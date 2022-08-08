As a business they are solvent. They had a huge amount of short term debt that they reorganised into long term debt.



Their problem now is the leagues FFP rules which are (quite hilariously) crippling them.



Mind you, their ling term debt is of real significance. It will impact them, but they seem to have a bizarre notion that they can just spend their way out of this mess



Are you sure? The La Liga FFP as posted before is generally revenue - wages = spending limit. If they were a positive cash-flow then they wouldn't be leveraging everything not bolted down to boost their revenue for their spending to be allowed and register the players. I believe it's even been noted that their expected wage bill will have grown in relation to last year in which they lost ~150m. And now they're locking themselves into 25 years of lower revenue to boot.In other news, the illegal contract stuff has to be a ruse. There's no way they can actually believe that would go anywhere as they would just be suing themselves since the previous board was acting as agents of the club. But since Pique wants to be club president some day he'll go along with it which will just ramp up pressure on De Jong and the others to do the same. Sound like Busquets will go along with it as well. Anything to stay on the good side of the socios.