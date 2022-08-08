« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 760022 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,307
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9560 on: August 8, 2022, 08:02:32 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August  8, 2022, 08:00:21 pm
Whilst theyre being allowed to sign (if not yet register) all these players, I wonder just how long their list of creditors is exactly? I dont mean De Jongs 17m or fees due agents etc, but the small contractors that are owed 10s or even 100s of thousands and the like. Theres an attitude here that is morally reprehensible. Dont understand why they arent being threatened with bankruptcy proceedings.

They are simply too big to be wiped out mate.  I mean if Spain doesn't have Real and Barca then they're fucked. That reason alone means they will always survive.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,167
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9561 on: August 8, 2022, 08:02:36 pm »
Are they bringing in the Chelsea murderer left wing back too now? For actual money? What an insane window this is.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,063
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9562 on: August 8, 2022, 08:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August  8, 2022, 08:02:32 pm
They are simply too big to be wiped out mate.  I mean if Spain doesn't have Real and Barca then they're fucked. That reason alone means they will always survive.
I get that, but why arent they being shamed and dragged kicking and screaming to pay up. This excuse about criminality in trying to pull a fast one with FDJ, if that were me Id thank them for that comment and cite it front and centre of a legal application.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,610
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9563 on: August 8, 2022, 10:23:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August  8, 2022, 08:02:36 pm
Are they bringing in the Chelsea murderer left wing back too now? For actual money? What an insane window this is.
He fits their profile of "not very good and over 30".
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9564 on: August 8, 2022, 10:28:17 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August  8, 2022, 08:05:43 pm
I get that, but why arent they being shamed and dragged kicking and screaming to pay up. This excuse about criminality in trying to pull a fast one with FDJ, if that were me Id thank them for that comment and cite it front and centre of a legal application.

Pay up for what? They dont owe FDJ that money yet so i have no idea why people keep saying they do.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9565 on: August 8, 2022, 10:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on August  8, 2022, 10:28:17 pm
Pay up for what? They dont owe FDJ that money yet so i have no idea why people keep saying they do.


They owe him millions in deferred wages don't they ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,139
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9566 on: August 8, 2022, 10:50:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August  8, 2022, 08:02:36 pm
Are they bringing in the Chelsea murderer left wing back too now? For actual money? What an insane window this is.

Didn't Barca pull out of a verbal agreement to sign Azpilecueta cos they couldn't register him? So now they're turning to the 31 year old Alonso, who they have to pay actual money to? Bizarre.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,205
  • The only club that matters
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9567 on: August 8, 2022, 11:31:35 pm »
The equally bizarre other side of the De Jong thing is that hes a better player than all the ones theyre bringing in, except maybe Lewandowski.  I get that selling him would bring in a fee and get some big wages off the books - but arent those savings neutralised pretty much immediately by at most two or three of their new signings?  Who arent as good as him.  What am I missing for this to make sense on any level?!
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9568 on: August 8, 2022, 11:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on August  8, 2022, 10:28:17 pm
Pay up for what? They dont owe FDJ that money yet so i have no idea why people keep saying they do.

If you believe what they are saying (contract was illegal so should defer to old terms) then they do. His wages were more than he was being paid under the "illegal" so they've paid him less than what he should have been. So if they want to refer back that to the old contract they literally owe him money.
Logged

Online Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9569 on: Yesterday at 08:10:22 am »
Wonder what other bs they will pull by the end of the transfer window. Embarrassing club and their fans are even worse for defending this behaviour.

What I also find mental is that despite all of this drama, De Jong still apparently wants to stay and play for them  :butt
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:20 am by Tokyoite »
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,774
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9570 on: Yesterday at 08:52:20 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on August  8, 2022, 10:28:17 pm
Pay up for what? They dont owe FDJ that money yet so i have no idea why people keep saying they do.

I may have this wrong but from what Ive read, he was on a very big contract which he agreed to defer some of the wages to help their financial situation. Now theyre trying to claim that original very big contract was illegal and so he isnt going to get any of the wages he deferred.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,429
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9571 on: Yesterday at 10:43:30 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 08:52:20 am
I may have this wrong but from what Ive read, he was on a very big contract which he agreed to defer some of the wages to help their financial situation. Now theyre trying to claim that original very big contract was illegal and so he isnt going to get any of the wages he deferred.

Mes que un deferred wage packet...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9572 on: Yesterday at 10:55:16 am »
Martin Braithwaite got jeered by their fans because he had the temerity to not receive wages from Barcelona... Absolutely horrible set of c*nts from top to bottom. Fold the fucking thing and do society a favour.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9573 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:55:16 am
Martin Braithwaite got jeered by their fans because he had the temerity to not receive wages from Barcelona... Absolutely horrible set of c*nts from top to bottom. Fold the fucking thing and do society a favour.

Too big to fail.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
  • Linudden.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9574 on: Yesterday at 01:02:46 pm »
Barca are acting like a teen who's stolen daddy's credit card this summer. Absolutely pathetic.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9575 on: Yesterday at 01:52:04 pm »
They've always been a fucking disgrace in their behaviour. But they've gone fucking mad this time.

The maddest part though is - ignoring the players - why are clubs doing business with them.

They're not going to pay for the players they're signing...
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,738
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9576 on: Yesterday at 01:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 08:10:22 am
Wonder what other bs they will pull by the end of the transfer window. Embarrassing club and their fans are even worse for defending this behaviour.

What I also find mental is that despite all of this drama, De Jong still apparently wants to stay and play for them  :butt

Seems to be a grudge thing right now, like angry sex. :D

More likely, he's just being professional.  He's probably worried if he leaves, Barcelona will find a way to welch on their deal.  They're trying hard enough as it is.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,063
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9577 on: Yesterday at 02:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 01:52:04 pm
They've always been a fucking disgrace in their behaviour. But they've gone fucking mad this time.

The maddest part though is - ignoring the players - why are clubs doing business with them.

They're not going to pay for the players they're signing...
I dont get this either. Surely clubs and agents are now acutely aware of their reputation for not paying fees, bonuses, and now salaries, and would avoid them like the plague. Even going back to Coutinho, where LFC eventually sold the outstanding fees Barcelona owed us onto a third party.

As for De Jong, its obvious they are still taking advantage of the fact he really doesnt want to leave, despite their outrageous behaviour towards him. Selling him to United behind his backwell, its tantamount to human trafficking isnt it? ;D
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9578 on: Yesterday at 03:15:36 pm »
They can't register or pay their players but about to spend another £50m. How they managing this one?

Origi finished them.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,345
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9579 on: Yesterday at 04:33:54 pm »
As a business they are solvent. They had a huge amount of short term debt that they reorganised into long term debt.

Their problem now is the leagues FFP rules which are (quite hilariously) crippling them.

Mind you, their ling term debt is of real significance. It will impact them, but they seem to have a bizarre notion that they can just spend their way out of this mess
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:36:26 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,398
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9580 on: Yesterday at 05:23:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:33:54 pm
As a business they are solvent. They had a huge amount of short term debt that they reorganised into long term debt.

Their problem now is the leagues FFP rules which are (quite hilariously) crippling them.

Mind you, their ling term debt is of real significance. It will impact them, but they seem to have a bizarre notion that they can just spend their way out of this mess

Are you sure? The La Liga FFP as posted before is generally revenue - wages = spending limit. If they were a positive cash-flow then they wouldn't be leveraging everything not bolted down to boost their revenue for their spending to be allowed and register the players. I believe it's even been noted that their expected wage bill will have grown in relation to last year in which they lost ~150m. And now they're locking themselves into 25 years of lower revenue to boot.

In other news, the illegal contract stuff has to be a ruse. There's no way they can actually believe that would go anywhere as they would just be suing themselves since the previous board was acting as agents of the club. But since Pique wants to be club president some day he'll go along with it which will just ramp up pressure on De Jong and the others to do the same. Sound like Busquets will go along with it as well. Anything to stay on the good side of the socios.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,738
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9581 on: Yesterday at 06:10:18 pm »
Messi should buy them when he retires. Assuming they've not gone bust by then.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9582 on: Yesterday at 09:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:10:18 pm
Messi should buy them when he retires. Assuming they've not gone bust by then.
Even after he buys them, he'll probably want to be paid an astronomical salary.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,738
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9583 on: Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:09:52 pm
Even after he buys them, he'll probably want to be paid an astronomical salary.

The guy may be a generational talent, but he's also a parasite that sucked the club he professed to love dry. What's he worth now? Half a billion? And that's all Barca's money.

*a quick google reveals an estimated worth in excess of £300m. I think, given shady accounting, tax avoidance, off the books payments etc, it's probably way more than that though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,205
  • The only club that matters
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9584 on: Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:05:21 pm
Even going back to Coutinho, where LFC eventually sold the outstanding fees Barcelona owed us onto a third party.
I didnt know about this.  Whats the figures, how much of a hit did we take on the overall fee?
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,582
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9585 on: Today at 08:28:53 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm
I didnt know about this.  Whats the figures, how much of a hit did we take on the overall fee?

4m or 4.5m IIRC
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,511
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9586 on: Today at 08:36:37 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm
I didnt know about this.  Whats the figures, how much of a hit did we take on the overall fee?
Cha Cha is pretty much spot on; Barca paid two chunks of 26m, then an additional 66m that was comprised of 4.4m per 15 games over the first two seasons.

We then obviously didnt trust on Barcas follow through so sold the remaining 40m or so to the debt management company, losing 4.5m in the process. Definitely the right move in retrospect.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9587 on: Today at 10:50:39 am »
It's interesting that a debt-collection company can enforce debts are met whilst football clubs - all under the umbrella of FIFA (and in the case of Barcelona and the clubs they owe money to, UEFA) - can't.

Barcelona are going to test the "too big to fail" theory to the nth degree.  It didn't work out too well for Rangers but I appreciate the SPL and La Liga are different beasts.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,348
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9588 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm »
New signings Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie could both leave Barcelona for free if they are not registered before Saturday's LaLiga opener against Rayo Vallecano, various sources have confirmed to ESPN.

[...]

Fellow summer arrivals Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde are also yet to be inscribed with LaLiga, while the contract renewals signed by Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele have not been registered either.

ESPN understands Christensen and Kessie's situations are slightly different, though, given they joined Barca for free. Therefore, if they so choose, they would be entitled to leave for free before the transfer window closes.

More here: https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4718067/barcelona-signings-christensen-kessie-could-leave-club-on-free-transfers-if-not-registered-in-time
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9589 on: Today at 03:23:45 pm »
In that article above:

"while the contract renewals signed by Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele have not been registered either."

I'm guessing that is why Gavi still hasn't signed anything?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,307
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9590 on: Today at 03:43:29 pm »


Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,045
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9591 on: Today at 03:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:29 pm


Reported by whom - Barcelona? Those seem so wrong.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,307
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9592 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm »
Those are their "Official" numbers.  ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,045
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9593 on: Today at 03:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:45:20 pm
Those are their "Official" numbers.  ;D

haha that's what I thought.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9594 on: Today at 03:48:30 pm »
I can see why Umtiti's happy to see out his contract  :o

I've seen other sources quote De Jong's salary as being £300k more than the £164k in that image.  Is the image showing the salaries post some players agreeing temporary reductions? 

Edit: the first image is Barca propaganda?  Umtiti - who they've publicly stated they want out of the club - goes from near the bottom to near the top.  Very cunning Baldrick.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:16 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,307
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9595 on: Today at 03:51:00 pm »
The first chart is showing figures on what Barca say their stars are getting from them minus sponsors and image rights.  ;D
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,569
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9596 on: Today at 04:27:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:50:39 am
It's interesting that a debt-collection company can enforce debts are met whilst football clubs - all under the umbrella of FIFA (and in the case of Barcelona and the clubs they owe money to, UEFA) - can't.

Barcelona are going to test the "too big to fail" theory to the nth degree.  It didn't work out too well for Rangers but I appreciate the SPL and La Liga are different beasts.


It's not always about getting paid at all, but getting money in now (sacrificing a percentage in the process)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9597 on: Today at 04:30:46 pm »
Some of those salaries are obscene. No wonder everyone wants to go there. ;D
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,318
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9598 on: Today at 05:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:29 pm



Makes Risdale' Leeds look like FSG.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Up
« previous next »
 