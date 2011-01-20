« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 755971 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,256
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9520 on: August 3, 2022, 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  3, 2022, 11:19:23 pm
Really??

Aye, some random Spanish site saying they think they can get Trent next season for 80 mill.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9521 on: August 3, 2022, 11:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August  3, 2022, 11:15:40 pm
Pique isn't getting that Shakira money anymore. Good luck Barca.

FC Barcelona are asking Gerard Piqué & Sergio Busquets for a salary reduction to register all of the signings. If they do not accept, the club will have a big problem.
@gerardromero
 [🎖️]

Are the Spanish tax authorities getting it instead?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,326
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9522 on: August 4, 2022, 12:06:27 am »
Apparently 150m gap between what Barca and La Liga think they have raked in.

As it stands they cant register their new players
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9523 on: August 4, 2022, 12:32:24 am »
Put in a 25million take it or leave it offer for Gavi.

We have already seen that they have no problem selling their future for a quick buck.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9524 on: August 4, 2022, 01:31:37 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  3, 2022, 10:20:02 am
From one of the Athletic's pieces on Barca's finances.


Is Peter Ridsdale their chief exec?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,385
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9525 on: August 4, 2022, 01:56:59 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  4, 2022, 12:06:27 am
Apparently 150m gap between what Barca and La Liga think they have raked in.

As it stands they cant register their new players

This is just beautiful.

Reports
@pedro_morata


 💰 With the first two levers activated by
@FCBarcelona
 , the economic control of
@LaLiga
 will account for 517 million, not 667 that the club anticipated

 📉 There is a gap of 150 million euros

@FCBarcelona
 cannot register all his players, not even after activating the third lever

 🤔 Barça needs some more movement to solve the situation

Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9526 on: August 4, 2022, 03:34:27 am »
Trying to offload Numberwang.


Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. 🚨🔵 #CFC

Hes one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9527 on: August 4, 2022, 07:33:49 am »
So, turns out Barcelona couldn't afford all those shiny new toys.

The club needs nuking to be honest. A cautionary tale for others to get their house in order
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,908
  • Six times...
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9528 on: August 4, 2022, 08:09:56 am »
Pretty incredible to see how this club - once famed for the strength its academy - has descended into an absolute shambles over the last 5-10 years. Dont get me wrong theres been a bit of chaos and circus for longer than that, but the decision making in recent times is just bewildering, the most short sighted I think there ever has been. Cant say Im upset about it like, theyve always been very big for their boots, from top down. Looks like it all might be about to get worse.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,296
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9529 on: August 4, 2022, 08:12:23 am »
The whole La Masia thing was just a whole fluke in the end wasn't it, I used to think they were well ran just because a couple of academy graduates happened to pop through the same time.

Sounds familiar to the 90's with a certain English club.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9530 on: August 4, 2022, 08:28:36 am »
Yet players still queue up wanting to join them it would seem.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9531 on: August 4, 2022, 08:40:53 am »
Im loving what they did to Chelsea to be honest. Took their top 6 targets and now making them so desperate theyre bidding for any name that enters the market.
Before they brought through Messi and co they were always the erratic galacticos like now , buying all the shiniest toys and throwing them in together. They had Romario Stoichkov Hagi in the same team, that lost CL final 4-0, before that they had Maradona and afterwards Ronaldo. All the stars end up at Barca, but those teams werent very successful, like this team wont be, Real on the other hand, building properly, they look very strong.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,375
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9532 on: August 4, 2022, 08:47:56 am »
This club is an absolute mess, how did it come to this? How are their fans not outside the stadium rioting? Madrid must be laughing their heads off about now. I still hope something like this happens to City.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9533 on: August 4, 2022, 09:02:03 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on August  4, 2022, 08:12:23 am
The whole La Masia thing was just a whole fluke in the end wasn't it, I used to think they were well ran just because a couple of academy graduates happened to pop through the same time.

Sounds familiar to the 90's with a certain English club.
I mean yeah getting, what, 6 or 7 champions League winning level first team players all at once is not something you can expect to do regularly, but they're still churning out players who get good careers in top leagues. They could easily have relied on it for a couple years and still got top 4 with some smart recruitment and coaching. They still had the rights to Cucarella 2-3 years ago and he's turned in to a £50m player pretty quick as a very recent example.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,296
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9534 on: August 4, 2022, 09:14:12 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on August  4, 2022, 09:02:03 am
I mean yeah getting, what, 6 or 7 champions League winning level first team players all at once is not something you can expect to do regularly, but they're still churning out players who get good careers in top leagues. They could easily have relied on it for a couple years and still got top 4 with some smart recruitment and coaching. They still had the rights to Cucarella 2-3 years ago and he's turned in to a £50m player pretty quick as a very recent example.

I don't really mean in terms of the quality of player coming through as you're right that was never sustainable, more the ideology around bringing them through for the first team instead of buying ready made stars.

There is zero identity there now, they are moving like a cheap version of the Madrid Galacticos from the early 00's

Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,334
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 09:23:58 am »
Trying to buy their assets to drive up a sale price, with their own money, from a newly created holdings firm.
Logged
AHA!

Online Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 11:21:11 am »
Spanish radio claim Barcelona jointly set-up a holdings company to which it paid 150m of its own money to buy its own assets (to inflate value of sale). La Liga rejected it as not "new" money. Barça must now pay 37.5m tax on this payment.

https://www.cope.es/programas/el-partidazo-de-cope/noticias/barcelona-pone-150-millones-euros-para-hinchar-venta-sus-dos-primeras-palancas-20220805_2233892



This is absolutely hilarious  :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 11:25:33 am »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 11:21:11 am
Spanish radio claim Barcelona jointly set-up a holdings company to which it paid 150m of its own money to buy its own assets (to inflate value of sale). La Liga rejected it as not "new" money. Barça must now pay 37.5m tax on this payment.

https://www.cope.es/programas/el-partidazo-de-cope/noticias/barcelona-pone-150-millones-euros-para-hinchar-venta-sus-dos-primeras-palancas-20220805_2233892



This is absolutely hilarious  :lmao :lmao
They should have used the cousin of the president as the front of the holdings company instead, seems to work elsewhere.

After how they acted with Suarez and Coutinho it's hard to have sympathy but it feels like one of the grand old names of European football could be freefalling into a catastrophe.  Even still, de Jong would apparently rather be there than at Man U.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9538 on: Today at 11:35:11 am »
David Ornstein

@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved. #FCBarcelona asked him to annul deal & revert to previous terms
@TheAthleticUK
 #MUFC #CFC

This is extraordinary.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,719
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9539 on: Today at 11:35:50 am »
Barca had one CL title before Messi came along. They're no City, but their legendary European status is based on one man, who is likely largely responsible for their financial demise given the stupid money they threw at him in wages.

That said, De Jong to United would be swapping one basket case club for another. Don't blame him for digging his heels in and not allowing Barca to wish him away.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,719
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9540 on: Today at 11:38:05 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:35:11 am
David Ornstein

@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved. #FCBarcelona asked him to annul deal & revert to previous terms
@TheAthleticUK
 #MUFC #CFC

This is extraordinary.

They are absolutely desperate aren't they? Flat out threats and intimidation to a player. Hope he sees them in court; they're likely more at risk of criminal exposure than he is.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9541 on: Today at 11:43:17 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:35:50 am
Barca had one CL title before Messi came along. They're no City, but their legendary European status is based on one man, who is likely largely responsible for their financial demise given the stupid money they threw at him in wages.

That said, De Jong to United would be swapping one basket case club for another. Don't blame him for digging his heels in and not allowing Barca to wish him away.
I think that's a bit unfair on Barcelona.  They're the most decorated club in one of the biggest leagues in world football.  Only twelve other clubs have won the CL/European Cup more than once and there's only ever been 22 different winners.  The "Messi era" is undeniably the best of their history but even before him they were European elite.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,143
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9542 on: Today at 11:43:26 am »
Extraordinary stuff.

At some point, these should be made to pay for their shenanigans and the ever so vocal Javier Tebas should be calling them out as well. It'd be something if a big club would get desevedly punished for their financial mismanagement and a warning shot to others trying on the same things.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,334
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9543 on: Today at 11:44:24 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:35:50 am
Barca had one CL title before Messi came along. They're no City, but their legendary European status is based on one man, who is likely largely responsible for their financial demise given the stupid money they threw at him in wages.

That said, De Jong to United would be swapping one basket case club for another. Don't blame him for digging his heels in and not allowing Barca to wish him away.

Got to assume he ends up at Chelsea now with Man Utd looking at Rabiot. Desperate stuff from Barcelona to get rid of a player who was supposed to be a cornerstone of the team going forward
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9544 on: Today at 11:45:37 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:35:11 am
David Ornstein

@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved. #FCBarcelona asked him to annul deal & revert to previous terms
@TheAthleticUK
 #MUFC #CFC

This is extraordinary.
Truly extraordinary!  I presume the criminality was on the part of Barca so it's not clear who they'd be bringing legal action against.

I dare say pulling at the thread of financial illegality is not something that will serve Barca well.  They might find they have to annul the contracts of a lot of their current squad and also open themselves up to legal proceedings from other clubs that they preyed upon.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,130
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9545 on: Today at 11:47:34 am »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 11:21:11 am
Spanish radio claim Barcelona jointly set-up a holdings company to which it paid 150m of its own money to buy its own assets (to inflate value of sale). La Liga rejected it as not "new" money. Barça must now pay 37.5m tax on this payment.

https://www.cope.es/programas/el-partidazo-de-cope/noticias/barcelona-pone-150-millones-euros-para-hinchar-venta-sus-dos-primeras-palancas-20220805_2233892

This is absolutely hilarious  :lmao :lmao
Wow. I won't pretend to have a clue about Spanish law, but I do know they're proactive in prosecuting financial crimes in football (or at least, player taxes).

Given the almost comically bumbling nefarious dealings of this club, I find it easy to imagine they've run the risk of falling foul of certain laws/regulation.

Would be absolutely hilarious if they went bust on account of a fine received for trying to cut costs to register players

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:35:11 am
David Ornstein

@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved. #FCBarcelona asked him to annul deal & revert to previous terms
@TheAthleticUK
 #MUFC #CFC

This is extraordinary.
It is amazing. The lack of effective collectivism from players is really being shown up here. I know I keep repeating this, but I just don't understand how players haven't come together and used their influence to both improve protections from predatory clubs like here but also to improve their own conditions (international FAs running them into the ground, and not allowing players to decline call ups passively).

Someone from a big organisation should be speaking up and saying 'look, everyone, at what Barca are doing here - this is constructive dismissal' - not only might it prevent them trying to hsutle de jong out of owed money, but it might also serve as a prevention and protection measure for other players somehow being duped into considering joining.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,756
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9546 on: Today at 11:51:10 am »
I know he's being linked with two clubs we hate, and its always hard to feel sorry for a multi millionaire footballer....but I really do. He's being treated absolutely abhorrently for having the audacity to be signed by his own club. Its essentially 'we've fucked up hard, over a number of years, and you're the easiest target. Hope you understand'
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Up
« previous next »
 