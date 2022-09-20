« previous next »
September 20, 2022, 02:51:22 pm
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62965661
Barcelona post £86m profit for last financial year

Barcelona recorded a profit of £86m for the last financial year and expect to make a £240m profit next year, the club has announced.

This summer the Spanish club were unable to register new players because of La Liga financial regulations having made a loss of £422m the previous year.

However, they freed up funding with several 'economic levers'.

The club said it closed the 2021-22 financial year with a turnover of £890m.
:lmao
September 20, 2022, 03:07:42 pm
What a joke they are.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

September 20, 2022, 03:13:46 pm
Any chance we can get some of these economic levers so we can buy a midfielder?
September 20, 2022, 03:15:23 pm
Can't wait to see who they spend all that profit on next summer, I'm sure he's going to be a flop.
September 20, 2022, 04:35:49 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September 20, 2022, 02:51:22 pm
:lmao
The levers are profitable because they release large amounts of income at once. It's a one-time thing and they have to make good use of the funds.
September 20, 2022, 05:00:21 pm
So this whole summer was just one big charade? They didn't need to sell anybody or cut salary or have a Laporta supporter kick in 100m for 25% ownership of the worthless Barca Studios? Yeah I'm going to go with that not being the case however Barca, their supporters and media lackeys want to portray it now.
September 21, 2022, 02:07:05 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September 20, 2022, 05:00:21 pm
So this whole summer was just one big charade? They didn't need to sell anybody or cut salary or have a Laporta supporter kick in 100m for 25% ownership of the worthless Barca Studios? Yeah I'm going to go with that not being the case however Barca, their supporters and media lackeys want to portray it now.

The article I read (either on ESPN or The Athletic) clearly stated that the reason for the profit was the "levers" that they used.  The first one, where they sold 15% (I think) of their future tv revenues was done before the close of their accounting year and the other ones will be accounted for in this seasons figures. 
September 21, 2022, 02:37:37 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 20, 2022, 04:35:49 pm
The levers are profitable because they release large amounts of income at once. It's a one-time thing and they have to make good use of the funds.
My no-context emoji was probably not very helpful but that's why I found it funny.  They've mortgaged their future for... £86m profit.  That's not even half a Neymar.

The forecast of £240m profit next year is pie in the sky.  Unless they magic up some more levers they'll be operating at a loss for the foreseeable future.

Football finance is a crazy mess and established clubs trying to keep their place at the top table by matching the spending of state-owned clubs will end very badly.  Barca have issues beyond just that but in general football is in the position of clubs needing to burn money if they want to win the top trophies.  Winning those top trophies doesn't result in enough financial income/growth so you burn more the following season.  On and on.

Off topic but Klopp and FSG have worked wonders.  Only when at some point we revert closer to punching our weight and Man City (plus maybe Newcastle) are 20 points clear by Easter every season will what they've achieved be really appreciated.
September 21, 2022, 05:24:46 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September 21, 2022, 02:07:05 pm
The article I read (either on ESPN or The Athletic) clearly stated that the reason for the profit was the "levers" that they used.  The first one, where they sold 15% (I think) of their future tv revenues was done before the close of their accounting year and the other ones will be accounted for in this seasons figures.

I should have been clearer that I meant their projections of financial health in going forward, it's as if there was never any issues at all. But then again I was writing tongue in cheek in the first place so /shrug
September 21, 2022, 09:35:45 pm
Its a huge risk. For it to pay off then Barca need their revenues to rocket. Perhaps I ammmissing something, but the only way that happens realistically is - a huge jump in commercial revenues (not obvious why this would happen), but increase in TV money to offset what they have sold off, enormous success on the level of winning multiple La Liga and CL titles.
September 22, 2022, 03:12:04 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September 21, 2022, 05:24:46 pm
I should have been clearer that I meant their projections of financial health in going forward, it's as if there was never any issues at all. But then again I was writing tongue in cheek in the first place so /shrug

gotcha
Today at 03:02:48 pm
This lot are totally fucked.

https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1580472156017696768

Quote
108m owed for Coutinho, Pjanic & Neto

Camp Nou renovations

Budget aim to reach #UCL quarter-finals

Now paying 41m to Sixth Street for TV rights

With Champions League elimination likely, Barcelona's finances will be plunged into deeper trouble
Today at 03:58:55 pm
C*nts need a fire sale.
Today at 04:25:09 pm
Can they theoretically get to the point that they're so financially ruined that they become another vehicle for sportswashers?  I've always assumed their club-member ownership model meant that couldn't happen but I'd like some reassurance.  Like, could it get so bad that the members could vote to hand over control to somebody that will bankroll them?

I've got little time for Barca having seen them throw their weight around for pretty much the last two decades but - trying to ignore their obnoxious fanbase - there are lots of other clubs that I'd want to see implode before them.
