You think? I always thought him and Valdes weren't that good.They were lucky to have played with some of the greatest players like Messi, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Alves etc, so their averageness wasn't very noticeable.



Yeah, I always thought he was a really good central defender in his best years. As I say I think as he got into his 30s he began struggling and never looked the same, but on his day I think he deserved acclaim.As for Valdes, I agree with you on that one. Thought he was a bit overrated myself. Not to say I thought he was turd or anything but didn't think he was top class - he was one I thought certainly benefitted from the greats like Messi, Xavi etc etc.Puyol was a really good defender wasn't he. Used to really like watching him.