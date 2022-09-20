The levers are profitable because they release large amounts of income at once. It's a one-time thing and they have to make good use of the funds.



My no-context emoji was probably not very helpful but that's why I found it funny. They've mortgaged their future for... £86m profit. That's not even half a Neymar.The forecast of £240m profit next year is pie in the sky. Unless they magic up some more levers they'll be operating at a loss for the foreseeable future.Football finance is a crazy mess and established clubs trying to keep their place at the top table by matching the spending of state-owned clubs will end very badly. Barca have issues beyond just that but in general football is in the position of clubs needing to burn money if they want to win the top trophies. Winning those top trophies doesn't result in enough financial income/growth so you burn more the following season. On and on.Off topic but Klopp and FSG have worked wonders. Only when at some point we revert closer to punching our weight and Man City (plus maybe Newcastle) are 20 points clear by Easter every season will what they've achieved be really appreciated.