game on Saturday at 3pm Eastern....no players newly signed are registered yet



The La Liga FFP rules are really quite crazy once you run afoul of them. Basically they could register some players now, whatever combination that equals 100% of their spending cap. The issue then though is whoever isn't registered Barca would need to raise fresh funds to then register them but only 20% of those fresh funds could go to player registrations since the spending cap was already agreed and they would now be exceeding the spending cap. So they would need to raise exponentially more money in that case meaning they probably wouldn't ever register those players. So they almost HAVE to get La Liga to agree that their spending cap is high enough to register them all right now or it may never happen.