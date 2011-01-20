Spanish radio claim Barcelona jointly set-up a holdings company to which it paid 150m of its own money to buy its own assets (to inflate value of sale). La Liga rejected it as not "new" money. Barça must now pay 37.5m tax on this payment.



https://www.cope.es/programas/el-partidazo-de-cope/noticias/barcelona-pone-150-millones-euros-para-hinchar-venta-sus-dos-primeras-palancas-20220805_2233892



This is absolutely hilarious



David Ornstein



@David_Ornstein

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved. #FCBarcelona asked him to annul deal & revert to previous terms

@TheAthleticUK

#MUFC #CFC



This is extraordinary.



Wow. I won't pretend to have a clue about Spanish law, but I do know they're proactive in prosecuting financial crimes in football (or at least, player taxes).Given the almost comically bumbling nefarious dealings of this club, I find it easy to imagine they've run the risk of falling foul of certain laws/regulation.Would be absolutely hilarious if they went bust on account of a fine received for trying to cut costs to register playersIt is amazing. The lack of effective collectivism from players is really being shown up here. I know I keep repeating this, but I just don't understand how players haven't come together and used their influence to both improve protections from predatory clubs like here but also to improve their own conditions (international FAs running them into the ground, and not allowing players to decline call ups passively).Someone from a big organisation should be speaking up and saying 'look, everyone, at what Barca are doing here - this is constructive dismissal' - not only might it prevent them trying to hsutle de jong out of owed money, but it might also serve as a prevention and protection measure for other players somehow being duped into considering joining.