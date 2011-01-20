Im loving what they did to Chelsea to be honest. Took their top 6 targets and now making them so desperate theyre bidding for any name that enters the market.
Before they brought through Messi and co they were always the erratic galacticos like now , buying all the shiniest toys and throwing them in together. They had Romario Stoichkov Hagi in the same team, that lost CL final 4-0, before that they had Maradona and afterwards Ronaldo. All the stars end up at Barca, but those teams werent very successful, like this team wont be, Real on the other hand, building properly, they look very strong.