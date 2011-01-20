« previous next »
« Reply #9520 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:19:23 pm
Really??

Aye, some random Spanish site saying they think they can get Trent next season for 80 mill.  ;D
« Reply #9521 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:15:40 pm
Pique isn't getting that Shakira money anymore. Good luck Barca.

FC Barcelona are asking Gerard Piqué & Sergio Busquets for a salary reduction to register all of the signings. If they do not accept, the club will have a big problem.
@gerardromero
 [🎖️]

Are the Spanish tax authorities getting it instead?
« Reply #9522 on: Today at 12:06:27 am »
Apparently 150m gap between what Barca and La Liga think they have raked in.

As it stands they cant register their new players
« Reply #9523 on: Today at 12:32:24 am »
Put in a 25million take it or leave it offer for Gavi.

We have already seen that they have no problem selling their future for a quick buck.
« Reply #9524 on: Today at 01:31:37 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:20:02 am
From one of the Athletic's pieces on Barca's finances.


Is Peter Ridsdale their chief exec?
« Reply #9525 on: Today at 01:56:59 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:06:27 am
Apparently 150m gap between what Barca and La Liga think they have raked in.

As it stands they cant register their new players

This is just beautiful.

Reports
@pedro_morata


 💰 With the first two levers activated by
@FCBarcelona
 , the economic control of
@LaLiga
 will account for 517 million, not 667 that the club anticipated

 📉 There is a gap of 150 million euros

@FCBarcelona
 cannot register all his players, not even after activating the third lever

 🤔 Barça needs some more movement to solve the situation

« Reply #9526 on: Today at 03:34:27 am »
Trying to offload Numberwang.


Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. 🚨🔵 #CFC

Hes one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB
