Loan??? Sign Pedri and Gavi up!!!

Pedri, Gavi, Bejcetic.

Spains midfield for the next decade would be pretty good to have.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 